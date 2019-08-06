Europeans Are More Worried About Climate Change Than the Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Europeans are more worried about climate change than unemployment, the economy or terrorism, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey. The data were gathered before the record-breaking temperatures across much of Europe last month and reports of the largest single-day loss of Greenland’s ice sheet. Ursula von der Leyen, the incoming president of the European Commission, has vowed to raise as much as 1 trillion euros ($1.12 trillion) in investment to fight climate change over the coming decade.

