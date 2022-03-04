Europe's Largest Nuclear Plant Is On Fire As Russian Troops Continue Their Attacks On Ukraine

A nuclear power plant in Ukraine was on fire early Friday morning as Russian troops were shelling near the facility, with officials warning it could lead to a nuclear disaster with drastic consequences.

Located in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, the Zaporozhiya facility is the largest power plant in all of Europe, according to Ukraine interior minister adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who described the area as the country's "capital" of energy workers. Videos on social media showed projectiles striking the facility as the fire raged.

Ukrainian officials have been urging Russian troops to stay away from the plant, warning that shelling the power station could result in a nuclear disaster.

"If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl!," Ukraine's foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted, referencing the 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl atomic power station in Ukraine. When a reactor at that plant exploded, more than 30 people were killed and the spread of radioactive material contributed to many more deaths and illnesses. Over 350,000 people were eventually evacuated from contaminated areas in the years following the disaster.

🛑Russian army has shelled power units of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station. Right now Power Station is on fire. 12:29 AM - 04 Mar 2022

Officials said firefighters were initially unable to access the site, but, as of Friday morning local time, fire brigades had gained entry, according to Oleksandr Starukh, head of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration.

"The entire Europe is at risk of a repeat of the nuclear catastrophe," tweeted Mykhailo Podoliyak, one of President Volodymyr Zelensky's advisers. "Russians must stop fire!

For more than a week, Russian forces have been attacking Ukraine by air, land, and sea, launching missiles over major cities, including in residential areas, and threatening the lives of millions. More than a million Ukrainians have fled the country, while those who remained have sought safety in bomb shelters and subway systems or taken up arms to help defend their country.

Story continues

Before Friday's attack in Enerhodar, Russia had already seized control of the now-decommissioned Chernobyl power plant.

More on this