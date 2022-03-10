European, trans-Atlantic flight bookings fall after Ukraine invasion - ForwardKeys

Self-service check-in terminals are pictured at Sofia Airport
Jamie Freed
·1 min read

By Jamie Freed

(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled a travel recovery for airlines and led to a 23% fall in flight bookings within Europe and a 13% fall in trans-Atlantic bookings in the first week, travel data firm ForwardKeys said on Thursday.

The data, which compared bookings from Feb. 24 to March 2 to the week before Russia launched what it described as a "special operation" in Ukraine, is an early indicator of consumer confidence for travel heading into the peak summer season.

Rising inflation and oil prices are also dampening the economic outlook and carriers including Lufthansa, Qantas Airways and Japan's ANA Holdings have warned ticket prices may need to rise to cover increased costs.

The worst-hit destinations in Europe were those in the east closest to the conflict, with Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia seeing a 30% to 50% drop in bookings, according to ForwardKeys.

Domestic bookings in Russia, which had been one of the world's top performing markets during the pandemic, fell 49%.

ForwardKeys Vice President Insights Olivier Ponti said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had stalled a recovery in bookings that began in January after cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus peaked in many countries.

But he added the impact on trans-Atlantic travel and western European destinations was so far not as bad as he had feared.

"North Americans can tell the difference between war in Ukraine and war in Europe, and so far, it seems that travellers regard the rest of Europe as relatively safe," Ponti said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Medvedev feels pressure, motivation as No. 1

    Daniil Medvedev, who will contest his first tournament as world number one at the Indian Wells ATP Masters, says he's matured since his loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final.

  • Rishi Sunak faces tough calls over households' income hit, says IFS

    The chancellor must decide whether to borrow more or allow household budgets to be squeezed further, the IFS says.

  • Stephen Colbert Reveals Humiliating Step Putin May Take To Save Russia's Economy

    Especially since Fitch says Russia now faces sovereign default.

  • Improbable shelter dog hero immortalized in movie

    A new Netflix movie tells the improbable story of a shelter dog who was nearly euthanized, only to become a police K-9 and save a life. "Rescued by Ruby” tells the story of a problematic pooch who just needed someone to believe in her. (March 10)

  • 'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Reveals Battle With Eating Disorder While Working in Porn

    Chloe Cherry, the breakout star who plays Faye in Euphoria, revealed that she developed an eating...

  • NTSB releases findings into what caused deadly Huntington Beach Police helicopter crash

    The Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter crashed in the waters of Newport Beach Harbor on Feb.19, claiming the life of Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the department.

  • Ukrainian biathlete withdraws from Paralympics event after dad was captured by Russian troops

    Anastasiia Laletina's father was reportedly beaten and captured by Russian troops while fighting in Ukraine.

  • Dayana Yastremska, who fled Ukraine during Russian invasion, falls to Caroline Garcia at BNP Paribas Open

    On Wednesday, two weeks after the beginning of the Russian invasion, Dayana Yastremska walked out onto Stadium Court at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

  • Russian Relatives Call Ukraine Hotline To Learn Fate Of Missing Soldiers

    “Hello, is this where one can find out if someone is alive?”

  • One of South Florida's largest employers will hire 400 full-time remote workers in the Miami area

    American Airlines aims to fill 400 reservationist jobs in the Miami area over the next two months. Juan Carlos Liscano, VP of Miami operations for American Airlines, said the new hires will "further strengthen" its Miami hub, which is one of its largest in the U.S. The initiative comes amid "record growth" for the airline, Liscano said. The reservationists will assist customers with travel needs such as providing schedules, fares, and flight information.

  • Ukraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So Far

    (Bloomberg) -- The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine are set to cross paths on Thursday in Turkey, the most senior officials to hold in-person talks since the war began.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: House Votes to

  • Florida OKs bill aimed at keeping immigrants out of state

    All Florida government agencies would be barred from doing business with transportation companies that bring immigrants to the state who are in the country illegally under a bill sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. The bill is a priority for the Republican governor and an effort to to keep the federal government from sending people crossing the Mexican border illegally to Florida. DeSantis, who is running for reelection this year and is a potential 2024 presidential contender, has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

  • Credit Suisse Flags $914 Million Russia Net Credit Exposure

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it had 848 million francs ($914 million) of credit exposure to Russia at the end of last year, while warning that an increase in trading and hedging activity after the invasion will likely be offset by higher provisions and lower deal-making. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Sh

  • Italy reports 60,191 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 184 deaths

    Italy reported 60,191 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 22,083 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 184 from 130. Italy has registered 156,201 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.11 million cases to date.

  • Todd McShay’s new mock draft outlines best-case scenario for Bengals

    Todd McShay's latest has the Bengals getting a big name.

  • Graphano Energy Provides Drilling Update on LAB Graphite Project

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2022) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTCQB: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) (the "Company" or "Graphano Energy") is pleased to announce that phase-one drilling activity is ongoing on its 100% owned Lac Aux Bouleaux (LAB) Graphite Property in Quebec. Drilling contractor Forage Hébert Inc. of Amos, Quebec, was awarded the contract for the drill program. Figure 1 - Drill Rig To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, ...

  • How the Federal Reserve could cut its near $9 trillion balance sheet as it fights inflation

    Here are three ways the Federal Reserve could shrink its near $9 trillion balance sheet as it looks to cool inflation, according to a senior Columbia Threadneedle rates strategist.

  • Seattle nurse helps Ukrainian refugees at Romanian border as crisis grows

    A nurse from Seattle is on the frontlines of the Ukrainian refugee crisis, helping those who are trying to flee to neighboring Romania — a country he fled as a refugee himself in 1989.

  • UK to urge West to 'ramp up the global pressure on Putin'

    British foreign minister Liz Truss is expected to urge the west to get tougher on Russian President Vladimir Putin and "ramp up the global pressure" on Russia for invading Ukraine during a Thursday speech.Truss, who is currently visiting the U.S., will tell the Atlantic Council think tank that Putin has "shattered the architecture of global security," according to Reuters."We must rise to this moment. We must pledge that never again will we...

  • BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk

    BMW is recalling more than 917,000 older cars and SUVs in the U.S. — most for a third time — to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires. The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from the 2006 through 2013 model years. Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say there could be an electrical short in the positive crankcase ventilation valve heater.