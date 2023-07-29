European Union suspends aid to Niger following coup

The European Union will stop sending humanitarian and other aid to Niger after a coup in the West African country earlier in the week, the EU confirmed Saturday. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

July 29 (UPI) -- The European Union will stop sending humanitarian and other aid to Niger after a coup in the West African country earlier in the week, the European officials confirmed Saturday.

The bloc will suspend "all cooperation activities in the field of security," EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said in a Saturday statement.

"[Niger president Mohammed Bazoum] was democratically elected and therefore he is and remains the only legitimate president of the country," he said.

The European Union does not recognise and will not recognise the authorities resulting from the putsch in #Niger. The constitutional order needs to be fully restored, without delay. We stand ready to support the upcoming decisions of @ecowas_cedeao https://t.co/tPyLLyKp5x— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) July 29, 2023

Bazoum remains detained in the country's capital of Niamey and Borrell on Saturday called for his immediate release.

"The EU holds the putschists accountable for his safety and that of his family," he said in the statement.

The leader of the coup, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, on Friday declared himself leader of the country after deposing Bazoum earlier in the week.

Tchiani has commanded the presidential guard since 2011 and said during a televised statement that economic insecurity and corruption forced the military coup.

"The European Union does not recognise and will not recognize the authorities resulting from the putsch in Niger. The constitutional order needs to be fully restored, without delay," Borrell reiterated

The United States, France and EU have all said they do not recognize Tchiani and the other coup leaders as a legitimate government.

However, Washington has also confirmed it will continue sending aid to Niger, which has a population of more than 25 million people.

France is freezing all development and financial aid to its former colony, which is home to its regional military headquarters.