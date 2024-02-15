New European-style hotel opening in Sacramento blocks from Golden 1. How much a night?

A new hotel is moving into Sacramento — and this one comes with a continental breakfast.

AC Hotels by Marriott will unlock the doors to its newest project, AC Hotel Sacramento, in March at 905 Seventh St. in downtown Sacramento, according to a news release.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand into California’s Capital City and welcome business and leisure travelers,” said Zuzana Strouhalova, general manager with AC Hotel Sacramento.

“The hotel’s location is ideal for everyone who chooses to visit the great city of Sacramento... there’s something for every visitor just minutes away from AC Hotel Sacramento,” he said in a news release.

In an email on Thursday, spokeswoman Stephanie Brown with the Marriott brand said the building has been in the works for roughly three years and under construction for the past 18 months.

“Every moment has been designed, refined, crafted and considered to create a comfortable, elegant and unobtrusive experience,” she added.

Here’s how much it costs to stay the night at AC Hotel in downtown Sacramento, as well as what to expect when you settle into your room.

How much does new downtown hotel cost a night?

The sleek eight-story hotel — in walking distance from the Golden 1 Center, SAFE Credit Union Convention Center and the Old Sacramento waterfront — features 179 rooms.

Brown said rooms start at $172 per night.

There is no flat rate, meaning prices are based on the market.

The hotel is designed for both locals and travelers, AC Hotels said, from its food and drinks to its “thoughtful” amenities.

Slices of meat and bread served at AC Hotels by Marriott. The lodging chain will open a new location at 905 7th St. in downtown Sacramento in March 2024.

What are the amenities at AC Hotel Sacramento?

The hotel features free wifi, “flexible” workstations, digital check-in, a laundry facility, a fitness center and pet-friendly accommodations, according to a news release.

The gym has stair climbers, rowing machines, treadmills and strength-training equipment.

“The brand focuses on details and experiences that genuinely matter to provide a seamless, intuitive experience that lets travelers live life by design, not by default,” the lodging company wrote on its website.

The AC Kitchen serves an “elevated” continental breakfast for $23 a person. The menu includes muesli, a breakfast cereal with dried fruits, sliced meats and cheeses, pastries, egg tarts, yogurts, coffee, fruit and croissants.

The AC Lounge is a workspace during the day and a hangout spot at night with signature cocktails and local brews.

The menu highlights Spanish-style cuisine with dishes such as patatas bravas, fried potatoes drizzled with spicy red sauce and tortilla española, an omelet stuffed with potatoes and onion.

A coffee drink served at AC Hotels by Marriott. The lodging chain will open a new location at 905 7th St. in downtown Sacramento in March 2024.

What do the rooms look like?

The rooms exude sophistication, AC Hotels said, from the sleek furniture to the curated artwork.

When will the hotel open?

AC Hotel Sacramento will open in early March.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.