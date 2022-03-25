European Stocks Tread Water as Investors Weigh Growth, War Risks

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks struggled for direction in early trading, looking set for a subdued finish to the week as investors mull concerns over surging inflation and slowing growth amid the war in Ukraine.

The Stoxx 600 Index was down 0.2% at 8:24 a.m. in London, with banks and technology sectors the biggest decliners. Mining and food & beverage stocks outperformed.

After last week recouping losses sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the benchmark is slightly lower on the week so far as central banks signal an aggressive tightening in monetary policy and economic data indicate an “unprecedented” rise in costs for parts and raw materials. Although the index has crept away from a technical bear market, it is still about 8% below its January record high.

Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities, said he doesn’t see European equities outperforming their U.S. peers in 2022, a reversal from consensus expectations at the start of the year. “Money is fleeing Europe. Heading into the quarter-end, it seems to me that volumes have also dried up somewhat. The U.S. is the ultimate haven for investors.”

Data released Friday showed U.K. retail sales unexpectedly fell in February as an end to coronavirus restrictions saw Britons change their spending patterns. Focus later in the day will be on the March reading of the German Ifo business confidence index. The FTSE 100 and DAX Indexes were both little changed in early trading.

In latest geopolitical developments, a European Union summit focused on Russia continues in Brussels with a modest tightening of sanctions likely. President Joe Biden is also set to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and is expected to announce an agreement on supplying additional U.S. liquified natural gas to Europe.

