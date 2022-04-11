European Stocks Fall Amid China Covid Spread, French Uncertainty

Nikos Chrysoloras
(Bloomberg) -- European equities started the week on a negative note as investors weighed an array of risks from China’s Covid-19 flare up to an uncomfortably tight race for the French presidency, surging bond yields and the war in Ukraine.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index fell 0.5% as of 1:25 p.m. in London, tracking Asian stocks lower. Consumer products and technology shares were the biggest drag on the gauge, while banks and insurers outperformed on rising bond yields.

The benchmark’s losses were cushioned by gains in French equities, including TotalEnergies SE and Societe Generale SA, after the first round of the country’s election gave incumbent President Emmanuel Macron a narrow lead over nationalist challenger Marine Le Pen. The CAC 40 index rose 0.4%.

While Paris stocks could remain volatile until the second round of voting in two weeks, the base case remains that Macron will win, according to Mathieu Racheter, head of equity strategy at Julius Baer. “Moreover, the risks to French assets if Le Pen wins have also diminished compared to 2017, as she is no longer advocating for a ‘Frexit’ and the likelihood of her party winning a majority in the parliamentary elections in June is slim, which would likely result in limited power,” Racheter wrote in a note to clients.

Among individual movers on Monday, Rheinmetall AG shares rose after the U.K. exercised an option in a 2019 contract to order another 100 Boxer wheeled armored vehicles. Nokian Renkaat slumped as much as 15% after saying new sanctions by the European Union against Russia will have a significant impact on its sales and production.

A less forgiving macroeconomic backdrop, coupled with geopolitical jitters, has left optimists awaiting quarterly earnings reports this month to restore confidence in the outlook for European equities.

While the Stoxx 600 has recouped the losses suffered after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the enthusiasm that catapulted the benchmark to successive records last year has waned, amid fears that record inflation will force central banks to tighten the screws on liquidity, just as economic growth slows.

“While geopolitics is dominating, we believe that equities still offer supportive risk-reward over the medium term, and that the cycle is not over,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote in a note. “We look for more gains in earnings, bottoming out in China activity, after being cautious on the space last year, and expect the Fed not to turn ever more hawkish, relative to what is currently priced in.”

