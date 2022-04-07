European Stocks Dip as Traders Fret Over Hawkish Policy Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks retreated on Thursday after an attempt at a rally faltered, with signs of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve weighing on investor sentiment.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed 0.2% lower after gaining as much as 1% earlier. Healthcare and personal care stocks outperformed, while energy shares slumped with oil. Technology stocks came under pressure again, falling for the third day, as Treasury yields resumed their ascent.

Demand for risk assets globally has abated this week, with tech stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff, on concerns that the Fed’s plan to shrink its balance sheet while raising interest rates to counter inflation could tip the economy into a recession. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Thursday the central bank may need to raise rates to about 3.5% to counter inflation that’s running far too high.

In Europe, investors have also been concerned about the hit to economic growth and corporate earnings from the war in Ukraine and surging commodity prices. The Stoxx 600 slumped 1.5% on Wednesday, the most in almost a month.

Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg, said although the upside for regional equities was limited, “still pessimistic positioning and sentiment as well as a strong April seasonality are supportive. Against this background, I expect more of a range-bound market in the near future.”

Meanwhile, strategists at Morgan Stanley said the European market wasn’t currently pricing in the risk of a contraction in gross domestic product despite a “much higher probability of a European recession than usual.” Low equity valuations reflect risks to earnings estimates, which are likely to be cut in the coming months, they said, viewing the risk-reward outlook for European equities as more challenging.

Monica Defend, head of the Amundi Institute, also said European equities were less attractive than their U.S. peers due to the region’s energy dependence on Russia and its geographical proximity to the war. “Obviously, there might be some nice stock picking within Europe, but if you ask me in general, we have changed our preference,” she said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

Among individual movers, Shell Plc slipped after it said its withdrawal from Russia would result in impairments of $4 billion to $5 billion and that extreme energy price volatility in the first quarter could hit cash flow. Atlantia SpA, on the other hand, jumped to its highest in more than two years following a Bloomberg report that the motorway and airport company could become the target of a bidding war.

