European Stocks Pare Biggest Weekly Gain Since November 2020

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks trimmed their best weekly gain since November 2020, as investors monitor developments in the war in Ukraine and with triple witching expected to fuel volatility.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was 0.1% lower by 10:04 a.m. in London, with retail and miners outperforming, while autos and real estate were among the biggest laggards.

All Is Not Lost for the European Investment Case: Taking Stock

Shares in the region have been recovering from a selloff fueled by concerns over the war’s impact on regional growth, which added to worries about surging inflation and hawkish central bank policies. The Stoxx 600 is less than 1% away from erasing its losses since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 as optimism grows about peace talks and after the Federal Reserve reassured that economic growth will continue.

Volatility could also be higher today as about $3.5 trillion of single-stock and index-level options are set to expire in a quarterly event known as triple witching.

“Investors continue to keep an eye on geopolitics but focus is turning now more to margins, how commodities will hit businesses and expected estimates revisions,” said Patrick Nielsen, deputy general manager at Mapfre Asset Management. “We have a more cautious view on equities now, but expect markets to be in a range for a bit as we have already seen the bottom of the declines, as long as the war doesn’t take a more negative turn.”

In the latest developments, the Pentagon warned that Russia may become more reliant on its nuclear deterrent as the conflict and sanctions weaken its conventional forces.

Among individual moves, Enel SpA jumped after reporting earnings and reafirming 2022 targets.

Story continues

For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click here

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.