European Stocks Dip as Traders Fret Over Hawkish Policy Outlook

Sagarika Jaisinghani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks retreated on Thursday after an attempt at a rally faltered, with signs of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve weighing on investor sentiment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed 0.2% lower after gaining as much as 1% earlier. Healthcare and personal care stocks outperformed, while energy shares slumped with oil. Technology stocks came under pressure again, falling for the third day, as Treasury yields resumed their ascent.

READ: Carrefour and Telecoms Top M&A Wishlists in Europe: Taking Stock

Demand for risk assets globally has abated this week, with tech stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff, on concerns that the Fed’s plan to shrink its balance sheet while raising interest rates to counter inflation could tip the economy into a recession. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Thursday the central bank may need to raise rates to about 3.5% to counter inflation that’s running far too high.

In Europe, investors have also been concerned about the hit to economic growth and corporate earnings from the war in Ukraine and surging commodity prices. The Stoxx 600 slumped 1.5% on Wednesday, the most in almost a month.

Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg, said although the upside for regional equities was limited, “still pessimistic positioning and sentiment as well as a strong April seasonality are supportive. Against this background, I expect more of a range-bound market in the near future.”

READ: Morgan Stanley Strategists Say Risks Building for Europe Stocks

Meanwhile, strategists at Morgan Stanley said the European market wasn’t currently pricing in the risk of a contraction in gross domestic product despite a “much higher probability of a European recession than usual.” Low equity valuations reflect risks to earnings estimates, which are likely to be cut in the coming months, they said, viewing the risk-reward outlook for European equities as more challenging.

Monica Defend, head of the Amundi Institute, also said European equities were less attractive than their U.S. peers due to the region’s energy dependence on Russia and its geographical proximity to the war. “Obviously, there might be some nice stock picking within Europe, but if you ask me in general, we have changed our preference,” she said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

Among individual movers, Shell Plc slipped after it said its withdrawal from Russia would result in impairments of $4 billion to $5 billion and that extreme energy price volatility in the first quarter could hit cash flow. Atlantia SpA, on the other hand, jumped to its highest in more than two years following a Bloomberg report that the motorway and airport company could become the target of a bidding war.

  • For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click here

  • You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. and Europe respond to Russia's attacks on civilians with harsh new sanctions

    U.S., Europe and allies respond to Russia's attacks on civilians with harsh new sanctions

  • Grantham Warns Oil Spikes This Severe Always Trigger Recessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham has a fresh warning about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: oil-price spikes of this magnitude have always triggered recessions, and the global economy is at risk of much bigger challenges in the coming decades as finite commodities become scarce. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Defau

  • Venezuela growth could hit 20% this year, Credit Suisse says: 'Not typos!'

    Venezuela's economy could surge 20% this year, investment bank Credit Suisse said in a report, sharply hiking its previous forecast of 4.5% due to growing demand for its crude since Russia was sanctioned for its invasion of Ukraine. Credit Suisse also projected 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 8%, up from a prior estimate of 3%. Venezuela's economy hit "rock bottom" in 2020 and the new forecast is largely based on the expectation that oil GDP will rise more than 20%, it said.

  • Greenbrier sees ‘tragic’ Ukraine war creating ‘tremendous opportunities’ for its rail business

    Greenbrier Companies Inc. reported Wednesday that it swung to a fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that more than doubled, as the war in Ukraine provided a boost to the maker of railroad freight cars and equipment.

  • JD.com Stock Slumps as Founder Steps Down as CEO

    JD.com's Richard Liu is the latest Chinese billionaire to leave his role amid a tougher regulatory environment and wide-ranging crackdown by Beijing.

  • Mexicans vote on recall of president, an effort he asked for

    For the first time in history, Mexicans will vote Sunday on whether their president should finish out the rest of his term. For one thing, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself demanded it. The president got angry when electoral officials set up a limited number of polling places to save money.

  • Oil-price spikes on this scale have ‘always preceded recession’: Jeremy Grantham

    History indicates that surging oil prices are likely to tip the economy into recession, warns veteran investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • S&P 500 Pulled Back to the 50 Day EMA

    The S&P 500 has pulled back in the futures markets to reach the 50 Day EMA, an indicator that a lot of people pay attention to.

