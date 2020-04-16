Europe's Cheops telescope begins study of far-off worlds

By Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
Artwork: Cheops observes exoplanets as they pass in front of their host stars

Europe's newest space telescope has begun ramping up its science operations.

Cheops was launched in December to study and characterise planets outside our Solar System.

And after a period of commissioning and testing, the orbiting observatory is now ready to fulfil its mission.

Early targets for investigation include the so-called "Styrofoam world" Kelt-11b; the "lava planet" 55 Cancri-e; and the "evaporating planet" GJ-436b.

Discovered in previous surveys of the sky, Cheops hopes to add to the knowledge of what these and hundreds of other far-flung objects are really like.

Artwork: Kelt-11b has a density similar to expanded foam

The Swiss-led telescope will do this by watching for the tiny changes in light when a world passes in front of its host star.

This event, referred to as a transit, will betray a precise diameter for the "exoplanet". When this information is combined with data about the mass of the object - obtained through other means - it will be possible for scientists to deduce a density.

And this should say a lot about the composition and internal structure of the target.

Kelt-11b has provided a good early demonstration. This is a giant exoplanet some 30% larger than our own Jupiter that orbits very close to a star called HD 93396. Kelt-11b is a seemingly "puffed up" world with a very low density - hence the comparison with expanded foam.

From the way the light from the star dips when Kelt-11b moves in front to make its transit, Cheops' exquisite photometer instrument is able to determine the planet's diameter to be 181,600km (plus or minus 4,290km). This measurement is over five times more precise than was possible using a ground-based telescope.

The dip in light seen when Kelt 11b passed across its star

The European Space Agency (Esa) is part of the collaboration behind Cheops. Its project scientist Dr Kate Isaak lauded the performance of the new observatory.

"We have a very stable satellite; the pointing is excellent - better than requirements. And this is going to be a real benefit to the mission," she told BBC News.

"From the spacecraft side, from the instrument side, from the analysis of the data that we're getting - we can see that this mission has huge promise."

Artwork: The lava world 55 Cancri-e is one of many super-Earth Cheops will study

Prof David Ehrenreich from the University of Geneva said quite a few early observations made with Cheops would be of "super-Earths".

"These are planets that are assumed to be rocky like Earth - but much bigger, more massive. And much hotter, too. Lava worlds," he explained.

55 Cancri-e fits into this category. More than eight times as massive as Earth, it takes just 18 hours to circle its parent star. Scientists believe it to have a global ocean of molten rock on its surface.

About 80% of observing time on Cheops is reserved for the project consortium. Led from the universities of Bern and Geneva, this team has members in eleven European nations (with Esa as a partner also). The other 20% of time is being offered to the community at large. And the first of these external proposals will be studied in coming days. Cheops will look at a burnt-out, or white dwarf, star to see if there is any planetary material moving around it.

Nobel Laureate Prof Didier Queloz, from the universities of Cambridge and Geneva, said the goal of Cheops was to improve our ideas for how planets were created.

He told the BBC: "We have built a whole theory of planet formation by observing only the eight planets of our Solar System, but by extending our observations to other kinds of planets that have no counterpart in our Solar System - we should be able to add the missing parts of this theory and get, let's say, a bigger perspective on how we actually fit in."

Artwork: GJ-436b orbits so close to its star that its atmosphere is being lost to space

Science planning for Cheops is run out of the Geneva; the telescope itself is controlled from Spain, at the National Institute for Aerospace Technology in Torrejon on the outskirts of Madrid.

While the coronavirus crisis has meant considerable disruption for many space projects, Cheops has been largely unaffected.

"The completion of the test phase was only possible with the full commitment of all the participants, and because the mission has an operational control system that is largely automated, allowing commands to be sent and data to be received from home," said Prof Willy Benz from the University of Bern and principal investigator on the mission.

Cheops is a short form that stands for CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite.

Cheops weighed 280kg on launch. It has a 30cm telescope to undertake its mission

Jonathan.Amos-INTERNET@bbc.co.uk and follow me on Twitter: @BBCAmos

  • Who is behind the coronavirus social distancing protests?
    Yahoo News

    Who is behind the coronavirus social distancing protests?

