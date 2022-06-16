European Stocks Drop After Fed as Attention Turns to Inflation

Macarena Munoz
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European shares fell as investors weighed risks to growth from surging inflation after the Federal Reserve went ahead with the biggest rate increase since 1994.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was 1.5% lower by 9:46 a.m. in London, with retail and technology sectors leading the declines. Swiss shares declined after the country’s National Bank unexpectedly raised interest rates for the first time since 2007 in response to surging inflation.

While US equities rallied on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated that outsized interest rate hikes are unlikely the norm in upcoming policy meetings, the gains didn’t last for long. Investors turned their attention to the risks to economic recovery and profits from rampant inflation.

READ: Analysts and Investors Are Poles Apart on Earnings: Taking Stock

“The Fed delivered as expected but inflation will remain high in the short term and the question on how it will affect growth persists,” said Silvia Garcia-Castano, head of investments at Tressis in Madrid. “This same dialog will remain in the coming months and volatility will be high but we don’t see a repeat of the 2008 crisis as corporates are in a much better position now and central banks will keep their support, even if it’s less or in a different way.”

The Spanish private banking firm has a neutral position in equities, with a preference for US stocks, and expects volatility to remain high this year.

The European equities benchmark has been hammered this year as worries of hawkish central banks and a potential recession dent demand for risk assets, despite stock valuations falling well below their long-term averages.

The Bank of England is set to deliver a fifth-straight rate hike on Thursday, with officials expected to stick to a steady path.

Among individual moves, Asos Plc slumped as much as 27% to the lowest since 2010 after significantly downgrading its profit and sales guidance. Boohoo Group Plc declined 16% to the lowest since 2016 after recording the first UK sales decline in its history as shoppers buy less online and return more goods. Zalando SE also dropped.

THG Plc slid 18% after a consortium backed by e-commerce investor Belerion Capital decided to drop its pursuit of embattled UK online shopping emporium.

