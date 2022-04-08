European Stocks Gain After Dip as Investors Mull Low Valuations

Farah Elbahrawy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European equities climbed after two days of declines as investors took advantage of more appealing valuations while weighing risks from hawkish central banks and the war in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.3% at 9:08 a.m. in London, led by gains in banking and energy shares.

READ: FTSE 100 Approaching Record High Faster Than Peers: Taking Stock

European stocks have wavered this year as investors fret over soaring inflation, hawkish central banks and that economic growth will stall after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After rallying from last month’s one-year low, the Stoxx 600 has been under pressure again this week after the Federal Reserve laid out plans to shrink its balance sheet.

European equity valuations are now very cheap, particularly compared with the U.S., said Joachim Klement, head of strategy, accounting and sustainability at Liberum Capital. The Stoxx 600 trades at about 13.5 times forward earnings, compared with 19 times for the S&P 500.

“Equity markets are still recovering from the extremely oversold situation in early March,” Klement said. Fears that high inflation and interest rates will curb growth “are overdone since the Federal Reserve minutes didn’t really tell us anything we didn’t know before.”

Meanwhile, Societe Generale SA strategists including Charles de Boissezon are cautious on the overall market stance, but think investor concerns are priced in.

“We believe that European equities have overpriced stagflation fears given the still strong economic growth outlook,” they wrote in a note.

On the other hand, Laura Cooper, a senior macro investment strategist at BlackRock Inc., sees a lot of uncertainty ahead for European stocks.

“The fact we’re seeing European equities remaining fairly buoyant suggests there’s likely not enough political risk premium baked into equities at this point,” she said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “The shock in Europe is more acute than elsewhere and I do think that’s going to feed into a more downgraded equity view and we’re seeing that come through in terms of investor sentiment as well.”

Among individual movers, Moncler SpA rose after Barclays Plc analysts upgraded the Italian luxury company to overweight, citing its “attractive” defensive profile in the current environment. Meanwhile, Genmab A/S slumped as much as 10% after saying a tribunal decided in favor of Janssen Biotech over two issues arising under a license agreement relating to a cancer drug.

  • For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click here

  • You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • European Stocks Bounce Back; Treasury Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks are ending the week on a positive note, with European equities snapping two days of declines sparked by the Federal Reserve’s plan for aggressive monetary-policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force Th

  • China Bond Exodus Quickens; Developers Jump: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Global funds slashed their holdings of Chinese bonds by the most on record last month amid the nation’s dwindling yield advantage over the U.S. and geopolitical uncertainties posed by the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, th

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • FTSE 100 Live: London shares continue progress, oil dips below $100

    A late rebound by Wall Street markets means London’s FTSE 100 index is on track to finish higher for the fifth week in a row. Brent crude today dipped to below $100 barrel at one point as oil prices head for their second weekly decline in a row. The FTSE 100 index is up 1% after a broad-based rally featured 2% gains for Shell and BP and the banks Barclays and Standard Chartered.

  • Asian shares mostly higher after tepid gains on Wall Street

    Asian shares reversed course to finish mostly higher Friday as investors eyed the war in Ukraine and what the world's central banks might do to keep inflation in check. Benchmarks fell in morning trading but rose later in the afternoon in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney. In China, shares fell in Hong Kong but rose in Shanghai.

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Hungary says its ready to pay for gas in roubles

    STORY: Hungary broke ranks with the European Union Wednesday (April 6) and said it was prepared to pay in roubles for Russian gas.The EU has tried to form a united front against Moscow's demand for what it called 'unfriendly countries' to pay for natural gas in Russia's currency.There are now just weeks until bills are due and the European Commission has said those with contracts requiring payment in euros or dollars should stick to that.But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban did not reject Russia's demand.''We have no problem paying for gas in roubles. If Russia asks for this, we will pay in roubles.''Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles, as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.Hungary has been one of a few EU member states to have rejected energy sanctions against Moscow.Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto had earlier said the EU had "no role" in the contract Hungary operates with Russia's Gazprom."As for the intention of the European Commission that there should be some kind of common response from countries importing Russian gas, we do not think that is necessary. We don't think it's necessary because we didn't make a joint contract with the Russians, countries individually signed bilateral contracts."Hungary is heavily reliant on Russian energy imports and signed a new long-term gas supply agreement with Russia last year.Orban has pursued close business relations with Moscow for more than a decade.He won a fourth consecutive term in elections on Sunday.

  • Yellen: Crypto regulation should be based on risk

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made the case that regulation should be based on risks, not technologies.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the US could enter recession in 2023, thanks to surging oil prices or aggressive Fed tightening

    "I think the Fed has totally missed it, and I think we have a lot of wood to chop," Cooperman told CNBC on Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As 'Rapid' Fed Shift Hits Market Rally; Elon Musk Steals Trump's Thunder

    Futures signaled further losses as a hawkish Fed sends Treasury yields soaring. Elon Musk's Twitter moves are weighing on Donald Trump's Truth Social.

  • Food prices hit record high in March, U.N. agency says

    PARIS (Reuters) -World food prices jumped nearly 13% in March to a new record high as the war in Ukraine caused turmoil in markets for staple grains and edible oils, the U.N. food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 159.3 points last month versus an upwardly revised 141.4 for February. Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of wheat, corn, barley and sunflower oil via the Black Sea, and Moscow's six-week-old invasion of its neighbour has stalled Ukrainian exports.

  • The Fed’s plan to rapidly slash its balance sheet is out. Here’s what happens to money in the system.

    Federal Reserve meeting minutes outline a plan to reduce its record-sized balance sheet from nearly $9 trillion to help cool inflation at 40-year highs, potentially starting in May. Here's what happens to the money.

  • How Nike Makes Money: Footwear, Apparel, and Equipment

    Nike's North America segment generates the most sales and profits and footwear is the product category that generates the most revenue.

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflation, acc

  • Wall Street gains failing to coax Asian stocks upward

    Asian shares were mostly lower Friday as investors eyed the war in Ukraine and what the world’s central banks might do to keep inflation in check. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while Sydney advanced. Investors have been weighing the latest updates from the U.S. Federal Reserve amid concerns about rising inflation.

  • Jet2’s Accelerating Summer Bookings Momentum: The London Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemJet2 Plc: The holiday company said its seats capacity for this summer is about 14% higher than in 2019, and

  • Russia Coal and Oil Paid for in Yuan Starts Heading to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian coal and oil paid for in yuan is about to start flowing into China as the two countries try to maintain their energy trade in the face of growing international outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rebound to close higher as investors digest hawkish Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks bounced back in the final hour of trading Thursday to cap a choppy session in the green as investors continued to mull a hawkish readout of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy-setting meeting that suggested more aggressive monetary tightening is underway.

  • European shares set for weekly gains; focus shifts to French elections

    (Reuters) -European shares rallied on Friday to erase weekly losses, while investors focused on a tight race between far-right rival Marine Le Pen and incumbent Emmanuel Macron in the runup to the first round of French presidential elections over the weekend. Financials and commodity stocks led the gains with all major sectors in positive territory. The pan-European STOXX 600 index added 1.1% and is now set to end the week at about 0.6% higher.

  • The Worst Is Still to Come for These 2 Crashing Stocks

    Buying on the dip can lead to some solid long-term gains for investors. But in many cases, a stock is down for good reasons, and investors are better off ignoring that company rather than investing in it and inheriting all the problems that come with it.