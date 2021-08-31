European Stocks Retreat on Concern Stimulus Aid May Be Curbed

(Bloomberg) -- European equities turned lower on Tuesday amid worries over potential curbs to the pandemic aid, trimming the longest monthly winning streak since 2013.

The Stoxx 600 Index was down 0.4% at 11:53 a.m. London time. The gauge turned negative following comments from European Central Bank Governing Council member Robert Holzmann that the central bank should discuss at its next meeting how it will transition from emergency stimulus provided during the coronavirus crisis to monetary support.

Investors are mulling what’s next for equity markets trading near record highs as Covid-19 stimulus measures have been an instrumental driver of the rally. A reduction in monetary support could mean there’s more volatility ahead for risk assets.

On Tuesday travel and leisure stocks were the biggest sectoral decliners, led lower by airlines after the European Union voted to reimpose restrictions on travelers from the U.S.

Ackermans Gains, Airlines Fall on EU Curbs: EMEA Equity Movers

Despite the turn lower on Tuesday, the backdrop for equities still looks rosy heading into September amid Europe’s vaccination push to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with the Stoxx 600 benchmark poised for its seventh month of gains.

The region’s equity benchmark is set to post a rise of about 2.2% for August. The index hit a series of historical highs earlier this month, and is now about 1% away from a record.

“On the pandemic side, things are looking quite positive,” Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, said by phone. “That’s going to start to really give confidence that these reopenings, which have been on and off and uneven, are slowly but steadily going to be going ahead.”

Bernstein is also positive on European equities. Strategists led by Sarah McCarthy said that continued fiscal support in Europe should support cheaper stocks in the short-term, remaining overweight European value.

Among the most notable individual stock moves, U.K. wholesaler Bunzl Plc declined 3.5% following half-year results and an unchanged outlook, while biotechnology firm Galapagos NV rose 5.5% after announcing the planned retirement of its chief executive officer.

Deal-making was also in focus. Prosus NV was among the biggest gainers after agreeing to acquire Indian online payments service BillDesk for 345 billion rupees ($4.7 billion), making its largest global acquisition to date in the Asian nation. Arkema SA jumped 4.5% after agreeing to buy Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s performance-adhesives business for $1.65 billion.

