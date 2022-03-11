Europe Stocks Post First Weekly Gain Since Start of Ukraine War

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose on Friday, adding to their first weekly gain since the start of the war, with the outlook for economic growth and talks between Russia and Ukraine in focus.

The Stoxx 600 Index ended 1% higher, after earlier jumping as much as 2.7% as Russian President Vladimir Putin said there had been “certain positive developments” in talks with Ukraine. Travel and leisure and financial services stocks led gains, while the energy and utilities sectors underperformed.

“Investors are, as always, very eager to jump on the news, but I don’t see these talks prompting a rapid end to this war,” said Stefan Koopman, economist at Rabobank. “After all, Russia is still insisting that Ukraine surrenders or risks being flattened. The undertone of the headline appears positive, so I get the market’s enthusiasm, but there really is a lack of details here.”

Global stocks wrapped up another volatile week as red-hot inflation and surging commodity prices keep investors on edge about slowing economic growth. The benchmark Stoxx 600 posted its first weekly increase in four, but it’s still in correction territory as traders swap European equities for U.S. stocks, basic materials and gold following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.

Still, the latest data showed the U.K. economy bounced back above its pre-coronavirus level in January, while in Germany, February consumer prices rose in line with economists’ expectations. The German DAX Index closed 1.6% higher, also logging a weekly gain after slumping into a bear market on Monday. The FTSE 100 rose 0.7%.

“The U.K.’s better-than-expected bounce back from December shows the success of the government‘s Covid support programs, but for investors, the key question now is whether the economy can continue to be resilient in the face of rising inflation,” said Emma Mogford, fund manager at Premier Miton Investors.

Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, said he expected the euro area economy to grow 3.3% this year, but with “a lot of uncertainty.” “We have a lot of pent-up demand, households have money to spend and governments want to spend more money. So if and when -- and that’s a big if and when -- the situation regarding Ukraine becomes clear, the euro zone economy would likely pick up significantly,” he said on Bloomberg TV.

MARKETS

Equities: Euro Stoxx 50 up 1.0%, FTSE 100 up 0.8%, DAX up 1.4%, CAC 40 up 0.9%, FTSE MIB up 0.7%, IBEX 35 up 0.9%, AEX-Index up 0.4%, Swiss Market Index up 0.9%

Bonds: German 10-year-yield unchanged at 0.27%, Italian 10-year-yield down 4bps at 1.86%, Spanish 10-year-yield down 1bps at 1.25%

Credit: iTraxx Main down 0.5bps at 79.9, iTraxx Crossover down 5.4bps at 382.1

FX: Euro spot down 0.39% at 1.0943, Dollar index up 0.38% at 98.88

Commodities: Brent crude up 2.4% at $111.9/bbl, copper up 0.7% at $10,187/MT, iron ore down 0.9% at $152.9/MT, gold down 0.7% at $1,982.43/oz

EUROPE EQUITIES

19 out of 20 Stoxx 600 sectors rise; financial services sector has the biggest volume at 162% of its 30-day average; 458 Stoxx 600 members gain, 134 decline

Top Stoxx 600 outperformers include: Pearson +18.0%, Just Eat Takeaway.com +14.0%, Leonardo +11.5%, Dino Polska +9.1%, EQT +8.5%

Top Stoxx 600 underperformers include: Knorr-Bremse -3.5%, ING Groep -3.2%, Ambu -3.2%, Bridgepoint Group -2.9%, Zur Rose Group -2.8%

