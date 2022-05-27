European Stocks Rally in Best Week Since March as Buyers Return

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks advanced, posting their best weekly advance since mid-March as investors returned to risk assets, lured by cheaper valuations.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 1.4% by the close in London, rising to the highest level since May 3. Consumer and technology sectors outperformed, while utilities and energy shares lagged after the UK government announced windfall tax plans on oil and gas companies on Thursday.

While European stocks have been under pressure this year amid a flurry of concerns spanning the war in Ukraine and recession fears from central bank tightening, dip buyers returned this week. Citigroup Inc. strategists recommend buying European shares following the selloff on their appealing valuations compared to the US.

Adding to the positive sentiment, some of the largest Chinese technology companies beat sales estimates, boosting tech shares in the country. The Stoxx 600 added 3% this week, the biggest advance since mid-March.

“It’s been a positive week that could show markets have started to stabilize, with equities having already repriced,” said Nieves Benito, head of fundamental research at Santander Asset Management. “Markets have already priced in central banks’ tightening paths and China is showing more support so, all in all, we see more certainty than weeks ago when volatility was so high.”

In the week to May 25, European stock funds had outflows of $200 million, their fifteenth week of redemptions, according to Bank of America Corp.’s note citing EPFR Global data. Overall, investors added about $20 billion to global stock funds in the week as dip buyers returned.

Among individual movers, Maisons du Monde SA plunged the most on record after the French retailer cut its forecasts for the year.

MARKETS

Equities: Euro Stoxx 50 up 1.8%, FTSE 100 up 0.3%, DAX up 1.6%, CAC 40 up 1.6%, FTSEMIB up 0.4%, IBEX 35 up 0.5%, AEX-Index up 1.4%, Swiss Market Index up 1.4%

Bonds: German 10-year-yield down 4bps at 0.96%, Italian 10-year-yield unchanged at 2.89%, Spanish 10-year-yield down 2bps at 2.03%

Credit: iTraxx Main down 2.2bps at 86.6, iTraxx Crossover down 9.0bps at 430.0

FX: Euro spot down 0.2% at 1.0704, Dollar index up 0.04% at 101.87

Commodities: Brent crude up 0.4% at $117.9/bbl, copper up 1.2% at $9,463/MT, iron ore up 0.5% at $134.05/MT, gold up 0.2% at $1,854.65/oz

EUROPE EQUITIES

18 out of 20 Stoxx 600 sectors rise; retail sector has the biggest volume at 144% of its 30-day average; 449 Stoxx 600 members gain, 143 decline

Top Stoxx 600 outperformers include: Cie Financiere Richemont +9.5%, Nordic Semiconductor +9.5%, Evolution +9.5%, Sinch +9.4%, Vitrolife +9.1%

Top Stoxx 600 underperformers include: Johnson Matthey -6.8%, K+S -5.7%, Drax Group -4.2%, ITV -3.9%, Salmar -3.8%

(A previous version of this story was corrected to show that European outflows were $200 million.)

