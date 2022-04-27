European Stocks Waver as Russian Gas-Halt Risk Darkens Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- European equities seesawed on Wednesday as investors assessed the economic implications of cuts in gas supplies from Russia, against “all out” stimulus pledges by China and a string of corporate earnings releases.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index fell by less than 0.1% as of 9:05 a.m. in London, paring earlier losses of as much as 1%. Utilities were the day’s biggest decliners, while energy and miners outperformed on a boost from commodities.

“Valuations already reflect a lot of the bad news,” Frederique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “We would look to buy on the weakness,” she added, as “the impact on the economy from geopolitics seems to be taken on board already.”

The region’s main equity benchmark has struggled to find its footing this year amid record inflation readings and a hawkish pivot by central banks increasingly anxious to tame soaring prices. The war in Ukraine has exacerbated the continent’s energy crunch, further clouding the outlook, even as quarterly earnings releases continue to show resilience.

The euro touched the weakest level versus the greenback since 2017 on Wednesday as Russia said it will stop natural gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria. European gas prices surged as traders weighed the risk of other countries being hit next, spurring worries over a further spike in inflation and a sharp slowdown in the economy.

“The Russian gas export developments out of Europe are a reminder of the potential for an escalation of the war in Ukraine,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note. “We continue to recommend exposure to commodities and energy equities because they can do well in our base and bear case scenarios.”

Among individual movers on Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz AG rose after reporting better-than-expected earnings, while while Deutsche Bank AG slumped 5% after reporting that its outlook for costs worsened. Lloyds Banking Group Plc advanced after pretax profit fell less than expected as it lifted its outlook for the year.

