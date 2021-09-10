European Stocks Advance as Tapering Worries Start to Recede

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks edged higher Friday, trimming some of this week’s losses, as investors bet that policy makers will keep supporting the economic recovery.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index added 0.2% by 2:28 p.m. in London, with miners, consumer products and technology sectors outperforming. Luxury stocks gained as LVMH advanced after HSBC upgraded its rating of the French company.

The main European benchmark is on track for a second weekly loss, the first time that’s happened since the end of April, as investors reduced their risk allocations amid fears that central bank stimulus measures might get pulled back quickly. While the European Central Bank on Thursday said it will slow the pace of its pandemic bond-buying program, it reiterated that this shouldn’t be seen as tapering.

“We expect major central banks to remain supportive of growth, keeping rates lower for longer,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “This is positive for equity markets, particularly cyclical and value areas of the market.”

At Morgan Stanley, the recommendation is also to re-engage with cyclical value stocks in Europe as cyclicals are expected to outperform into year-end. Strategists led by Graham Secker see consensus EPS growth estimates for European stocks of 7% for 2022 as too low.

Also helping sentiment was a rebound in Chinese technology shares after a newspaper report clarified that Beijing was slowing down, rather than halting new game approvals.

“Doubts about the recovery are overdone, the economic growth will be strong in 2021 and 2022, and the ECB yesterday delivered on what was expected,” said Ignacio Cantos, investment director at ATL Capital in Madrid.

His firm has slightly reduced client exposure to European stocks to protect this year’s gains. Cantos said a small correction could happen in the short term, but he’s positive on the outlook through year-end.

Among individual mover highlights, ASML Holding NV gained 2% after Oddo raised its price target on the semiconductor equipment stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG dropped 4.1% as Barclays and JPMorgan cut their ratings, while Rubis SCA declined 6.3% following first half results.

