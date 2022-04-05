European Stocks Are Steady as French Shares Drop on Vote Risks

Macarena Munoz
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European shares were muted on Tuesday as French equities underperformed after the latest poll showed a potentially tight presidential race.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 0.1% by 10:44 a.m. in London, with chemicals, utilities and energy outperforming, while banking shares declined.

The tighter French elections race than initially anticipated is weighing on French equities today. The CAC 40 Index is underperforming most major peers on Tuesday, dragged by stocks typically sensitive to politics and regulation such as banks Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA, construction and toll road operator Vinci SA, as well as aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE.

A Stock Trader’s Guide to French Elections: Winners and Losers

European stocks have erased the selloff fueled by the war in Ukraine as investors were lured by lower valuations and optimism that economic growth can continue. Still, tighter monetary policy and surging inflation pose risks to the equities rally.

The Derating of Cyclicals Might Have Gone Too Far: Taking Stock

In the latest geopolitical news, the European Union said that work is under way on additional sanctions to penalize Russia for what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine, as it condemned the alleged atrocities committed against civilians. Germany and a few other member states that are dependent on Russian gas have opposed sanctioning the energy sector, as well as its maritime trade and other key industries. EU sanctions require unanimous support.

“Central bank actions and the war stay on top of investors’ minds, with the main question being how rising inflation will affect economic growth and what policy makers will do,” said Nieves Benito, head of fundamental research at Santander Asset Management. “If Germany goes ahead and cuts Russian gas, we could see higher uncertainty and a greater impact in the region.”

The Spanish asset manager has sightly reduced risk and is looking at entering companies with strong fundamentals.

“Growth is going to slow quite meaningfully as a result of central bank policy, particularly the Fed moving more restrictive,” Grace Peters, EMEA head of investment strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank, said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

She recommended making changes to the portfolio by increasing exposure to quality stocks, selling early-cycle cyclicals like financials, buying healthcare and strong balance sheet stocks.

Among individual moves, Vestas Wind Systems A/S jumped 10% after Credit Suisse raised its recommendation to outperform, while ams-OSRAM AG declined after unveiling targets that analysts note point to muted growth.

  • For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click here

  • You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

