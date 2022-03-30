European Stocks Fall as Record Inflation, War Gloom Test Rebound

(Bloomberg) -- European equities dropped on Wednesday, as talks between Russia and Ukraine showed no signs of a breakthrough, while soaring inflation readings highlighted risks to the economic outlook.

The Stoxx 600 Index retreated 0.4% by the close, snapping a three-day winning streak. Energy and mining outperformed as oil, iron ore and aluminum prices rose, testing market narratives that the worst of the commodity crunch is now in the past.

“There is no doubt that the relative resilience we’ve seen in equity markets contrasts starkly with the rout we’ve seen in fixed-income markets in recent weeks,” Marcus Morris-Eyton, a portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “There is a huge degree of nervousness around the pace at which the Fed seems to be hiking rates at a time where global growth seems to be decelerating.”

Inflation prints for March in Germany and Spain topped estimates, surging to fresh multi-decade highs, and concerns that Russia could shut off natural gas deliveries to Europe further weighed on sentiment. In the U.K., shop prices in March rose at the fastest annual pace since September 2011, adding to the cost of living squeeze facing consumers.

Among individual movers, BE Semiconductor Industries slumped after selling convertible bonds, which could dilute existing shareholders in the future if the notes are switched into stock. Equinor ASA rallied to a record high after SpareBank 1 Markets AS upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, while Pearson Plc shares plunged after private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. said it won’t make an offer for the education publisher.

Still, the main European equities benchmark is on course for its first monthly gain this year, recouping the losses suffered after the launch of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, even as the war exacerbated inflationary pressures and prompted a wave of downgrades in economic growth forecasts. Despite the rebound, the gauge will end this quarter in the red, interrupting a ferocious post-pandemic rebound that saw it climbing to successive record highs over seven consecutive quarters of gains.

“We see evidence of short covering having helped equities to rebound from oversold levels,” Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note. “But post the big leg-up in rates, the focus will soon shift to earnings.”

