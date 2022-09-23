European Stocks Benchmark Poised for Bear Market on Growth Woes

Sagarika Jaisinghani and Macarena Munoz
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index was set to join US and regional peers in a bear market as fears of a looming recession hammered demand for risk assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The index sank 2.7% by 12:05 p.m. in London, to the lowest level since December 2020. Total declines from a January record high are now over 20% and if the gauge closes at or below that level, it will confirm a technical bear market. Energy and miners led the selloff among sectors today as commodities slumped on reduced demand concerns as global rate hikes weigh on economic growth.

The European equity benchmark is the last major regional index to cross this threshold after the German DAX and the Euro Stoxx 50 closed in bear territory in March, and the S&P 500 followed in June amid concerns about staunchly hawkish central banks, with this week’s outlook by the Federal Reserve adding to fears. European stocks have come under particular pressure this year as they’re more impacted by the war in Ukraine and the escalating energy crisis compared to US peers.

“The market is currently trying to figure out how deep and how long the recession in Europe is going to be,” said Joachim Klement, head of strategy, accounting and sustainability at Liberum Capital. “This will take some more time and in general we expect a bottom in this bear market not before the first quarter of 2023.”

Latest data showed private-sector activity in the euro zone contracted for a third month as record inflation erodes demand and forces some firms to limit production. Investors are also paying the most to insure European high-grade corporate bonds against default since the height of the Covid pandemic as monetary tightening and recession fears worsen business conditions.

READ: UK Assets Tank as Fiscal Binge Puts Policy Credibility at Stake

In the UK, Liz Truss’s government set out the most radical package of tax cuts since 1972, reducing levies both on worker pay and companies in an effort to boost the longterm potential of the economy. The yield on the 5-year gilt was set for its biggest gain on record, while the pound slumped to the lowest since 1985. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 Index fell 2.1%, while the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 Index declined 2.2%.

Strategists at banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. have also given up on a year-end rally for European stocks, with forecasts for the Stoxx 600 falling by about 5% in the past month, according to the average of 16 estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

Read More: Goldman to BofA Throw in the Towel on a Year-End Rally in Europe

Meanwhile, European equity funds posted a 32nd week of outflows, according to a Bank of America Corp. note citing EPFR Global data.

“We are facing one of the most aggressive and globally pervasive monetary tightenings of a generation,” said James Athey, investment director at Abrdn. “For the equity market to move lower by 20% or so and consider that that’s pricing in the macro conditions, I find incredible. The reality is that earnings forecasts are still not reflecting the likelihood of a material growth slowdown ahead.”

Other strategists have warned about a hit to corporate earnings as a spiraling energy crisis further feeds into inflation. Sanford C. Bernstein strategist Sarah McCarthy said this month she expects 12-month forward earnings estimates to be slashed another 10% to 12%.

“The central bank merry-go-round continues to increase the likelihood of recession on a global scale and until such time as the effects of tightening become clearly visible, further volatility alongside skittish investor sentiment is inevitable,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

Among individual movers, Credit Suisse Group AG slumped to a record low after the bank was forced to deny a Reuters report that it is considering exiting the US market, signaling that doubts still remain over the troubled lender’s upcoming strategy revamp.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Motor terminates production at its plant in Russia -Kommersant

    Japan's Toyota Motor Corp has decided not to resume production at its plant in Russia as it has not been able to ensure the supply of components, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources. The automaker suspended production in St Petersburg in March due to supply chain disruptions and stopped vehicle imports into Russia. The factory, which has a capacity of 100,000 units a year and produced the Camry and RAV4 models, will be preserved and may be sold in the future, Kommersant's sources said.

  • UK downturn deepens, raising recession risk -flash PMI

    The downturn in British businesses steepened this month as they battled soaring costs and faltering demand, according to a survey on Friday that hammered home the rising risk of recession. Released just as finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng was due to flesh out the economic agenda of new Prime Minister Liz Truss, the S&P Global/CIPS flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.4 from 49.6 in August. "UK economic woes deepened in September as falling business activity indicates that the economy is likely in recession," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Fall 2022

    During the past few years, millions of Americans have received stimulus checks to help with the economic downturn due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, with prices rising on everything from eggs to...

