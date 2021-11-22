Europe's highest ski resort opens after COVID-19 spoiled last season

Associated Press

A Fox News executive said Saturday the network did not pay Kyle Rittenhouse's family for any special access during Rittenhouse's murder trial or after his acquittal, after it was announced that he would speak to Tucker Carlson for an interview to air on Monday. The comment came after Rittenhouse's trial attorney, Mark Richards, said that a Fox documentary crew was embedded with Rittenhouse's team against his wishes. “I think it detracted from what we were trying to do, and that was obviously to get Kyle found not guilty.”