European Stocks Rise From Two-Month Low as Dip Buyers Return

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained on Tuesday as traders returned to risk assets, encouraged by cheaper valuations following four straight days of steep declines amid fears of a recession and tighter monetary policy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 1% by 9:22 a.m. in London after slumping on Monday to its lowest level in two months. Construction and automaker sectors were among the biggest gainers, while healthcare and energy underperformed.

READ: ‘Unsustainable’ Earnings Trend Is Next Big Worry: Taking Stock

The European gauge has been roiled this year as central banks begin to tighten policy at a time when inflation is surging, fueling concerns of a sharp economic slowdown. The war in Ukraine has been accelerating the surge in commodities, further weighing on the sentiment.

The selloff this month has again pushed the index into oversold territory, with the relative strength index of the Stoxx 600 hitting 27 on Monday, the lowest since March. When this happened during the past four times in recent months, the level has been a precursor to a small rebound in the equities gauge, and in March the Stoxx 600 gained 12% from lows.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said investors were now more concerned about the possibility of a slowdown, stagflation or recession than “they are about rate rises, on the basis that any coming rate hikes could well soon be reversed by cuts.”

Rising cost pressures could also crimp corporate profits and threaten cheaper stock valuations, with Citigroup Inc. strategists saying bottom-up analysts’ forecast of 13% European earnings-per-share growth this year was “too optimistic.”

With the so-called growth and technology stocks coming under particular pressure from a jump in bond yields, all eyes this week will be on a slate of inflation data from the U.S. and across the euro zone.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said although he expects falling inflation and sustained growth, “investors should brace for further equity volatility ahead amid significant moves in key economic variables and bond markets.” The wealth manager favors cheaper or so-called value stocks that tend to benefit from rising real rates as well as global energy and U.K. shares.

Among individual movers, Swedish Match AB shares soared as much as 28% to a record high after Philip Morris International Inc. said it’s in talks to buy the maker of smokeless tobacco products. Equinor ASA, on the other hand, slipped as it sold assets in the North Sea for $1 billion.

