European Union adopts 13th sanctions package against Russia

The European Union enacted its 13th tranche of sanctions against Russia, targeting 106 individuals and 88 legal entities.

Source: press release of the EU Council.

Details: The list includes individuals and legal entities associated with the military and defence sectors. These companies and individuals are involved in brokering the DPRK's sales of weapons to the Russian Federation, as well as the deportation and disappearance of Ukrainian children.

In general, the EU has imposed restrictions on actions that undermine or threaten Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, affecting over 2,000 individuals and legal entities.

These individuals' assets have been frozen, and EU citizens and companies are not permitted to provide them with funds. Individuals are also subject to an entry ban that prevents them from entering or passing through EU territory.

The EU Council added 27 new entities to the list of organisations that directly support Russia's military-industrial complex. They are subject to stricter export restrictions for dual-use goods and technologies, as well as those that contribute to the technological advancement of Russia's defence and security sectors.

Quote: "Some of these entities are located in third countries (India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Türkiye) and have been involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions, while others are Russian entities involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components for Russia’s military and industrial complex," the press release said.

Furthermore, the EU imposed additional restrictions on the export of electrical transformers and other components used in the development and production of drones.

The EU Council also added the United Kingdom to the list of partner countries that have imposed sanctions on imports of cast iron and steel from Russia.

