Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

FILE PHOTO - Swinoujscie LNG terminal, liquefied natural gas terminal is seen in Swinoujscie
Sonali Paul and Florence Tan
·4 min read

By Sonali Paul and Florence Tan

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years.

France, Germany and the Netherlands among others will need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace pipelined gas from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions during the Ukraine conflict.

European users are grabbing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) needed to convert LNG to gas, leaving little left for Australian import projects that aim to fill an expected gas supply gap from 2024.

"Europe is snapping up all the spare LNG volumes out there and any spare floating LNG regas capacity. So there's no spare regas capacity left over for Australia," said Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic.

Although Australia is the world's top LNG exporter, its main gas fields are far from Sydney and Melbourne and other big cities in the southeast, and the output is mostly tied into contracts with Asian users.

The country is therefore proceeding with LNG import projects, but most have not yet reached the stage of locking in customers or regasification infrastructure, and are getting pipped on FSRUs by European users.

Australia's Viva Energy, which was targeting a final go-ahead this year for an LNG import terminal at Geelong near Melbourne, lost its tentative booking for an FSRU from Hoegh LNG to a German user, said Woodside Energy Group Ltd CEO Meg O'Neill.

Woodside, a top Australian independent gas producer, has a tentative agreement to supply LNG to Viva's terminal.

"I think one of the things that's going to be challenging is the availability of floating storage regas units, the FSRUs," O'Neill told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference in Daegu, South Korea, last week.

"So I'm a bit worried, actually, that what's happened in Europe is going to delay those opportunities in Australia."

Viva, which is awaiting environmental approval from the state of Victoria for its terminal, said it is still in talks with Hoegh.

Hoegh LNG did not comment on Viva's situation but said in emailed comments its existing fleet will be used in projects where the company has made "firm commitments".

The company on May 5 announced two FSRU commitments to German utility RWE, while Greece-based Dynagas announced two units for German utility Uniper.

All five of Australia's proposed LNG import terminal owners - Viva, Squadron Energy, Venice Energy, Vopak and EPIK - told Reuters they were proceeding with work on their projects, when asked about challenges in securing FSRUs.

Only one has begun construction: Port Kembla Energy Terminal being built by Squadron, which aims to be ready for first gas by the end of 2023 with a Hoegh Galleon FSRU chartered for the site.

"The infrastructure will be in place. However, when first gas flows is highly dependent upon customer requirements," Squadron's acting CEO, Michael Shaw, said in emailed comments.

Venice Energy's Outer Harbor LNG Project in South Australia is working with Greek LNG carrier company GasLog on plans for an FSRU, which might involve converting an LNG carrier.

Venice hopes to have an FSRU in place by the second quarter of 2024, but that will depend on shipyard availability, Chairman Kym Winter-Dewhirst said.

"What we're seeing is the pressure on the shipyards for conversions: That's where we're seeing the most pressure," he told Reuters.

Looking for a new-build FSRU rather than chartering an existing vessel, however, would bring long delays.

"If you ordered an FSRU today, you may get one delivered in 2026 at the earliest," Hoegh LNG told Reuters in its emailed comment.

Australia's competition regulator warned in March that without LNG imports, the southeast market would face a shortfall from the winter of 2024.

"More concerning still is that by 2026 or 2027, we expect a shortfall over the whole east coast," Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Commissioner Anna Brakey told a conference in March.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Florence Tan in Daegu, South Korea; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • C$ rallies as current account surplus hits 14-year high

    The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five-weeks against the greenback on Monday, as data showed Canada's current account surplus turning positive and ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada's current account surplus was C$5.0 billion in the first quarter, swinging from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter. "We expect the ongoing strength in commodities to support the current account in Q2 (second quarter), though offset by a deeper services deficit as travel recovers more fully," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets.

  • Russia's Ozon says it fails to redeem some bonds, risking default

    Nasdaq-listed Ozon, trading in whose shares has been suspended since Feb. 28, said it is restricted from sending cash from its Russian subsidiaries to its Cypriot holding company, Ozon Holdings Plc, which is the issuer of the bonds. Ozon had warned of bond payment issues in early March and has since entered into discussions with an ad hoc group of holders of its $750 million, 1.875% unsecured convertible bonds. Ozon, which has not been targeted by Western sanctions, has said Russian capital controls and the ever-changing regulatory backdrop were restricting it from diverting funds from its Russian subsidiaries, creating the risk that it would have insufficient liquidity at the required time.

  • Rogers agrees with Canada's competition bureau to put Shaw merger on hold

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Rogers Communications Inc on Monday said it will not proceed to close its proposed C$20 billion ($15.8 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc until it reaches an deal with the competition bureau or the competition tribunal gives its verdict. Rogers also signaled that it is open for a settlement with the bureau but said it does not agree with the bureau's conclusions for rejecting the deal and will contest the ruling. "Today's agreement with the Commissioner allows the parties to focus on addressing the Commissioner’s concerns with the Transaction in order to reach a settlement," said Rogers spokesperson in a statement.

  • Canadian Banks Gave ‘False Signal’ on Credit, National Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian banks delivered surprisingly good earnings last week because of lower-than-expected credit losses. They’ll find it harder to repeat that feat in the near future, according to National Bank of Canada. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest

  • Exclusive: Credit Suisse weighs options to strengthen capital - sources

    Credit Suisse is in the early stages of weighing options to bolster its capital after a string of losses have eroded its financial buffers, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The size of the increase would be likely to exceed 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.04 billion), but this has not yet been determined, said one of the people, who declined to be named because the deliberations are still internal. Selling shares to some of its major existing investors is the preferred option, but Credit Suisse has not ruled out tapping all shareholders, this person said.

  • Todd Boehly Completes Takeover of UK’s Chelsea Football Club

    (Bloomberg) -- US investor Todd Boehly has completed his £4.25 billion ($5.4 billion) takeover of Chelsea Football Club from the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearChel

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Some Russian Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for F

  • Japan to Lower Hurdle for Initial Funding for Start-Ups: Nikkei

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government aims to lift a requirement for entrepreneurs to pledge personal assets as security when raising initial funding for start-ups, the Nikkei newspaper reported.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Marke

  • The Weakest Link in Germany’s Economic Engine Is Fraying

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s energy security hinges on a utility whose bets on Russian energy are backfiring in the geopolitical standoff over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerChina in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmo

  • Brent crude hits two-month high as China lifts COVID restrictions. Analyst predicts $124/barrel is next.

    Monday's surge in the global benchmark comes as China eased up on COVID restrictions in two major cities. Analysts are mixed about the staying power of oil gains.

  • 8 shot, 1 killed in shooting at Memorial Day festival in Oklahoma, officials say

    There were over 1,500 people in attendance, officials say.

  • Tau Herculids meteor shower Monday, Tuesday could be super boss. Here's how to watch

    Here's where to watch the Memorial Day meteor shower in Northern California.

  • Local motorcycle club cautions drivers after string of deadly crashes over holiday weekend

    It has been a deadly holiday weekend for motorcyclists in our area, with officials reporting four fatal accidents.

  • New scam warning for people with student debt

    President Joe Biden is still considering some sort of student loan forgiveness program.

  • I'm a professional baker, but my favorite boxed brownie mix is better than homemade

    I've made a lot of brownies, but none beat Ghirardelli triple-chocolate mix from the grocery store. Here's how I make them perfect every time.

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • 8 facts about McDonald's hamburgers that might surprise you

    In honor of National Hamburger Day on May 28, we compiled a list of facts about McDonald's burgers that might surprise you.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50

    If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. But there...