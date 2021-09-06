European Stocks Head Back Toward Record as Tech, Miners Gain

Kit Rees
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European equities rose on Monday, boosted by gains across technology and mining stocks amid optimism that curbs to central bank stimulus will be delayed, while traders focused on new additions to Germany’s benchmark.

The Stoxx 600 Index was up 0.4% by 8:12 a.m. London time, bolstered by the technology sector as shares in heavyweight Prosus NV rose, as well as the travel sub group. Germany’s DAX Index advanced 0.3% after gaining new members Zalando SE and HelloFresh SE, which rose 0.5% apiece, as part of a revamp of the benchmark.

While mining stocks climbed on higher aluminum prices, oil majors were lackluster as crude dropped after Saudi Arabia cut prices for Asian buyers.

The Stoxx 600 Index might be trading within a whisker of a recent record level, but European stocks are broadly unchanged so far in September as worries over the pace of a global recovery limit their advance.

Investors have turned their attention from the strong second-quarter earnings season and optimism over the vaccine rollout, to the outlook for stimulus and inflation.

“If this cycle is very different from the previous cycle, then we want stocks that are going to benefit from a higher nominal growth rate and will protect clients’ portfolios against inflation,” James Sym, partner and head of European equities at River and Mercantile Asset Management, said by phone. “We haven’t had to worry about that for 20 years.”

