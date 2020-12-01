European Temperature Control Rental Market to 2026 Featuring Trane Technologies, Aggreko, Carrier Global Corp, Boels Rental & Andrew Sykes

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 European Temperature Control Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the temperature control rental market along with competitive intelligence for the base year 2019.



The market numbers included in this study represent revenues generated by companies operating in the temperature control rental market. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.



A comprehensive analysis of the European Temperature Control Rental Market. This market research report on heating and cooling rental equipment includes market sizing, market share by competitor, market share by end user industry, market share by application, market share by region, drivers, restraints and revenue forecasts to 2026.

The European temperature control rental market is in the growth stage with the presence of several large and small market participants trying to gain a strong foothold in the market. The market is projected to experience a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.



Market growth is expected to be driven by companies choosing to rent equipment as opposed to investing in purchasing assets to own and temporary short-term needs of customers. HVAC rental is a growing opportunity category for specialty rental applications.



This study captures the following information on the temperature control rental market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2019-2026)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research scope

II. Definitions

III. Temperature Control Rental Market: Overview

a. Executive summary, Europe, market snapshot

b. Market summary, Europe



IV. Europe drivers & restraints

a. Market drivers

b. Market restraints

c. Market participant quotes

V. Market Challenges

VI. Europe Trends

a. Market participant quotes on COVID-19 impact

b. COVID-19 impact

c. Energy transformation

d. Cold storage

e. Regulations

f. Emergencies and unplanned needs

g. Market participant quotes

h. Product opportunities

i. Quotes on product opportunities

j. New products

VII. Opportunities

VIII. Europe Market Data

a. Revenue forecast, 2019-2026

b. Market share by revenues, 2019

c. Market share by revenues, by region, 2019

d. Market share by revenues, by application, 2019

e. Market share by revenues, by end user industry, 2019

IX. Competitive Landscape

a. Trane Technologies plc.

b. Aggreko plc

c. Carrier Global Corporation.

d. Boels Rental

e. Andrew Sykes Group plc.

