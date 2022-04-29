European Shares Trim Monthly Drop on China Pledge, Earnings Boom

Macarena Munoz
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained as China’s pledge to boost economic stimulus and robust earnings season helped trim the monthly decline.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was 0.8% higher by 8:05 a.m. in London, with miners and technology sectors outperforming. Novo Nordisk A/S climbed after raising its 2022 profit forecast.

European stocks have had a turbulent month of April as investors have been digesting more hawkish central banks and as the war in Ukraine has added to energy and inflation crunches. The main regional benchmark is set for a 1.2% drop in the month. The busy earnings season has helped fuel some risk appetite as major companies were able to overcome surging prices and supply constraints.

“Shares are having a few positive last days of trading in April, but it has been a very complicated month and the tone is not very positive,” said Francisco Simon, head of discretionary tactical asset allocation for global multi-asset solutions at Santander Asset Management. “Concerns include inflationary pressures and expected less growth due to the war in Ukraine and from the new lockdowns in Asia.”

Spain’s largest asset manager is currently holding a cautious stance on equities as corporate benefits could be hit in the near term by an expected slowdown in the economy.

  • For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click here

  • You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Is Pulling This Product From Shelves, Effective Immediately

    Many of us rely on Walmart for our weekly grocery trips, but with millions of food products being sold in more than 5,000 locations across the U.S., there are bound to be some complications. In just the past few months alone, Walmart has had to remove popular purchases from its stores like zucchini, pancake mix, and tortilla chips because of various recalls. Now, another food item is getting pulled from shelves. Read on to find out about the latest recall impacting Walmart stores.RELATED: These

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Strong Market Bounce As Facebook Surges On Earnings; ARK Stock Teladoc Crashes

    Dow Jones futures jumped after Wednesday's market rebound fizzled. Facebook led big earnings winners. But ARK Stock Teladoc plunged.

  • What Happens to #BlackTwitter When Musk Takes Over?

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackPlanet? Tumblr? Or, God forbid — MySpace?Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureThose were some of the alternatives to Twitter floated by Black users contemplating leaving the social media platfo

  • Safran agrees deal with Airbus on 2024 engine output

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's Safran said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Airbus on jet engine supplies for 2024, in a sign the European planemaker is nearing a decision to raise its narrowbody A320-family output targets. Chief Executive Olivier Andries declined to give a figure for the number of engines it had agreed to build together with CFM International partner General Electric, but told reporters it was equivalent to levels in mind before the crisis. Airbus declined comment on the agreement, which follows a year-long standoff with engine makers that have been worried about planemakers raising jet production too quickly.

  • Russian rouble steadies ahead of expected rate cut

    The rouble has firmed in the past few days as export-focused companies were selling their foreign exchange revenues to meet local liabilities that could exceed 3 trillion roubles ($43.26 billion) this month, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters. The Bank of Russia is expected to cut its key interest rate by 200 basis points to 15% as it tries to stimulate more lending in the economy in the face of high inflation, a Reuters poll suggested earlier this week.

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • Tesla recalls another batch of Model 3 cars in China, the second in April

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is recalling 14,684 imported and locally made Model 3 cars in China on problems with software that could lead to collisions, the country's market regulator said, the second batch of recalls for the U.S. car maker in April. Tesla will recall the Model 3 Performance cars manufactured between January 2019 to March 2022, including 1,850 cars that were imported and 12,834 made in China, according to a statement on Friday from the State Administration for Market Regulation. Tesla declined to comment on the regulator's announcements.

  • How to make sweet scones for the Queen’s platinum jubilee

    What could be better for a classic afternoon tea, says Prudence Wade

  • Swedish PM says integration of immigrants has failed, fueled gang crime

    Sweden has failed to integrate the vast numbers of immigrants it has taken in over the past two decades, leading to parallel societies and gang violence, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday, as she launched a series of initiatives to combat organised crime. Many Swedes were shocked earlier this month after violent riots left more than 100 police injured. Andersson blamed criminals and said both Islamism and right-wing extremism had been allowed to fester in Sweden, in unusually frank and self-critical comments.

  • Teladoc implodes 48% after massive first-quarter loss, costing Cathie Wood's ARK more than $400 million

    Ark Invest bought about 100,000 shares of Teladoc across its various ETFs as recently as Tuesday, and more than 40,000 shares on Monday.

  • Fidelity just announced a massive hiring spree, targeting more than 12,000 new staffers as the investment giant bets on the power of retail investors

    The new hires will bring Fidelity's headcount to 68,000 by year's end, up 19% from the start of this year.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Warren Buffett’s investing prowess will go on forever after researchers cracked his investing code

    AQR Capital Management has devised an algorithm that breaks down the legendary investor's stock-picking decisions

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • Amazon Stock Plunges On Surprise $3.8 Billion Q1 Loss, Weak Near-Term Outlook

    "The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges," said CEO Andy Jassy.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.