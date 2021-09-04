Europeans Prefer Crypto Regulations by Individual Governments Over EU Scope

BeInCrypto –

According to a recent survey poll by EuroNews, 60% of Europeans would prefer that their own governments draft regulations on crypto, rather than the European Union (EU).

Many of the same proponents also support the creation of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) to assert their country’s financial independence from the European Union.

Europe crypto regulation needs

The survey which polled 31,000 European citizens was carried out exclusively for EuroNews by Redfield & Wilton Strategies and is the largest to be ever conducted in Europe on the topic of crypto and financial regulations. It was conducted between Aug 4-10 with respondents across 12 EU countries including Germany, France, Greece, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Lithuania, and Latvia.

