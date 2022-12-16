Europe's car repairers call for competition rules rewrite

Newly manufactured Ford Fiesta cars are seen on the deck of the car transport ship "Tossa", during its journey from a Ford plant in the German city of Cologne
Nick Carey
·3 min read

By Nick Carey

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's car repair and spare parts industry is calling for a rewrite of EU competition rules, arguing they allow carmakers and franchise dealers to disadvantage independent operators.

The European Commission has recommended extending 2010's Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation (MVBER) for five years when it expires in 2023, with some supplementary guidelines.

In January, European Union members are due to discuss the future of the rule, which has become another front in a growing struggle for access to and control of car data, as the EU is already working on laws governing access to in-vehicle data.

Proponents of a rewrite say automakers restrict access to vehicle data, which can make repairs more expensive, while also dictating how repairs should be undertaken and with which parts.

"In the last 10 years things have changed dramatically, the rules of the game are no longer the same," said Alex Gelbcke, chief executive of spare parts provider Fource.

"The regulation deserves an in-depth refresh and if that does not happen we will all suffer," added Gelbcke, whose company covers the Benelux countries and France. Fource's parent company LKQ Corp has annual turnover in Europe of around 6 billion euros ($6.4 billion).

Sylvia Gotzen, CEO of the International Federation of Automotive Aftermarket Distributors, which is part of a broader alliance of repair shops and parts makers that employs 3.5 million people in Europe, also called for changes.

"Car manufacturers sit on that data like a chicken on eggs," she said, adding that this makes carmakers "masters and gate-keepers for the entire repair process".

A spokesperson for the Commission said its evaluation had shown "there had been no material developments in the last decade that would justify a major revision of the regime."

"However, the evaluation revealed that an update was necessary to reflect the importance that access to vehicle-generated data is likely to have as a factor of competition."

The Commission needs to make a decision before the current MVBER expires on May 31, 2023.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said it supports the commission's approach.

"If the Commission has decided not to change the rules, we assume that the complaints made by the independent aftermarket were not sufficiently substantiated," a spokeswoman said.

Critics also complain automakers have increasingly relied on the use of "captive parts", which include software coding that often can only be accessed by franchise dealers.

Neil Pattemore, technical director of Britain's Independent Automotive Aftermarket Federation (IAAF) said to replace headlights on some newer models requires a code, or brake pads have QR codes, but only branded dealers have access to them.

Britain's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has proposed changes to its MVBER that addresses some aftermarket complaints, including using clearer language in vehicle warranties that consumers can use independent repairers without losing benefits.

Major European carmakers including, Stellantis and Renault did not respond to requests for comment.

Volkswagen said the current regulation "is still fit for purpose," but it also supports the Commission's approach to supplementary guidelines that would enable access for independent operators to "vehicle-generated data to the extent that such data is essential for repair and maintenance."

($1 = 0.9422 euros)

(Reporting by Nick Carey; additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Missile Barrage Knocks Out Power to Ukrainian Cities

    (Bloomberg) -- A salvo of more at least 76 Russian missiles knocked out power and water across Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin’s forces continued their campaign of attacking infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextRockets slammed into residential areas ac

  • Biden is touting a multibillion-dollar chip factory in Arizona as a way to save the global economy from China threats — but an invasion of Taiwan would still wreak chaos

    The TSMC investment in Arizona is supposed to make the US less dependent on China for electronics, but experts say the economy is still vulnerable.

  • ‘99% of People' Will Lose Crypto Storing in Self-Custody: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

    “Holding your own crypto in your wallet is not risk-free,” said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao today during a Twitter spaces.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Is Moving Some Manufacturing to Arizona, but Who Will Benefit Most?

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss recent news affecting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and some companies that can benefit from this $40 billion investment. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Elon Musk promised Tesla would benefit from his Twitter misadventure. But Wall Street is worried he's using Tesla as his 'personal ATM' to fund his wild plans for Twitter.

    Elon Musk continues to sell Tesla stock to cover his Twitter project, totaling over $20 billion. Investors are worried about Tesla's future.

  • What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed

    Historically, the prices of two of the world’s biggest commodities, crude oil and iron ore, are strongly correlated but in the past few weeks we have seen a peculiar disconnect

  • 4 Large Drug Stocks to Watch in a Booming Industry

    Drug/biotech companies are likely to see significant advances in innovation in 2023. In the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) are worth retaining in your portfolio.

  • Electric cars are shredding the brand loyalty automakers have spent decades building up — and it's great news for Kia and Hyundai

    According to a new study from car-shopping site Edmunds, EVs are convincing once-loyal buyers to change brands.

