European Stocks Advance as Tapering Worries Start to Recede

Macarena Munoz
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks edged higher Friday, trimming some of this week’s losses, as investors bet that policy makers will keep supporting the economic recovery.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index added 0.2% by 2:28 p.m. in London, with miners, consumer products and technology sectors outperforming. Luxury stocks gained as LVMH advanced after HSBC upgraded its rating of the French company.

The main European benchmark is on track for a second weekly loss, the first time that’s happened since the end of April, as investors reduced their risk allocations amid fears that central bank stimulus measures might get pulled back quickly. While the European Central Bank on Thursday said it will slow the pace of its pandemic bond-buying program, it reiterated that this shouldn’t be seen as tapering.

“We expect major central banks to remain supportive of growth, keeping rates lower for longer,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “This is positive for equity markets, particularly cyclical and value areas of the market.”

At Morgan Stanley, the recommendation is also to re-engage with cyclical value stocks in Europe as cyclicals are expected to outperform into year-end. Strategists led by Graham Secker see consensus EPS growth estimates for European stocks of 7% for 2022 as too low.

Also helping sentiment was a rebound in Chinese technology shares after a newspaper report clarified that Beijing was slowing down, rather than halting new game approvals.

“Doubts about the recovery are overdone, the economic growth will be strong in 2021 and 2022, and the ECB yesterday delivered on what was expected,” said Ignacio Cantos, investment director at ATL Capital in Madrid.

His firm has slightly reduced client exposure to European stocks to protect this year’s gains. Cantos said a small correction could happen in the short term, but he’s positive on the outlook through year-end.

Among individual mover highlights, ASML Holding NV gained 2% after Oddo raised its price target on the semiconductor equipment stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG dropped 4.1% as Barclays and JPMorgan cut their ratings, while Rubis SCA declined 6.3% following first half results.

For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click hereYou want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crack On With Digital FX, Ex-ECB Official Tells Central Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks need to press ahead with developing their own e-currencies or risk being overtaken by a world going digital, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Benoit Coeure, a former European Central Bank rate setter who now runs the BIS’s Innovation Hub, said the ultimate goal of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) should be to preserve the best elements of today’s

  • Kakao Empire Loses $16 Billion as Korea Steps Up Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp. and its listed subsidiaries have lost more than $16 billion in market value this month as South Korea ramps up its own version of tech crackdowns. Kakao itself has shed nearly $10 billion as foreign and local institutional investors dumped the stock after prominent lawmakers called the nation’s biggest messaging and social media service a “a symbol of greed.”Shares of the company -- whose empire also includes online shopping, payments, ride-hailing and other services -

  • ECB trims emergency support - but don't call it tapering

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will trim emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter, it said on Thursday, taking a first small step towards unwinding the emergency aid that has propped up the euro zone economy during the coronavirus pandemic. After the ECB pulled out all the stops last year as COVID-19 ravaged the economy, high vaccination rates across Europe are bolstering recovery prospects and policymakers have been under pressure to acknowledge that the worst is over. The ECB did so by slowing the pace of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), which has kept borrowing costs low as governments took on unprecedented amounts of debt to finance the response to the pandemic.

  • Analysis-EasyJet bid kicks off scramble for budget airline supremacy

    Europe's no-frills airlines are heralding a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to grab market share from traditional carriers struggling to emerge from the pandemic, but each will have to overcome significant challenges to come out on top. Market leader Ryanair this week saw talks over a mega-plane deal fall apart, while No.2 easyJet is lagging the recovery of its rivals so far. Smaller Wizz Air has had an audacious bid for easyJet rejected, sources say, a move that would create a much stronger challenger to Ryanair if a deal could be done, but which some analysts think could be a distraction at a time of rapid change.

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Inflation is high today, but don't get scared. These four dividend stocks have handily beat inflation over the long term.

  • BlackRock pulls in $1 billion from Chinese investors right after Soros warning

    BlackRock brought in about $1 billion from Chinese investors just after billionaire financier George Soros warned that doing so would be a “tragic mistake.”

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect From the Market — but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

    The stock market can be turbulent and unpredictable, and it's sometimes nerve-wracking to invest your life savings. When the market dips, nobody likes seeing their investments take a turn for the worse. Although the stock market has been on a remarkable upward trajectory over the past year, it will likely experience a downturn sooner or later.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says if you don't understand bitcoin, you're old - and if you're nervous about the world, gold is a better store of value

    "I'd be very careful in bitcoin. I don't think it makes a great deal of sense," the billionaire Omega Advisors chairman told CNBC.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    As such, it's hard for income investors to find dividend stocks worth buying right now. Here are two companies with great histories and reliable businesses that dividend-focused investors could easily buy and hold for a lifetime. The Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is a name you probably associate with the cereal aisle in your local grocery store -- it is, after all, one of the largest names in that food sector niche.

  • 10 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that benefit from global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage. The global chip industry has become an integral part of the smart landscape around the world, playing a […]

  • Jim Cramer Signs Multi-Platform Renewal With CNBC

    Jim Cramer has signed a multi-platform deal to remain at CNBC, where he’ll continue to host his “Mad Money W/ Jim Cramer” show each weekday night at 6 p.m. ET and “Squawk on the Street” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET each weekday morning. In addition to those on-air duties, he will create exclusive subscription products and content for CNBC thanks to a partnership with Cramer Digital. The subscription product for the investment community will be called CNBC Investor Club with Jim Cramer and will give

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.

  • SEC Warning to Coinbase Is Part of a Worrisome Trend for Crypto

    The regulator now appears to be questioning whether some of the fastest-growing parts of the crypto industry are legal at all.

  • Watch This Whisper-Quiet eVTOL Jet Hover and Land

    Powered by 36 electric jet engines, Lilium's fifth-generation demonstrator is an example of how quickly the eVTOL revolution is moving forward.

  • 15 Most Valuable Aerospace Companies in the World

    In this article, we are going to list the 15 most valuable aerospace companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the aerospace industry and proceed to the 5 Most Valuable Aerospace Companies in the World. Before getting into the list of the 15 most valuable aerospace companies in the world, let’s […]