European Shares Advance with London Market Closed for Jubilee

Macarena Munoz
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained Thursday as investors monitor the OPEC+ meeting and focus remains on inflation and the outlook for growth, while the London market is closed for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.4% to 440.42 at 9:06 a.m. in Paris, led by construction and consumer-products stocks. Energy stocks lagged as oil slipped following a report that Saudi Arabia is ready to pump more if Russian output declines substantially due to increasing sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The monthly OPEC+ meeting will be held later today with the group expected to ratify a modest increase in output for July.

Markets in the region have been under pressure on worries that high inflation may lead to the European Central Bank acting more aggressively to raise interest rates, which could hurt the economy. The Stoxx 600 fell in May for the fourth month in the past five and more drops could be on the table, as June has on average been the worst month of the year for European stocks over the past two decades.

“The main focus today will be on the OPEC+ meeting; if Saudi Arabia pumps more oil it could help ease inflation, so markets will hold to any positive news to advance,” said Thomas Nugent, equities portfolio manager at Mapfre AM. “We maintain a cautious view on equities as the main issues of inflation and central banks remain as the key uncertainties.”