  • Storage Deficit Worries Driving NatGas Momentum

    The strong upside momentum has put May natural gas in a position to hit the October 8, 2021 main top at $6.457, putting $7.00 on the Radar.

  • Thailand approves enhanced incentives to boost EV use

    Thailand has expanded incentives to boost the use of electric vehicles (EVs), the investment promotion agency said on Thursday, as the country looks to preserve its status as a major Southeast Asian auto production hub. Smaller charging stations will now be eligible for three-year tax benefits, an extra incentive on top of a five-year corporate income tax exemption available to investments in charging stations with at least 40 chargers, Duangjai Asawachintachit, head of the Board of Investment (BOI), told a news conference.

  • DEDUCED RECKONING: Whipsaw stock market leaving you feeling ... whipped?

    I believe the investing backdrop has altered from sunshine to clouds.

  • Oil slumps to three-week low after Fed minutes, big IEA reserve release announcement

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures fell sharply on Wednesday after large consuming nations said they would release oil from reserves to counter tightening supply and hawkish minutes from the U.S. central bank that bolstered the dollar. Selling accelerated into the close, leaving both the Brent and West Texas Intermediate benchmarks at their lowest closing levels since March 16. Brent crude futures settled down $5.57, or 5.2%, at $101.07 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell $5.73, or 5.6%, to $96.23 a barrel.

  • 166,000 Americans filed jobless claims last week, lowest level since 1968

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman reports that 166,000 Americans have filed jobless claims last week, reaching a new low.

  • Volatility surge causes liquidity strain in rate options market as Fed tightens

    A surge in hedging to protect against aggressive Federal Reserve tightening has caused liquidity problems in the interest rate options sector, reflecting a trend that has been going on in some parts of the bond market. Strong demand has hoisted volatility on so-called swaptions, or options on interest rate swaps, which give the buyer the right to enter into a contract in the future at a pre-determined price. Swaptions are one segment of the roughly $490 trillion over-the-counter interest rate derivatives market.

  • Bank of Spain urges banks to monitor risks, keep provisions amid Ukraine conflict

    The Bank of Spain told lenders on Thursday to adequately monitor credit risks of some of their customers most exposed to the economic impact from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urged banks not to release provisions given the current uncertainty. "In view of the new shock, we will have to closely monitor the effects of the crisis on institutions and their borrowers," Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said in the presentation of the central bank's supervisory report. On Tuesday, the central bank lowered its economic growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023.

  • Online gambling firm 888 soars on deal to pay less for William Hill assets

    (Reuters) -British online gambling firm 888 will pay a smaller price to buy William Hill's international assets from U.S.-based owner Caesars Entertainment, the companies said on Thursday, citing changes in economic and regulatory conditions. Las Vegas-based casino operator Caesars bought British bookmaker William Hill in a $4 billion deal last year and agreed in September to sell William Hill's non-U.S. assets to 888 for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.88 billion). The purchase, 888's largest since listing in London nearly two decades ago, will give the online pure-play company access to William Hill's 2 million active UK customers and 1,408 betting shops across the UK.

  • Hot Chili Limited Commences Trading on US-Based OTCQX Market

    Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX:HHLKF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its application to join the US-based OTCQX market has been accepted and the Company’s shares will co...

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, with steep declines in tech and other growth stocks, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting sharpened investors' focus on the U.S. central bank's plans to fight inflation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq logged a decline of over 2% for a second straight day. Minutes of the Fed's March 15-16 meeting showed policymakers rallying around plans to cut the central bank's massive balance sheet as soon as next month.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategists Say Risks Building for Europe Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The outlook for European equity returns is becoming more challenging as risks of an economic recession loom, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. Says“We do not think t

  • China Allows Evergrande Creditors to Sue Locally to Recoup Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Several Chinese lenders have been told they can file legal cases against China Evergrande Group in local courts, in an apparent easing of a restriction that required all such lawsuits to be handled in a single court, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine