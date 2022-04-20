European Stocks Edge Higher as Traders Weigh Flurry of Earnings

Farah Elbahrawy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained as a flurry of corporate earnings reassured investors that profits can overcome economic hurdles.

The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed 0.4% at 9:24 a.m. in London. Banking and technology shares soared, tracking a rally in U.S. stocks on Tuesday. Miners underperformed as metals fell.

READ: Unstoppable Bond Yields Put European Tech at Risk: Taking Stock

ASML Holding NV advanced after saying demand for its chip-making machines outstripped supply in the second quarter. Danone SA soared after reporting its fastest sales growth in seven years, and following a report that rival Lactalis may be interested in buying its businesses. Heineken NV advanced after sales came ahead of estimates. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV rose after saying it’s considering a partial or full sale of its Grubhub unit.

European equities have been under pressure this year as various risks from hawkish central banks to the war in Ukraine threaten to hurt the economy, with the International Monetary Fund slashing its world growth forecast on Tuesday. Investors are now looking to earnings and corporate guidance to assess whether companies can overcome rising headwinds, including surging inflation.

“Given higher inflation and slowing growth the upside potential for equities seems to be limited,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. He doesn’t expect a sharp selloff in the near term either as positioning and sentiment are already bearish and first quarter results are not worse than expected.

READ: Le Pen Upset Would Be as Big a Shock to Markets as Brexit Vote

Investors will be watching the TV debate between French President Emmanuel Macron and nationalist leader Marine le Pen tonight just days before the final ballot of the presidential election this weekend. From Citigroup Inc. to asset manager Amundi SA, the warnings are piling up that markets are underestimating the risk of a surprise.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

