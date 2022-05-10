European Stocks Rise From Two-Month Low as Dip Buyers Return

Sagarika Jaisinghani
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained on Tuesday as traders returned to risk assets, encouraged by cheaper valuations following four straight days of steep declines amid fears of a recession and tighter monetary policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 1% by 9:22 a.m. in London after slumping on Monday to its lowest level in two months. Construction and automaker sectors were among the biggest gainers, while healthcare and energy underperformed.

READ: ‘Unsustainable’ Earnings Trend Is Next Big Worry: Taking Stock

The European gauge has been roiled this year as central banks begin to tighten policy at a time when inflation is surging, fueling concerns of a sharp economic slowdown. The war in Ukraine has been accelerating the surge in commodities, further weighing on the sentiment.

The selloff this month has again pushed the index into oversold territory, with the relative strength index of the Stoxx 600 hitting 27 on Monday, the lowest since March. When this happened during the past four times in recent months, the level has been a precursor to a small rebound in the equities gauge, and in March the Stoxx 600 gained 12% from lows.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said investors were now more concerned about the possibility of a slowdown, stagflation or recession than “they are about rate rises, on the basis that any coming rate hikes could well soon be reversed by cuts.”

Rising cost pressures could also crimp corporate profits and threaten cheaper stock valuations, with Citigroup Inc. strategists saying bottom-up analysts’ forecast of 13% European earnings-per-share growth this year was “too optimistic.”

With the so-called growth and technology stocks coming under particular pressure from a jump in bond yields, all eyes this week will be on a slate of inflation data from the U.S. and across the euro zone.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said although he expects falling inflation and sustained growth, “investors should brace for further equity volatility ahead amid significant moves in key economic variables and bond markets.” The wealth manager favors cheaper or so-called value stocks that tend to benefit from rising real rates as well as global energy and U.K. shares.

Among individual movers, Swedish Match AB shares soared as much as 28% to a record high after Philip Morris International Inc. said it’s in talks to buy the maker of smokeless tobacco products. Equinor ASA, on the other hand, slipped as it sold assets in the North Sea for $1 billion.

  • For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click here

  • You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Futures, European Stocks Climb on Dip Buying: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures rallied with European stocks as dip buyers emerged from the ruins of Monday’s rout, even though sentiment remained fragile over concerns about inflation and economic growth.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Mar

  • Rivian Holder Abdul Latif Jameel Says ‘No Plans’ to Reduce Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Abdul Latif Jameel, the third-largest shareholder of Rivian Automotive Inc., has no plans to sell down its stake in the EV-maker after a lockup on the stock expired Sunday.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Ph

  • FTSE rises after global equities suffer worst fall since 2020

    Global markets suffered their worst one-day decline since June 2020 as a series of geopolitical and economic headwinds rock stocks, oil and bitcoin.

  • Credit Suisse in Court With Gupta After Debt Talks Stall

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is heading for a court battle with Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance after talks over more than a billion dollars in debts to the bank stalled.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vo

  • Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 120.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • Post-Marcos Stocks Slump Erases as Much as $9.3 Billion From Philippine Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The benchmark Philippine stock index dropped amid a global selloff, as investors awaited economic plans of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who, based on an unofficial count of Monday’s vote, is headed for a landslide win in the presidential election. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With R

  • GE and Boeing Stock Trades Might Be Signs of Market Capitulation

    With markets reeling, investors might want to look for signs of capitulation. Capitulation correlates with a “sell everything” mentality. A new narrative that is battling for investor head space is that a recession is inevitable, and that stagflation is descending on the U.S. economy.

  • China Tech Stocks Slide as Growth Woes, Global Rout Grip Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks fell as Hong Kong markets reopened after a holiday to face renewed growth worries and persistent regulatory risks, sparking another bout of selling.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philip

  • Dictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won a landslide victory in the Philippines presidential election, according to unofficial results, bringing his family back to power in Manila 36 years after his dictator father fled the country.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestD

  • Marketmind: Waiting for China

    Earlier this year, investors' fears of an aggressive Fed rate hike cycle were tempered by signs China was looking to ease policy. Instead, Beijing has more or less sat on its hands, offering the odd pledge of policy support, as it did on Monday. Aside from questions around how bad things might be inside the world's No. 2 economy, another risk, highlighted by long-standing China bull BlackRock, is that of fresh tensions with the West around Beijing's tacit support for Russia.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Biden Inflation Speech Next

    Dow Jones futures moved higher after today's stock market plunge. President Biden's speech on inflation is scheduled for Tuesday.

  • Indian payments firm BharatPe to overhaul governance framework, sack several employees

    Indian payments startup BharatPe said on Tuesday its board had recommended several measures, following a corporate governance review, including termination of several employees and vendors and filing criminal cases against them for misconduct. IPO-hopeful BharatPe, which allows shop owners to make digital payments through QR codes, had initiated a corporate governance review in January hoping to soothe investor worries over a public spat involving personal investments by one of its co-founders. The firm, which competes with apps including SoftBank's Paytm and Google Pay in India's booming payments market, came under intense investor and media scrutiny after co-founder Ashneer Grover sought damages from Uday Kotak, head of Kotak Mahindra Bank, alleging that the bank declined him financing for a personal investment.

  • Swiss to vote on streaming tax, European border agency

    Swiss voters decide on Sunday whether to make global video streaming services support Swiss filmmakers and on spending more money on Europe's Frontex border security agency in a referendum that will test ties with the European Union. In the binding referendum on what is being called "Lex Netflix", voters will say whether international streaming services must invest 4% of the revenue they make in Switzerland in local film production, as domestic broadcasters now do. In addition, 30% of streaming services' content would have to consist of films or series produced in Europe.

  • China Tightens Covid Noose as Shanghai, Beijing Cases Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- China is tightening pandemic restrictions in Shanghai and expanding a mass testing sweep in Beijing as officials chase the elusive goal of wiping out Covid-19 cases in the community.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Lands

  • Twitter stock would be 37% lower in the absence of Elon Musk's takeover bid and there's a possibility the Tesla chief reprices the deal, short seller warns

    Twitter has outperformed the Nasdaq by a wide margin since Elon Musk announced his bid, suggesting downside ahead if he walks away.

  • Want to Make $100,000 in Passive Income? Here's a Ridiculously Easy Way to Do It

    If you're not spending your time making enough money to support your lifestyle, you'll need to make money another way. Want to make $100,000 in passive income each year? The average rate for money market accounts right now is around 0.08%.

  • Kevin O’Leary says ‘you’re actually losing money’ in a bank account — do this simple thing with your hard-earned cash instead

    Fighting inflation isn’t complicated. Here are 3 passive ways to do it.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), Enrique Lores, Has Just Spent US$97k Buying 27% More Shares

    Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Enrique Lores, the Independent Director of PayPal...