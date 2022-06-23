European Union leaders set to grant Ukraine candidate status

SAMUEL PETREQUIN and MIKE CORDER
·3 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders on Thursday were set to make Ukraine a candidate for membership in the 27-nation bloc, the first step in a potentially yearslong process that could pull the embattled country further away from Russia's influence and bind it more closely to the West.

Several diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, predicted Ukraine would receive the unanimous approval required for candidate status. Ukraine submitted its application just a few days after Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

“It will strengthen Ukraine, it will strengthen Europe. It is a decision for freedom and democracy and puts us on the right side of history," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said ahead of the announcement.

A decision in Ukraine's favor Thursday would be uncharacteristically rapid for the EU. But the biggest war in Europe since World War II and Ukraine’s request for fast-track consideration upended the bloc’s go-slow approach to expansion.

The European Parliament endorsed Ukraine's bid hours before the summit started, passing a resolution that called on EU governments to “move without delay" and “live up to their historical responsibility."

The EU's nations have been united in backing Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion with money and weapons, adopting unprecedented economic sanctions against the Kremlin.

EU candidate status doesn't give an automatic right to join the bloc and doesn't provide any immediate security guarantees.

Once a country gains membership, however, it is covered under an EU treaty clause that says if a member falls victim to armed aggression, the other EU countries are obligated to assist it by all the means in their power.

The main benefits from EU membership, though, are economic, since it gives access to a market of 450 million consumers with free movement of labor, goods, services and capital.

Ukraine has long aspired to join NATO, too, but the military alliance is not about to offer an invitation, in part because of governmental corruption, shortcomings in the country's defense establishment, and its contested borders.

Before the war started, Russia President Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO, which he has condemned for its eastward spread toward Russia's flank. But earlier this month, he did not seem bothered by Ukraine's determination to get closer to the EU, saying that it is not a military pact and thus “we have no objections.”

To win membership, Ukraine must meet a host of detailed political and economic conditions, including the embrace of certain democratic principles. The process could take years, maybe decades.

Turkey, for example, applied for membership in 1987, received candidate status in 1999, and had to wait until 2005 to start talks for actual entry. Only one of more than 30 negotiating “chapters” has been completed in the years since, and the whole process is at a standstill as a result of various disputes between the EU and Turkey.

Similarly, several Balkan countries have been seeking without success for many years to join the EU.

European officials have said that Ukraine has already adopted about 70% of the EU rules and standards, but they also have pointed to corruption and the need for deep political and economic reforms in the country.

“Considerable efforts will be needed, especially in the fight against corruption and the establishment of an effective rule of law,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said. “But I am convinced that it is precisely the (postwar) reconstruction of Ukraine that will provide opportunities to take important steps forward.”

EU leaders Thursday were also set to debate granting candidate status to Moldova, a tiny, non-NATO country that borders Ukraine.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Brittney Griner’s wife urges Biden to 'make a deal' with Russia for her release

    On The ReidOut Wednesday, Cherelle Griner, wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, spoke about her wife’s months-long detainment in Russia. Griner was arrested in February for alleged possession of hash oil. The U.S. views Griner as having been wrongfully detained, but Russia claims she’s a criminal who will have to go through the legal system. “An American that’s deemed wrongfully detained, to my understanding, from what the State Department is saying, America will negotiate their release. There’s not a maybe, it’s a will. They will negotiate for their release. And so right now my wife has been wrongfully detained,” Cherelle said. “So despite whatever the Russian authorities are saying, despite whatever press conference they do to say anything about BG and the legal matter over there, America’s already determined that she gets no justice in that system and that they will negotiate her release.” As Russia has repeatedly extended Griner’s detainment, Cherelle urged President Biden to do more to secure her release. “My push is for the American administration right now, the Biden administration, to do exactly that,” Cherelle said. “To make a deal for BG because she is wrongfully detained.”

  • 'Some Part of Their Youth Definitely Got Stolen.' Photos of Growing Up Amid Ukraine's War

    German photographer Fabian Ritter spent three weeks profiling young people in Kyiv Oblast

  • Fishing for catfish in Iowa? Here's why experts say June, home of National Catfish Day, is best

    Iowans can celebrate National Catfish Day June 25 by fishing on their own or in one of the scheduled catfishing tournaments.

  • Biden can​​’t escape questions on his age

    President Biden can’t escape questions about his age, a fact of life that’s causing uneasy Democrats to assess whether he can realistically run for reelection in 2024, when he will be 81 years old. Conversations that were once whispered in private are spilling out into the public amid angst over a potential drubbing for the…

  • Old friend blames UN, Belgium for killing of Congolese hero Lumumba

    Belgium and the United Nations are to blame for failing to prevent the assassination of Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba, an 89-year-old former friend has told AFP.

  • South Africa's Zondo commission: Damning report exposes rampant corruption

    President Cyril Ramaphosa vows to have learnt the lessons but many South Africans are not convinced.