    According to the Associated Press, last week's Michigan protest was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, a group co-founded by a GOP state representative and his wife, who is on the advisory board for an official Trump campaign group called Women for Trump and is also the co-founder of Michigan Trump Republicans. Another of the event's promoters, Greg McNeilly, is a longtime political adviser to the wealthy DeVos family, which includes current Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a first-term Democrat, has drawn the ire of President Trump and been mentioned as a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

  • COVID-19 risk factors hint at how pandemic will play out
    Yahoo News

    COVID-19 risk factors hint at how pandemic will play out

    The microbe that causes COVID-19 is called the “novel” coronavirus (2019-nCoV), to distinguish it from respiratory diseases caused by other viruses in the same family. It is still a new pathogen with many unique and poorly understood characteristics, but in the four months since the first cases were reported in Wuhan, China, clinicians on the front lines of battling COVID-19 have learned a lot — and there are valuable insights for regions in the U.S. that have yet to see a peak in infections. The asthma puzzle: When COVID-19 began spreading across the U.S., it was widely assumed that asthma, a chronic respiratory disease that involves the airways in the lungs, would be a significant risk factor for severe disease and mortality, as it is for other viral respiratory infections, such as seasonal influenza.

  • Hong Kong teens charged with murder over protest death
    AFP

    Hong Kong teens charged with murder over protest death

    Hong Kong police charged on Wednesday two teenagers with murder over the death of an elderly man in a clash between rival protesters during the city's political unrest last year. Luo Chang-qing died in November when pro-democracy supporters and government loyalists started hurling bricks at each other in the border town of Sheung Shui. The fight was one of dozens that broke out between ideological opponents during the seven straight months of pro-democracy protests that upended the city.

  • Saudi executions a record last year
    NBC News

    Saudi executions a record last year

    Saudi Arabia put 184 people to death in 2019, the highest number Amnesty International has ever recorded in a single year in the country, despite Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's public commitment to reducing the number of executions. Amnesty International released a 59-page report Monday that found that while global executions last year hit a 10-year low, falling by 5 percent compared to 2018, executions in Saudi Arabia increased by 23 percent, from 149 in 2018. The London-based rights group Reprieve reported this month that Saudi Arabia had carried out its 800th execution since King Salman bin Abdulaziz assumed power in 2015, and that the rate of executions has doubled under his reign.

  • We'll keep enforcing lockdown, says French minister amid unrest
    Reuters

    We'll keep enforcing lockdown, says French minister amid unrest

    French police will not shy away from enforcing a coronavirus lockdown in the high-rise Paris suburbs where unrest has erupted the past four nights, the interior minister said, as a motorcyclist whose run-in with officers sparked riots appealed for calm. Stringent restrictions on public movement ordered by President Emmanuel Macron to tackle the epidemic have exacerbated deep-seated social tensions in the deprived, low-income neighbourhoods that ring the capital. Violence first flared on Saturday after the rider hurtled into the open door of an unmarked police car and required surgery to his leg.

  • 'Inherently high-risk setting': Are cruise ships unsafe – and will they change?
    USA TODAY

    'Inherently high-risk setting': Are cruise ships unsafe – and will they change?

    One of the last cruise ships bound for the USA arrived Monday with 115 passengers after an around-the-world cruise cut short by coronavirus fears. The Pacific Princess will join the fleet idled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's order that all cruise ships stand down for more than three months before setting sail again. It's hoped that will be enough time to get over the worst of the pandemic that swept through passengers and crews with devastating results.

  • 9 Homes For Sale With Beautiful Workout Facilities
    Architectural Digest

    9 Homes For Sale With Beautiful Workout Facilities

    From an Aspen home with a palatial indoor pool to a Florida home that provides incredible views from the treadmill, AD rounds up those spaces where you'll have no excuse to skip a workout Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • How Singapore went from being applauded for its coronavirus response to facing an alarming second wave with thousands of new cases
    Business Insider

    How Singapore went from being applauded for its coronavirus response to facing an alarming second wave with thousands of new cases

    As the coronavirus spread around the world, Singapore — one of the first countries to report cases outside China — appeared to be on top of the crisis. Reuters/Edgar Su After it recorded its first case on January 23, which came after a man from Wuhan traveled to Singapore, the country reacted quickly and aggressively. Getty Images The city-state closed its borders to all foreigners, ramped up public awareness campaigns, and meticulously tracked anyone who might have the virus.

  • McConnell Signals Opposition to Expansive New Coronavirus Relief Bill: ‘We’ve Allocated A Stunning Amount of Money’
    National Review

    McConnell Signals Opposition to Expansive New Coronavirus Relief Bill: ‘We’ve Allocated A Stunning Amount of Money’

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) on Tuesday signaled his opposition to passing another coronavirus economic relief bill before Congress returns from recess. “You've seen the talk from both sides about acting, but my goal from the beginning of this, given the extraordinary numbers that we're racking up to the national debt, is that we need to be as cautious as we can be,” McConnell said in an interview with Politico. McConnell's comments came after senators passed by unanimous consent a $484 billion relief package providing additional funds for small business loans, hospitals, and other programs.

