European smartphone market falls 12% in Q1, Counterpoint says

FILE PHOTO: An unidentified man using a smart phone walks through London's Canary Wharf financial district in the evening light in London
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The European smartphone market declined by 12% in the first quarter of the year, registering the lowest shipments in the period for nearly a decade, according to a report from Counterpoint Research.

The fall was a result of ongoing component shortages, COVID-19 related lockdowns in China, deteriorating economic conditions and the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, the research firm said.

While market leader Samsung saw shipments fall by 16% and Apple's declined 6%, Realme was the only top-five vendor to register an annual growth in shipments.

"Rising inflation levels across the region are impacting consumer spending, while Samsung and Apple, Russia's first and third ranked smartphone vendors, halted all shipments into Europe's largest market in early March 2022," said Jan Stryjak, Counterpoint Research's associate director.

The research firm expects annual growth in smartphone shipments in Europe to continue to decline for the next few quarters, especially in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla fired its Singapore country manager, who was with the company just over one year, after Elon Musk warned of cutting 10% of the company's staff

    Elon Musk recently told executives to pause hiring and that a 10% workforce reduction was coming, but later said total headcount would actually rise.

  • A look inside Tasty, And That’s It, Russia’s new McDonald’s knockoff

    The new chain cannot use McDonald’s logos, showing how much control the fast-food company has over the new outlets.

  • Bitcoin falls below $24,000 as experts see ‘Mordor’ ahead, the land of evil from Lord of the Rings. Here’s what they’re looking out for

    Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan says we’re seeing a “giant stress test” on the cryptocurrency market. “By and large, most things are passing the test, but not everything.”

  • Oil prices settle down on fears of Fed and oil profit tax

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike. Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. Brent crude futures settled down $1.10, or 0.9%, to $121.17 a barrel.

  • Did Biden’s Cancellation of the Alaskan Oil & Gas Leases Increase Gas Prices?

    The Biden administration canceled three oil and gas lease sales scheduled in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska in early May as gas prices continued to skyrocket. See: National Gas Prices...

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger Dragged Into $1 Million Lawsuit Over Son’s Car Accident

    Arnold Schwarzenegger’s company is being sued for over $1 million after his son was involved in a nasty car accident. According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the former governor’s son — Joesph Baena — allegedly crashed into another driver on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles causing injury to the other driver. The person filed a […]

  • NJ employers: What do we have to do to get you back in the office?

    Jersey Shore employers prepare for a future where working-from-home is here to stay. But here's a cool new office in case you change your mind.

  • Explosion at Texas terminal injects uncertainty into global energy market

    Last week’s explosion at Texas natural gas terminal Freeport LNG has injected further chaos into international energy markets as the U.S. has stepped up to replace Russian gas exports to Europe. Experts said Friday that while the facility is offline, it will likely keep about 1.33 billion cubic feet (bcf) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per…

  • Busiest US Shale Play Keeps Adding Supply Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Drillers across the Permian Basin are boosting oil production even as companies warn soaring inflation across the oil patch could stunt growth. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was Sen

  • JPMorgan wins London oil trial in which Nigeria sought $1.7 billion

    LONDON (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase has won a London High Court battle against Nigeria, which was seeking $1.7 billion in damages over the U.S. bank's role in a disputed 2011 oilfield deal. JPMorgan said the judgment reflected its commitment to acting with high professional standards everywhere it operates, while Nigeria said it was disappointed and would review the judgment carefully before considering its next steps. The civil case, which was heard earlier this year, relates to the purchase by Shell and Eni of Nigeria's OPL 245 offshore oilfield.

  • Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts entry plan on hold -sources

    A key executive who was leading Tesla's lobbying effort in India has resigned, weeks after the U.S. carmaker put on hold plans to sell electric cars in the South Asian nation, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters. Manuj Khurana, policy and business development executive at Tesla in India, was hired in March 2021 and played a key role in forming a domestic market-entry plan for the U.S. carmaker in the country. He lobbied the Indian government for more than a year to slash the import tax on electric cars to 40% from as high as 100%, a move Tesla said would allow it to test the market with imports from its production hubs like China before investing in a factory.

  • U.S. to sell up to 45 million bbls oil from reserve as part of historic release

    The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday said it was selling up to 45 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden administration's previously announced, largest-ever release from the stockpile. Deliveries of crude from the SPR sale would take place from Aug. 16 through Sept. 30, the Energy Department said. The Biden administration said in late March it would release a record 1 million barrels of oil per day of oil for six months from the SPR, held in a series hollowed-out salt caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

  • Chinese exporters stay resilient amid increased competition from Vietnam, other emerging markets, Alibaba executive says

    China's small exporters, whose operations have been disrupted by the government's zero-Covid-19 policy, will continue to be competitive even as competition intensifies from their counterparts in Vietnam and other emerging markets, according to a senior executive at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. The country's small and medium-sized exporters are still doing fine, despite increased manufacturing activity in emerging markets like Vietnam, Alibaba.com general manager Zhang Kuo said in a li

  • Stellantis plans layoffs at Sterling Heights stamping plant in U.S.

    The world's fourth largest carmaker did not specify the number of employees being laid off but said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that the decision was made "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner." A letter https://www.facebook.com/JenniferSzpynda4ONEUnion/photos/a.114910826790762/535990231349484 posted on the Facebook page of United Auto Workers Local 1264, a union that represents employees of Stellantis-owned Chrysler Sterling stamping plant, said that the "indefinite layoff will be from the bottom up," starting as early as June 20. UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the number of employees being affected by the layoff.

  • Tesla hired a boss to open up Singapore’s pricy car market. 12 months later he’s axed in Elon Musk’s purge

    One of the first victims of the company-wide headcount reduction in white collar jobs had just moved to Singapore for the polarizing CEO just 12 months ago.

  • 4-year-old accidentally gets partial vasectomy during hernia surgery, Texas lawsuit says

    “Having what is essentially an unintended vasectomy at the age of 4 years old is an unacceptable outcome when a patient goes in for a hernia repair surgery,” attorneys said.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Claim Social Security or withdraw from your 401(k) during a bear market? Think carefully

    Recession fears are spiking now that major indexes are approaching bear market territory, after months of market volatility that have put a strain on retirees’ and preretirees’ retirement portfolios. Retirement Tip of the Week: Weigh your options before beginning to claim Social Security–there is no one-size-fits-all approach. There’s no right answer to when to claim Social Security.

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpThe Australian Ene