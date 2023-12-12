Europeans open to Ukraine joining EU according to latest surgery

Europeans are generally open to the idea of Ukraine joining the EU, according to the results of six EU member states for the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

The poll found that support for Ukraine’s entry was highest in Denmark (50%) and Poland (47%), with opinion roughly divided in Romania (32% for, 29% against), Germany (37% for, 39% against), and France (29% for, 35% against). Austria was 52% opposed.

However, 45% of respondents were concerned that Ukraine’s accession would have a negative impact on the EU’s security, against 25% who felt it would enhance it, while 39% believed Kyiv’s entry would negatively affect their country’s security.

Many Europeans saw no economic benefit to Ukrainian membership. While 43% of respondents in Poland and 37% in Romania saw a positive impact for the EU’s economy, 54% in Denmark and 46% in Austria foresaw a cost.

There were also fears about the impact of enlargement on the EU’s political power in the world. Poland and Denmark were the most optimistic about this, with 43% and 35% of citizens believing Ukraine’s accession would have a positive impact.

In Austria (42%) and Germany (32%), however, the prevalent view was that Ukrainian membership would reduce the EU’s political power in the world, while respondents in France and Romania were more evenly split.

The ECFR identified a clear divide between “old” and “new” EU member states on the broader principle of enlargement.

The survey found strong opposition to the possibility of Turkey joining the EU, with 51% of respondents across the six countries opposing the idea and fewer than one in five respondents supporting any forward movement on Turkish membership.

Europeans also showed themselves cool on Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia becoming member states, with less than 30% support for the eight countries joining.

The survey was conducted from Nov. 7 to 19. A total of 6153 respondents participated.

The European Commission officially recommended that formal accession talks begin with Ukraine and Moldova on Nov. 8.

The EU’s 27 heads of government are due to discuss the accession proposal at the EU Brussels summit on Dec. 14-15 – although Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, has repeatedly said he opposes opening negotiations with Kyiv.

The start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union may be postponed until March 2024 due toHungary's position, Euractiv reported on Dec. 11.

