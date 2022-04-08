European Stocks Gain After Dip as Investors Mull Low Valuations

(Bloomberg) -- European equities climbed after two days of declines as investors took advantage of more appealing valuations while weighing risks from hawkish central banks and the war in Ukraine.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3% at 9:08 a.m. in London, led by gains in banking and energy shares.

European stocks have wavered this year as investors fret over soaring inflation, hawkish central banks and that economic growth will stall after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After rallying from last month’s one-year low, the Stoxx 600 has been under pressure again this week after the Federal Reserve laid out plans to shrink its balance sheet.

European equity valuations are now very cheap, particularly compared with the U.S., said Joachim Klement, head of strategy, accounting and sustainability at Liberum Capital. The Stoxx 600 trades at about 13.5 times forward earnings, compared with 19 times for the S&P 500.

“Equity markets are still recovering from the extremely oversold situation in early March,” Klement said. Fears that high inflation and interest rates will curb growth “are overdone since the Federal Reserve minutes didn’t really tell us anything we didn’t know before.”

Meanwhile, Societe Generale SA strategists including Charles de Boissezon are cautious on the overall market stance, but think investor concerns are priced in.

“We believe that European equities have overpriced stagflation fears given the still strong economic growth outlook,” they wrote in a note.

On the other hand, Laura Cooper, a senior macro investment strategist at BlackRock Inc., sees a lot of uncertainty ahead for European stocks.

“The fact we’re seeing European equities remaining fairly buoyant suggests there’s likely not enough political risk premium baked into equities at this point,” she said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “The shock in Europe is more acute than elsewhere and I do think that’s going to feed into a more downgraded equity view and we’re seeing that come through in terms of investor sentiment as well.”

Among individual movers, Moncler SpA rose after Barclays Plc analysts upgraded the Italian luxury company to overweight, citing its “attractive” defensive profile in the current environment. Meanwhile, Genmab A/S slumped as much as 10% after saying a tribunal decided in favor of Janssen Biotech over two issues arising under a license agreement relating to a cancer drug.

