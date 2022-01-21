European spend management platform Moss raises $86 million

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

Berlin-based startup Moss has announced earlier this week that it has closed a new $86 million Series B funding round (€75 million). The company offers corporate credit cards for small and medium companies so that they can more easily spend and track their spending.

Following today’s funding round, Moss has reached a valuation of $573 million (€500 million). Tiger Global Management is leading the Series B with A-Star also participating. Overall, the company has raised nearly $150 million in total (€130 million).

Moss could be considered as a spend management platform. It competes with other European players, such as Spendesk, Pleo and Soldo. What sets Moss apart from its competitors is that it offers credit cards, not debit cards. But transactions still show up in your Moss dashboard seconds after each payment.

In addition to physical cards, employees can also generate virtual cards for online payments. Every time they make a purchase, Moss customers get 0.4% in cashback on all expenses.

This way, small companies don’t have to share one corporate card for all expenses. Team leaders can set budgets for each employee and track expenses more easily.

For employees themselves, corporate cards aren’t that common in Europe. By switching to Moss they don’t have to pay out of pocket for employee expenses. They can use a Moss card and attach the receipt to the transaction. And if a restaurant doesn’t accept card payments, Moss also handles cash expenses and reimbursements.

In addition to card payments, you can rely on Moss for other types of payments by centralizing all your invoices in your Moss account. Moss users can set up approval rules and export payments lists for the business bank account.

Finally, Moss can speed up accounting tasks as it integrates with Datev, a popular accounting software on the German market. Going forward, the startup is going to make its product more modular. You won’t have to use the entire spend management stack if you don’t need everything.

Overall, Moss has processed 250,000 transactions and issued 20,000 cards. The product is live in Germany and the Netherlands. The company now plans to expand to the U.K.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jeremy Grantham predicts the US 'superbubble' will pop, wiping out $35 trillion in stocks and housing. Here are the 11 best quotes from his new note.

    An epic market crash may have begun, the Fed has been asleep at the wheel, and investors should steer clear of crypto, Jeremy Grantham said.

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...

  • Venmo, PayPal and Zelle must report $600+ in transactions to IRS

    As of Jan. 1, mobile payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle and Cash App are required to report commercial transactions totaling more than $600 a year to the IRS.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • 5 things to know about IRS Letter 6419 and the child tax credit

    Many parents could toss a key tax-related letter from the IRS relating to child tax credit payments in 2021. Here's what IRS Letter 6419 looks like.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl

  • 2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • How Much Money You Should Keep in Your Standard Savings Account, According to Experts

    If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep...

  • 1 Growth Stock, Down 54%, to Buy for the Long Term

    If you've been watching the stock market lately, you know that the technology sector is in the midst of a persistent sell-off that began in November 2021. Many individual high-growth stocks have plunged by 50% or more, which by definition places them in bear market territory.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • 3 Things I Wish I'd Known Before I Started Investing

    Do you want to save yourself some aggravation -- and potentially a lot of money -- by not repeating mistakes of other investors?

  • Should You Keep Your Money in the Bank or Invest In Real Estate?

    If you are fortunate enough to have extra money after paying your regular expenses, the question may arise: Should you just keep your fluid cash in the bank or should you consider investing it in real...

  • Joe Tsai’s Family Office Pays $188 Million for Dan Och’s NYC Penthouse

    (Bloomberg) -- Blue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founders Joe Tsai and Jack Ma, bought a New York penthouse previously owned by Dan Och.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would That Me

  • Bitcoin Chart Hints at Possible Floor for Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s weekly relative strength index -- an indicator of its momentum -- has fallen to a level that in the past accompanied floors for selloffs in the cryptocurrency. The zone in question is the 33 to 40 range, and the gauge dipped into the region Friday amid a tumble in the largest digital coin. Bitcoin is down some $30,000 from a November record of nearly $69,000 as speculators question its outlook in a world of receding Federal Reserve stimulus.Most Read from BloombergJeremy

  • 5 things you should know about “free” at-home covid tests

    To get Americans cheaper tests, the federal government now plans to have insurance companies pay for them. The Biden administration announced Jan. 10 that every person with private insurance can get full coverage for eight rapid tests a month. You can either get one without any out-of-pocket expense from retail pharmacies that are part of an insurance company’s network or buy it at any store and get reimbursed by the insurer.

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • Investors jump into stocks as Fed "hysterically behind the curve" - BofA

    Investors pumped money into stocks and siphoned funds out of bonds and cash as global markets braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show report showed on Friday. In the first 13 trading days of the year compared to the same period last year, equity funds have seen $52 billion of inflows compared to a similar amount last year while bond and credit funds have seen tiny outflows after heavy inflows, according to BofA using EPFR data. "Rates up and profits down is a bad combo for credit and stocks and the Fed is hysterically behind the curve," analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the U.S. investment bank, said in a note.