  • Push to repeal California anti-oil law inches closer to goal

    A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • Carl Icahn Is Buying More Southwest Gas

    Southwest has announced the sale of its MountainWest Pipeline business for $1.5 billion

  • Bitcoin Few Weeks Away From Its First Weekly Chart 'Death Cross'

    Bitcoin has never seen a death cross on its weekly chart before and the ominous-sounding indicator has a bad reputation of trapping sellers on the wrong side in traditional markets.

  • Why More Beer Companies Could Soon Be Turning to Cannabis

    Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shook up the cannabis industry when, in 2017, the beer maker invested in marijuana producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch InBev has also shown interest in the industry, as have other companies. The cannabis industry is in its early growth stages, and it may only be a matter of time before more money pours into it from the big beer companies.

  • Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin faces U.S. sanctions - WSJ

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is moving to impose sanctions on Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's richest men, but would not sanction Nornickel, the company where he is a major shareholder, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. officials. The action, which may come as early as Thursday, is expected to include sanctions against Potanin, his wife Ekaterina Potanina, a yacht he owns and some of his financial companies, the newspaper reported. Nornickel, the world's top palladium and refined nickel producer, was one of the biggest prizes in the post-Soviet carve-up of Russian industry in 1990s.

  • India's textile industry faces tough times as consumers cut spending

    India's $200 billion textile and apparel industry is facing a crisis as consumers in the United States, Europe and other big markets have cut spending on clothing following a surge in inflation after the war in Ukraine, industry officials said. While the overall economy is relatively strong and is outperforming major economies, the textile sector is a notable exception and orders suggest the downturn will continue well into 2023, raising the risk of layoffs in an industry that employs more than 45 million people. Domestic sales are sluggish despite strong growth in the overall economy because of high costs and cheap imported garments, manufacturers say.

  • California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels

    The changes will only apply to customers of those three major utilities — Pacific Gas & Electric, Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric — and there will be a transition period. They would not affect people who already have rooftop solar, only new customers.

  • Musk sells more Tesla shares, stoking investors' ire

    STORY: Tesla investors were already growing frustrated with CEO and found Elon Musk, accusing him of turning his attention to the newly-acquired Twitter, when they learned that Musk unloaded some 22 million additional shares of the electric car company this week.The disclosure made Wednesday came the same day Tesla's third-largest individual shareholder, businessman KoGuan Leo, tweeted, "Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO." Tesla investors have chewed their nails watching shares of the electric carmaker decline from just under $400 at the start of 2022, down to below $160 today.News of Musk's latest sale of $3.6 billion in stock marks THE second large chunk of shares Musk has dumped since his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October."I think there is a real concern that obviously with so much on his plate, Elon Musk is not giving Tesla the attention it deserves."Susannah Streeter is a senior investment and markets analyst with Hargreaves Lansdown."Well, certainly it's going to disappoint investors because actually back in April, Elon Musk said he was done with selling Tesla shares for now. And of course, this now brings the value of the shares that he's offloaded to around $40 billion this year. And I think this will be another frustrating move, that's how it will be seen by investors, because the company's shares are wallowing at two-year lows."Tesla did not respond to a Reuters request to comment.Musk's stock sales have cut his stake in the world's most valuable car company from 17 percent down to 13.4 percent.Tesla stock has fallen by half this year - underperforming both automakers and the tech-heavy Nasdaq.If Musk's attention has turned to Twitter, a fair amount of attention has turned to Musk, and little of it positive. Earlier this week he sent a tweet mocking trans' individuals use of preferred pronouns while calling for the U.S. government's top infectious diseases expert to be prosecuted.The White House called the tweets "dangerous," and "disgusting."Video earlier this week showed Musk coming up on stage at a comedy show and earning the loud boos of the crowd.The blowback, and the problems at Twitter may have consumed Musk just as Tesla is dealing with serious logistics challenges."And it seems as though Twitter is taking an awful lot of his time. At the same time, we do have the slowdown in China. We have concerns about production because of supply chain issues and production issues, partly due to COVID restrictions, but also real worries about whether Tesla could lose its crown as one of the key EV makers across the world because there are plenty of competitors nipping at its heels and it's been already overtaken in certain markets and geographical regions. So, I think that there will be concern about what lies ahead."In October Tesla said it expected to miss this year's vehicle delivery target.But the firm is still more profitable than rivals, who have struggled to make money from selling electric cars.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • Industry View: 3 Oil Stocks to Fuel your Portfolio

    Energy was a top sector in 2022. Today, we explore 3 stocks in the oil industry firing on all cylinders.

  • Factbox-Who is Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin?

    Potanin, 61, is the president and largest shareholder at Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and refined nickel. In 2021 Nornickel was the world's top producer of refined nickel, used to make stainless steel and important for electric vehicle batteries. - The son of a high-ranking Soviet trade official, Potanin was educated at Moscow’s elite diplomatic academy.