European shares open higher; Aegon leads gains among insurers

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
·1 min read

(Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session after data showed signs of U.S. inflation cooling, while Dutch insurer Aegon climbed after raising its full-year forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, after clocking its best session in nearly two weeks on Wednesday on bets that the inflation reading will encourage the Federal Reserve to become less aggressive on interest rates hikes.

Aegon jumped 7.5%, to the top of the STOXX 600, as it raised its forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow.

The European insurance sector index was up 0.8% in early trading, and was among the top gainers.

Zurich Insurance Group also added 1.3% as it reported a better-than-expected rise in operating profit in the first half.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch insurer Aegon raises forecasts for capital, cashflow

    "The first half year of 2022 was one of the most challenging periods for investors with equity markets experiencing their worst start of the year in over five decades," Aegon Chief Executive Officer Lard Friese said in a statement. Friese said Aegon's operating result was "reflecting the receding impact of COVID-19 and the progress we are making on our operational improvement plan that helped offset the impact from lower equity markets". Aegon forecast operating capital generation of around 1.4 billion euros in 2022, against about 1.2 billion previously.

  • Siemens Sees Brisk Demand Persist Through Cost, Supply Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Siemens AG said strong orders from all markets are set to continue in coming months, helping the company combat mounting inflation and supply-chain problems that are weighing on returns. The German industrial giant, reporting a quarterly net loss that missed expectations Thursday, said it’ll double down on efficiencies to offset the drag as well as passing on higher costs to customers. “We see strong demand from our markets even going forward three to four quarters,” Chief Executi

  • Thyssenkrupp's Q3 operating profit nearly triples on steel price rebound

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Thyssenkrupp's third-quarter operating profit nearly tripled on the back of higher steel prices, the German conglomerate said on Thursday, but it added that it faced headwinds from high raw material prices and rising interest rates. The company's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 721 million euros ($743 million) in the April-June period, up from 266 million in the same period last year. More than half of that, or 376 million euros, came from the company's steel business, Europe's second-largest, which benefited from higher selling prices that offset rising energy and raw materials costs, Thyssenkrupp said.

  • When It Comes to Listings, London Is Losing Its Magic

    (Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on Spotify London’s stock market is facing the quietest period for listings since the financial crisis. British startups are instead heading to New York and Europe in search of deeper pockets and higher valuations. The immediate cause of the slump is the global pause in share sales after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the reasons behind the UK’s slide go back further. A string of high-profile flops and snubs has

  • Capital Allocation Trends At Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Aren't Ideal

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things...

  • A familiar face is back at Diman as interim superintendent

    Brian Bentley worked for Diman for 38 years. Now, he's back as interim superintendent.

  • Returns On Capital At London Security (LON:LSC) Have Stalled

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a...

  • U.S. gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March

    The average price of U.S. retail gasoline fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in months, giving some relief to drivers in the world's largest consumer of the fuel. The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.990 a gallon on Aug. 11, according to the American Automobile Association. Gasoline prices tend to peak in the summer.

  • Do Breedon Group's (LON:BREE) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Crestchic Plc (LON:LOAD)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Crestchic Plc...

  • Adani Plans $5.2 Billion Alumina Mill in Growing Metal Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Adani Enterprises Ltd. plans to invest $5.2 billion in setting up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, as Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, adds one more business to his rapidly-expanding empire. The flagship company of the Adani Group got the approval to build the refinery and a captive power plant in Rayagada for an investment of 416.53 billion rupees ($5.2 billion), according to a Twitter post on Wednesday by the office of the state’s Chief Minister, Navee

  • Feathers Fly As Wild Turkey Dodges Cops In Slapstick Apartment Chase

    One officer used a net in an attempt to nab the turkey as it shuffled around an apartment on Friday.

  • Gas prices drop under $4 nationwide for first time in months. Will they continue to fall?

    Less than two months after reaching an all-time high, gas prices are declining and reaching levels not seen since March.

  • 'Noone can stop them': African migrants aim for Spain's Canary Islands

    Standing in a cemetery of abandoned boats, Mohamed Fane picks a West African franc off the floor and shudders at the traumatic memory of his voyage from Senegal to the Canary Islands. One famished and thirsty man died on board, while a Spanish rescue boat saved the rest. Fane, who barely ate in three days at sea and used his water bottle to bail out the leaking boat, wept like never before when he reached Gran Canaria.

  • World’s Least-Loved Megabank Loses Last Analyst Buy Rating

    (Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the world’s least popular megabank among analysts, has lost its last remaining bull.The country’s biggest lender, which has the worst consensus rating among banks worth at least $20 billion, now has zero buy-equivalent recommendations after a downgrade by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The brokerage flagged slowing credit growth and rising cost pressures after the bank warned of a challenging outlook during its full-year earnings results on Wednesda

  • Fall River settles a police brutality lawsuit for $65,000, but the FBI may be involved

    A man injured while in Fall River police custody settles a claim for $65,000; the FBI is reportedly involved and a grand jury has likely convened.

  • This British Retailer Thrives in Downturns. This Time Won’t Be Different.

    Fresh leadership, tighter regulatory controls, and a customer base obsessed with the latest brands should boost JD Sports.

  • Tesla Announces 3-For-1 Stock Split Date: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop and Shopify have announced or carried out stock splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • Top Millennial Stock Pick Tesla Takes First Step To Open Canadian Factory

    Millennials and Gen Z are investing earlier than previous generations. What are their top stock picks? And should you buy them too?

  • Stocks, Futures Rise as Slower CPI Curbs Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a rally Thursday following softer-than-expected US inflation data, which stoked speculation that the Federal Reserve could pivot to a shallower pace of interest-rate hikes.Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index advanced for a second day, after surging to the highest in two months following the CPI report, with technology and construction stocks outperforming. US futures rose after the S&P 500 hit a three-month high and the Nasdaq 100 pulled 20% above a June low.Tech shares spurr