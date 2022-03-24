European Shares Gain as Investors Monitor Ukraine War, Inflation

Macarena Munoz
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks edged higher as investors continued to weigh developments in Ukraine and rising inflation.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was 0.2% higher as of 8:03 a.m. in London, with utilities the best-performing sector and technology the worst. Shares in Russia advanced as they partially resumed trading after being closed for almost a month.

European equities have already recouped the losses they had suffered since the war started a month ago. Yet concerns over rising interest rates and the impact of the conflict on commodity prices are still weighing on the main regional index, which is down 6.7% year-to-date. Investors are also assessing more hawkish central banks.

Traders Dismissed Yield Curve Jitters Too Quickly: Taking Stock

The focus today will be on NATO’s emergency summit in Brussels and U.S. initial jobless claims and durable goods data.

“The macro situation is back in the main spotlight as we will now start seeing the real impact the war is having on economies,” said Jaime Espejo, equities fund manager at Imantia Capital in Madrid. His firm maintains a cautious position on equities due to risks of stagflation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

