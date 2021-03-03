European Stocks Drop as Specter of Rising Bond Yields Returns

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks erased their earlier gains by Wednesday afternoon, turning negative as a spike in U.S. bond yields put a damper on risk assets worldwide.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was down 0.1% as of 2:37 p.m. in London. Cyclical industries remained in the lead across the region, with automotive stocks recording their biggest jump in two weeks. Britain’s FTSE 100 remained the best-performing major benchmark after the government’s spring budget delivered on most economic support measures investors were hoping for.

British housebuilders and pub owners defied the wider slump and extended gains, after a tax perk for home purchases and sales levy breaks for the hospitality sector were extended. While “most announcements in the budget were fairly well trailed beforehand,” CMC Markets Chief Market Analyst Michael Hewson said that a tax cut on business investments could fuel an inflationary spending boom of company cash.

Equities in Europe have had a bumpy start to 2021, with a vaccination-driven rally peaking in mid-February as year-end earnings cast doubt on the speed of economic recovery. Since then, spiking yields in U.S. treasuries and German bunds have additionally eaten into investors’ appetite for stocks, particularly weighing on so-called bond-proxy haven sectors.

“Markets are transitioning to a more robust and mature phase of the recovery trade,” according to Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau. They expect European stocks to continue to catch-up with U.S. peers, because cheaper value shares and non-U.S. equities stand to benefit from rising growth and inflation expectations.

Automotive stocks accounted for most of the day’s top performers, buoyed by overall cyclical strength, while UBS Group AG analyst upgrades additionally boosted Renault SA and Continental AG. British insurer Hiscox Ltd. trailed the pack, having scrapped its dividend amid worse-than-expected gross written premiums.