  • Trump starts new coronavirus feud with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan
    Yahoo News

    Trump starts new coronavirus feud with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

    President Trump has started feuds with several governors during the coronavirus response, with diatribes against Jay Inslee of Washington, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois complicating calls for national unity and bipartisanship. Monday presented Trump with a new target: Larry Hogan of Maryland. The target is noteworthy because, unlike the other governors whom Trump has attacked, Hogan is a Republican, albeit one with no evident loyalty to Trump (last year, he even considered a presidential primary challenge).

  • Mexico braces for a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths
    LA Times

    Mexico braces for a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths

    Mexican officials warned Tuesday that the country is about to experience a major surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, as health professionals worried about overwhelmed hospitals, a prospective shortfall of doctors and a lack of medical equipment. “We are prepared to confront the most difficult moment,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told reporters in an attempt to reassure the public. “I don't trust the capacity of the hospitals,” said Alejandro Macias, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Guanajuato who served as the national flu commissioner during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, which originated in Mexico.

  • Defiant Louisiana pastor arrested over coronavirus protest
    Associated Press

    Defiant Louisiana pastor arrested over coronavirus protest

    Louisiana authorities arrested a pastor on an assault charge on Tuesday after he admitted that he drove his church bus toward a man who has been protesting his decision to hold mass gatherings in defiance of public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic. The police department in Central, a suburb of the capital of Baton Rouge, said on a posting on their Facebook page that Tony Spell, the pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, turned himself into the department and was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and improper backing. Officials said Spell also had outstanding traffic tickets.

  • Israel police kill Palestinian who launched van, stabbing attack
    AFP

    Israel police kill Palestinian who launched van, stabbing attack

    A Palestinian man was shot dead Wednesday after he hit an Israeli police officer with a van at a West Bank checkpoint and then stabbed him with a pair of scissors, police said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished a "speedy recovery" to the policeman -- who was taken to hospital but was not in a life-threatening condition -- and congratulated the forces who had "acted speedily and neutralised the terrorist". "The terrorist drove his vehicle into the border policeman that was on duty," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in an English-language statement, saying the attacker then stabbed the officer with a pair of scissors.

  • Mexico admits it can't stop drug cartels distributing virus aid
    Yahoo News Video

    Mexico admits it can't stop drug cartels distributing virus aid

    Drug cartels have been distributing aid packages amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mexico's president said Monday.

  • Vietnam to ease nationwide coronavirus lockdown
    Reuters

    Vietnam to ease nationwide coronavirus lockdown

    Vietnam, which has reported under 300 cases of coronavirus and no deaths since the first infections were detected in January, said on Wednesday it would start lifting tough movement restrictions as most of Southeast Asia remained in lockdown. No provinces in Vietnam were now seen as "highly prone" to the pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in a statement, although some non-essential businesses will remain closed. Vietnam has won plaudits for appearing to contain the virus despite being less wealthy than other places seen as relatively successful such as South Korea and Taiwan.

  • When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen? One analyst predicts it may not be until 2021
    USA TODAY

    When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen? One analyst predicts it may not be until 2021

    A financial analyst made headlines Monday when he predicted that Disney World, Disneyland and the company's overseas properties won't be able to reopen until January 2021. John Hodulik, the managing director of investment research at global financial firm UBS, estimated that health and economic concerns would keep the parks closed through 2020 in his report, titled "The Eye of the Storm." "That said, the economic recession plus the need for social distancing, new health precautions, the lack of travel and crowd aversion are likely to make this business less profitable until there is a widely available vaccine."

  • The White House appears to have silenced the surgeon general for his remarks on racial disparities in the coronavirus outbreak, as data shows black communities are hardest hit
    Business Insider

    The White House appears to have silenced the surgeon general for his remarks on racial disparities in the coronavirus outbreak, as data shows black communities are hardest hit

    Alex Brandon/AP The White House appears to have silenced Surgeon General Jerome Adams after he publicly remarked on how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting minority groups in the US. Adams hasn't attended a press briefing since April 10, when he made controversial remarks suggesting that minority communities were engaging in risky behaviors that might make them more prone to catching the virus. But health officials told Politico that Adams's silencing is a loss because he is one of the few members in the US government discussing the outbreak's impact on communities of color.

  • China Daily Bureau Chief: Trump a ‘Racist A**hole’ for Suggesting China Has More Coronavirus Deaths than U.S.
    National Review

    China Daily Bureau Chief: Trump a ‘Racist A**hole’ for Suggesting China Has More Coronavirus Deaths than U.S.

