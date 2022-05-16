European Stocks Steady as Investors Weigh Valuations, China Data

Sagarika Jaisinghani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks pared earlier declines as investors weighed robust earnings growth and more appealing valuations against weaker-than-expected economic data in China.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was down 0.1% at 9:21 a.m. in London, trimming earlier losses of as much as 0.8% after a rally on Friday helped the index snap a four-week losing streak. Personal care and travel and leisure sectors were among the biggest decliners, while miners and telecoms outperformed.

READ: Cooling Valuations Create a Few Pockets of Value: Taking Stock

The European gauge has been under pressure this year even as corporate profits have held up, with investors fleeing risk assets on worries about hawkish central banks, surging inflation and a potential recession. Latest data from China showed industrial output and consumer spending hit the worst levels since the pandemic began.

“The path for rate expectations and inflation probably matter more than earnings for stock market performance,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Lilia Peytavin wrote in a note. The strategists raised their expectation for European profit growth in 2022 to 7% from 2%, but warned of a “significant” hit to the economy from the war in Ukraine.

Russel Matthews, senior portfolio manager at Bluebay Asset Management LLP, also said the slowdown in growth will remain “one of the most challenging aspects in Europe.”

“I do think there is an over-estimation of what the European Central Bank can do in the face of the uncertainty coming from China,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Over at JPMorgan Chase & Co., strategists in a note said that European equities stand to recover from here, as “peak Fed hawkishness is starting to get traction.” Inflation is showing a turn lower for the first time in a while, suggesting the Federal Reserve might not be significantly behind the curve anymore, the strategists said.

“European benchmarks pared some of the gains registered at the end of last week as lingering bearish leverages keep the trading environment unpredictable for investors,” said Pierre Veyret, a technical analyst at ActivTrades. “With sentiment weighed down by monetary tightening, poor growth outlook and geopolitical risks, it remains very hard for investors to identify where the bottom will be for stocks.”

Among individual movers, Vodafone Plc shares jumped after Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC bought a 9.8% stake for $4.4 billion. Unilever Plc falls as much as 2.5% after a 13-F filing from Nelson Peltz’s Trian shows no position in the company, according to Jefferies analysts, dampening speculation after press reports earlier this year that the fund had built a stake.

