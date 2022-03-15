European Stocks Decline as Investors Weigh Inflation, Fed Risks

Farah Elbahrawy
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks retreated as investors braced for tomorrow’s expected Federal Reserve policy tightening and weighed the impact of soaring inflation on economic growth.

The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.9% by 11:23 a.m. in London, paring an earlier decline of as much as 2.2%. Miners and energy fell the most, with commodities retreating as coronavirus outbreaks in China threaten to disrupt the country’s economic recovery.

READ: Fund Managers Now See Equity Bear Market in 2008-Like Gloom

European stocks have been under pressure this year as investors fret over surging inflation and hawkish central banks. The war in Ukraine exacerbated the selloff in equities as it sent commodity prices soaring while dimming prospects for growth in the region. Investors are now awaiting the Fed’s expected rate liftoff on Wednesday.

“European markets are clearly pricing in very negative scenarios already,” said Esty Dwek, chief investment officer at Flowbank SA. “The duration of the conflict and ongoing impact on the euro zone remain up in the air, so growth and inflation questions are likely to persist for some time.”

The war in Ukraine has led to a “historic collapse” in European growth expectations, with regional investors dumping banks and financial stocks in favor of cash and defensive sectors, according to Bank of America Corp.’s March European fund manager survey. A net 18% of global investors say they are underweight European equities, compared to a net 30% who said they were overweight last month.

Meanwhile, history suggests European stocks could be poised for further outflows after investors sold a record amount of the region’s equity funds for a second consecutive week, Sanford C. Bernstein strategists including Mark Diver wrote in a note.

Investors are also concerned about the impact lockdowns in China will have on global growth. The recent spike in infections “has led to concerns that there could be further supply chain disruptions and that China’s economic growth could flatline in the first quarter,” Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said.

Among individual movers, Hennes & Mauritz AB dropped after the fast fashion retailer reported quarterly sales that were in line with the average analyst estimate, with Morgan Stanley flagging margin risks ahead. Luxury stocks including LVMH Moet Hennessy also declined on implications from China’s new coronavirus wave and as the European Union is set to add luxury goods to sanctions against Russia.

Prosus NV tumbled, with sentiment weakened by the selloff in Chinese tech shares and concerns over a potential record fine for Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click here

  • You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