  • Volkswagen, Elia sign MoU to explore vehicle integration into power grid

    Volkswagen's charging unit Elli has signed a memorandum of understanding with Belgian network operator Elia and one of its start-ups to explore the integration of electric vehicles into the power grid. Part of the cooperation will be to assess how owners of battery-powered cars can be given incentives to use their vehicles to stabilise power grids when connected to a socket, a concept known as vehicle-to-grid. "Using the electric vehicle battery as a mobile power bank delivers a triple benefit: Firstly, the climate benefits as renewable energy can be stored and therefore be used more efficiently," Elli Chief Executive Elke Temme said.

  • Gold Wavers After Japan Intervention, Central Banks’ Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fluctuated after Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market and central banks around the world followed the Federal Reserve with further monetary policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Ru

  • How the Fed interest rate hike impacts your credit cards, HELOCS and auto loans

    America's central bank has raised the lending rate again, meaning there will be increased interest for loans.

  • US-China Semiconductor War: 10 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the US-China semiconductor war: 10 stocks to watch. To skip our detailed analysis of the rivalry between American and Chinese tech companies, and the stocks impacted by this rivalry, you can go directly to see the US-China Semiconductor War: 5 Stocks to Watch. The United […]

  • Goldman Slashes S&P 500 Target Citing Higher Fed Rates Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slashed its year-end target for the S&P 500 Index to 3,600 from 4,300, arguing that a dramatic shift in the outlook for interest rates moving higher will weigh on valuations for US equities.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One Mor

  • Trump Special Master Declines Extra Pay for Review of Documents

    (Bloomberg) -- Raymond Dearie, the semi-retired federal judge in charge of reviewing documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s estate, said he won’t seek extra pay for the work, but asked that a magistrate judge assigned to help him get $500 an hour.Federal judges face limits on accepting outside employment and compensation, but there are fewer restrictions for senior judges such as Dearie.Dearie said he needed help in the review, and proposed retired US Magistrate Judge James Orenst

  • Tulsa keeps ticketing Native Americans. A federal appeal raises new questions

    The case stems from a 2018 traffic ticket, which the city has refused to drop in the two years since McGirt v. Oklahoma.

  • Dow Jones Futures Tumble, Dow Set To Break June Lows: Tesla, Holdouts Buckle As Yields Soar

    Growth holdouts such as Tesla, Enphase and Shockwave are starting to buckle in the bear market as Treasury yields soar.

  • Crypto exchange Kraken has no U.S. SEC registration plans, says incoming CEO

    Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has no plans to delist tokens the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has labeled as securities, or to register with the agency as a market intermediary, said incoming chief executive officer Dave Ripley on Thursday. The stance of the San Francisco-based platform, which says it has more than nine million clients, underscores the challenges the securities regulator is facing in its effort to rein in the crypto industry. Kraken, which made news earlier this year when it denied requests to block the digital wallet addresses of Russian users following the invasion of Ukraine, has long championed the libertarian values associated with cryptocurrency.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures crater as Fed, growth fears intensify

    U.S. stock futures slid Friday morning as fears of aggressive Federal Reserve policy saw equity markets pace towards a big weekly loss and Treasury yields continue a perilous climb to fresh highs.

  • Analysis-Some U.S. firms wait to issue bonds in a bet rates will come down

    Some U.S. companies with the best credit ratings are looking at shorter-term debt solutions as a bridge to a better funding environment in a year or two, slowing new bond issuance despite demand from investors. The shorter-term debt solutions include getting bank term loans, drawing down on bridge loans and issuing bonds with maturities of five years or less, debt capital market bankers and credit investors said. While loans can be cheaper than issuing bonds, shorter-term debt is currently more expensive than longer tenors.

  • Asia Gas Buyers Wary of Paying High Prices to Restock for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Asian liquefied natural gas importers are reluctant to procure more fuel for winter due to sky-high prices, risking shortages if the weather suddenly shifts much colder.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming fo

  • 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach says the Fed's devotion to big rate hikes means there's now a 75% chance of a US recession next year

    The billionaire investor said the Federal Reserve should slow its aggressive interest-rate hikes, after it again raised rates by a jumbo 75 basis points.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The brutal sell-off in the technology sector presents a chance to own this semiconductor giant at a discount.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has seen downturns, recessions, market crashes, and all sorts of adversity in the markets over the years. Investors who are worried about the markets today should heed the Oracle of Omaha's advice and simply bet on America. Three U.S.-based stocks that investors can buy to bet on America are Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.