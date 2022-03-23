European Stocks Drop as Oil Resumes Climb Amid Ukraine War Risks

Nikos Chrysoloras
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European equities fell on Wednesday as a rotation away from bonds showed tentative signs of easing, while investors continued to weigh risks from the war raging in Ukraine and record inflation results.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index was down 1.1% as of 1:27 p.m. in London, reversing its opening gains and snapping a five-day winning streak. Energy was the top-performing sector, as oil prices resumed their advance ahead of a high-level summit in Brussels this week that may result in fresh sanctions on Russia.

The main European equities benchmark has recouped the losses suffered after the start of Russia’s invasion, amid bets that the impact of sanctions targeting one of the bedrocks of global commodity supply will be manageable. The gauge is still down for the year on concerns that rising rates will drain some of the liquidity that fueled the post-pandemic rebound.

“We still see a path to markets ending the year higher,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note to clients. “Given a higher degree of uncertainty, rather than make a directional play on stocks moving higher, we prefer selected overweight and underweight positions, yielding an overall neutral allocation to equities.”

Among Wednesday’s movers, Air Liquide rose after announcing plans to buy back 1.2 million shares, representing 0.25% of the group’s capital. Nestle SA shares fell after the world’s largest food maker said it’s suspending the vast majority of its manufacturing in Russia amid growing pressure to fully exit the country.

The former chief executive officer of Pacific Investment Management Co., Mohamed El-Erian, told Bloomberg TV that investors should use the recent rally to “take money off the table,” as rising prices will eventually hit growth, pushing the economy into stagflation. “I don’t think the market has factored in yet what’s going to happen to the economy,” he said.