    The European bureau chief of China's state-run publication China Daily has called President Trump a “racist a**hole” for claiming China “must have the most” deaths from the global coronavirus pandemic. “We don't have the most-in-the-world deaths — the most in the world has to be China,” Trump said during Friday's White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing. China Daily's Chen Weihua, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration's coronavirus response, responded by tweeting that Trump's suggestion was “coldblooded.”

  • Birx says Georgia residents 'can be very creative' about getting tattoos and haircuts while social distancing
    Yahoo News

    Birx says Georgia residents 'can be very creative' about getting tattoos and haircuts while social distancing

    Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the leading medical experts on President Trump's coronavirus task force, tried to reconcile the controversial order by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reopening some businesses across the state with the task force recommendations that call for continued social distancing. Among the businesses that Kemp, a Republican and a strong supporter of President Trump, plans to allow to reopen on Friday are hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors.

  • Speeding car filmed flying from road and crashing into side of family home in California
    The Independent

    Speeding car filmed flying from road and crashing into side of family home in California

    Shocking CCTV footage has shown the dramatic moment a speeding car crashed through the wall of a family's home in California. In the video, a Toyota Camry soars from the pavement into the side of a house, and two men can be seen running away from the crash moments later. The incident destroyed the side of the house in Rowland Heights at 4.40am on Saturday, NBC News reported.

  • Canadian police say 22 victims after rampage in Nova Scotia
    Associated Press

    Canadian police say 22 victims after rampage in Nova Scotia

    Canadian police said Tuesday they believe there are at least 22 victims after a gunman wearing a police uniform shot people in their homes and set fires in a rampage across rural communities in Nova Scotia over the weekend. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they have recovered remains from some of the destroyed homes. Earlier, authorities had said at least 18 people were killed in the 12-hour attack.

  • An Upscale Boutique Hotel Chain Files For 48 Coronavirus-Related Small Biz Loans
    The Daily Beast

    An Upscale Boutique Hotel Chain Files For 48 Coronavirus-Related Small Biz Loans

    When Congress drew up a $350 billion program to provide relief to small businesses struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, most lawmakers probably did not imagine that companies like Hersha Hospitality would stand to benefit. The publicly-traded company based in Pennsylvania, according to its website, owns and operates 48 “high-quality upscale” and “luxury” hotel properties from California and Florida to New York City and Washington, D.C. As recently as 2018, it was flush enough to approve a $100 million plan to buy back its own stocks and pay its top executives over $10 million. Instead of applying for one loan, the company has applied for loans for all 48 of its hotel properties.

  • Vote by Mail in Wisconsin Helped a Liberal Candidate, Upending Old Theories
    The New York Times

    Vote by Mail in Wisconsin Helped a Liberal Candidate, Upending Old Theories

    The liberal candidate in Wisconsin's hard-fought state Supreme Court race this month prevailed in voting by mail by a significant margin, upending years of study showing little advantage to either party when a state transitions from in-person to mail voting. The liberal jurist, Jill Karofsky, performed 10 percentage points better than her conservative opponent in votes cast by mail than she did in votes cast at Election Day polling places, a gap that powered a surprising 11-point victory overall in a state both parties view as crucial to winning November's presidential election. The voting data, collected by The New York Times from 27 Wisconsin municipalities that segregate ballots cast on Election Day from those sent by mail, shows that Karofsky's advantage in mail ballots over the conservative incumbent, Justice Daniel Kelly, was consistent across communities of varying size, geography and partisan lean.

  • Reuters

    India battles supply snags in race to build affordable ventilators

    Indian medical device makers, racing to churn out ventilators as domestic COVID-19 cases spike, have been beset by supply bottlenecks, cost overruns and labour shortages that are delaying their efforts to produce an affordable device. Ventilators help patients breathe and are seen as critical given severe COVID-19 can lead to pneumonia and lung damage. Experts warn India may run out of devices as it has fewer than 50,000 and may need 20 times that in a peak infection scenario.

  • The island where New York City is digging mass graves for the coronavirus pandemic has a 151-year-old history of burials
    INSIDER

    The island where New York City is digging mass graves for the coronavirus pandemic has a 151-year-old history of burials

    REUTERS/Lucas Jackson In New York, unclaimed bodies have been buried on Hart Island for 151 years, but it hasn't been this busy since the AIDS epidemic. The average price of a New York funeral hovers around $8,000, and with a ongoing pandemic and a looming recession, more people may opt for a free city burial on Hart Island. Melinda Hunt, founder of the Hart Island Project, says that New York is prepared for the influx of bodies to bury, and that city burials are currently the best option for many people.