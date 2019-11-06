European Union to Regulate Stablecoins, Not Issue Its Own: Source

The European Union is taking a closer look at how to regulate stablecoins, but has no plans to issue one of its own.

A group within the EU presidency is working on a draft political declaration regarding the regulation of stablecoins, an individual familiar with the matter told CoinDesk. First reported by Reuters, the declaration will say the EU should regulate stablecoins in particular. However, the source pushed back on claims that the declaration would urge the EU to create a cryptocurrency of its own.

“This is a rather short declaration that is about the EU position on how to handle those new types of cryptocurrencies,” the source told CoinDesk. “The focus is on how those cryptocurrencies should be regulated.”

Related: Libra Won’t Spread as Quickly as Facebook, Says Calibra Exec

The declaration is being developed in response to Libra, the global stablecoin project introduced by Facebook in June. Despite regulatory qualms about the stablecoin, Libra has so far proceeded, with its governing council formally signing onto the project last month.

The declaration does not specifically recommend that the EU should develop its own cryptocurrency in response to Libra, however. CoinDesk’s source explained that developing its own cryptocurrency is one possible option for the EU that the declaration says “should be explored.”

Pushing back on the Reuters report, the source said, “There’s absolutely no commitment at this stage to put in place a new cryptocurrency,” adding:

“The statement is to highlight the need for a proper regulatory framework for those stablecoins and as a consequence, different ideas should be explored. One of them is the possibility of having something that is managed by the ECB [European Central Bank] and other central banks.”

Related: Coinbase Legal Chief Says Private Sector Should Build US Digital Dollar

The source clarified that they could not speak to what the final version of the declaration would look like.The statement will be finalized by Friday, Nov. 8 and presented to EU finance ministers. The declaration is expected to be adopted by the EU on Dec. 5, at the finance ministers’ next meeting, the source said.

EU flag image via Shutterstock

Related Stories