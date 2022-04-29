European Shares Trim Monthly Drop on China Pledge, Earnings Boom

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained as China’s pledge to boost economic stimulus and robust earnings season helped trim the monthly decline.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was 0.8% higher by 8:05 a.m. in London, with miners and technology sectors outperforming. Novo Nordisk A/S climbed after raising its 2022 profit forecast.

European stocks have had a turbulent month of April as investors have been digesting more hawkish central banks and as the war in Ukraine has added to energy and inflation crunches. The main regional benchmark is set for a 1.2% drop in the month. The busy earnings season has helped fuel some risk appetite as major companies were able to overcome surging prices and supply constraints.

“Shares are having a few positive last days of trading in April, but it has been a very complicated month and the tone is not very positive,” said Francisco Simon, head of discretionary tactical asset allocation for global multi-asset solutions at Santander Asset Management. “Concerns include inflationary pressures and expected less growth due to the war in Ukraine and from the new lockdowns in Asia.”

Spain’s largest asset manager is currently holding a cautious stance on equities as corporate benefits could be hit in the near term by an expected slowdown in the economy.