  • Factbox: The three stages of Germany's emergency gas plan

    Germany on Thursday moved to stage two of its three-tier emergency gas plan after Russia reduced deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, though for the time being there will be no government rationing of the fuel. - This stage is triggered when there are "concrete, serious and reliable indications that an event may occur which is likely to lead to a significant deterioration of the gas supply situation and probably to the alarm or emergency level." - Gas suppliers advise the government and are part of the crisis team.

  • Colorado wolfpack no longer has working collars, causing concern among officials

    All three collars on the pack have failed, leaving Colorado wildlife officials blind to the wolves' movement, status.

  • European leaders meet to formally accept Ukraine

    STORY: Although it will take Ukraine and Moldova years - and perhaps more than a decade - to qualify for membership, the Brussels summit decision will be a symbolic step that signals the EU's intention to reach deep into the former Soviet Union. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday (June 22), welcoming the bloc's expected green light.While Ukraine and neighboring Moldova are expected to be welcomed into the EU's waiting room on Thursday, Georgia will be given "a European perspective" but told it must fulfill conditions before winning candidate status.Behind the triumphant rhetoric, however, there is concern within the EU about how the bloc can remain coherent and united as it continues to enlarge.Reticence over enlargement has slowed progress towards membership for a group of Balkans countries - Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia - whose leaders will meet their EU counterparts in Brussels on Thursday morning.According to a survey by the EU's parliament, nearly two-thirds of Europeans consider membership of the EU a "good thing," the highest result in 15 years. Still, leaders know that public discontent is mounting over a spike in inflation and an energy crisis as Russia tightens gas supplies in response to Western sanctions, and these economic concerns will be hotly debated on the second day of the summit.

  • Iraq parliament swears in new members after walkout of 73

    Iraq’s Parliament swore in dozens of new lawmakers on Thursday, replacing 73 legislators loyal to powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, strengthening the power of rival Iran-backed Shiite factions in the assembly. The unprecedented walkout, based on a request from al-Sadr, threw Iraq into further uncertainty, reshuffling the deck following the Oct. 10 elections, which gave him the biggest bloc in Parliament. Although he emerged as a winner, al-Sadr has been locked in a power struggle with internal Shiite rivals backed by Iran and was unable to cobble together a coalition that can form a majority government.

  • Nike latest brand to leave Russia permanently

    Russia's economic isolation deepens as more Western companies leave the country.

  • Germany triggers gas alarm stage, accuses Russia of 'economic attack'

    Germany triggered the "alarm stage" of its emergency gas plan on Thursday in response to falling Russian supplies but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass on soaring energy costs to customers in Europe's largest economy. The measure is the latest escalation in a standoff between Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has exposed the bloc's dependence on Russian gas supplies and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources. The step is a largely symbolic signal to companies and households but marks a major shift for Germany, which cultivated strong energy ties with Moscow stretching back to the Cold War.

  • Family of girl trafficked at Mavs game speaks out

    The parents of a North Texas teen have a warning to share: human sex trafficking can happen to your family. This after their daughter went to a Mavs game and disappeared.

  • Commonwealth heads call for climate action at Rwanda meeting

    Leaders of Commonwealth nations are calling for increased climate action at a meeting in Rwanda this week, ahead of the United Nations climate change summit in the seaside resort of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt later this year. Climate change is a major concern for the 54-nation bloc that includes small island countries facing growing threats amid global warming. Recent weather events and longer climate term trends, including heat waves, extreme temperatures, droughts, cyclones, floods and rising sea levels, afflict most of the Commonwealth's member states.

  • From 'carp' to 'copi': unpopular fish getting a makeover

    You're in the mood for fish and your server suggests a dish of invasive carp. Illinois and partner organizations kicked off a market-tested campaign Wednesday to rechristen as “copi” four species previously known collectively as Asian carp, hoping the new label will make them more attractive to U.S. consumers. Turning carp into a popular household and restaurant menu item is one way officials hope to rein in a decades-old invasion threatening native fish, mussels and aquatic plants in the Mississippi and other Midwestern rivers, as well as the Great Lakes.

  • Michigan to destroy some blood spots in fight over consent

    The state of Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage, a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. A blood spot from each child is stored in Lansing while five more are sent to the Michigan Neonatal Biobank in Detroit for safekeeping under climate-controlled conditions. Scientists can pay a fee to use the Detroit-stored samples for various research projects.

  • Ranking the top 10 potential Red Sox trade deadline targets

    The Boston Red Sox should be buyers at the Aug. 2 trade deadline if they can keep up this pace over the next month. Here are the top 10 players they could target.

  • What is RED Air? Things to know about new Dominican airline that crash-landed in Miami

    RED Air, a Dominican Republic low-fare airline launched in November 2021, only flies between its home base in Santo Domingo and Miami International Airport.

  • Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week.The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border, including Tal Rifaat, where Ankara has said it would carry out a military operation

  • Women for Trump co-founder and Jan. 6 rally organizer: Trump is ‘disconnected from the base’

    A co-founder of Women for Trump and an organizer of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally spoke out against former President Trump following Rep. Mo Brooks‘s (R-Ala.) loss to Katie Britt in the Alabama GOP Senate primary Tuesday. Trump, who initially endorsed Brooks in the race, announced earlier this month that he would transfer his…