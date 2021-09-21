Europe's low-cost carriers to drive jet demand over next 20 years -Boeing

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX airplane lands after a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Planemaker Boeing said that European low-cost carriers would help drive demand for new aircraft in the region over the next 20 years, as airlines replace their ageing fleets with more fuel-efficient jets.

Boeing said on Tuesday that it expects airlines in Europe to order 7,100 new single-aisle planes, usually used for short haul trips, between now and 2040, with low-cost specialists like Ryanair behind that demand.

In fact, Europe's demand for planes will be even more strongly driven by low-cost carriers than elsewhere in the world, said Boeing vice president, commercial marketing Darren Hulst.

"Globally our forecast in general is about 40% of single aisle demand is low-cost carrier, and I would say you could argue in this European space that number would be slightly higher," he told a press briefing.

In the widebody or long-haul sector, Boeing is expecting demand for 1,545 new jets in Europe over the 20-year period.

Of the 7,100 new single aisle jets, where Boeing's 737 jets compete against Airbus's A320 and A321s, Hulst is expecting demand for close to 3,000 to come in the next ten years.

Many traditional carriers like British Airways-owner IAG and Air France-KLM also operate their own low-cost brands, such as Vueling and Transavia respectively.

Ryanair, one of Boeing's biggest customers in Europe, earlier in September abruptly ended talks with the U.S. planemaker over a new order of the larger 737 MAX 10 jets, worth tens of billions of dollars, due to differences over price.

But Boeing's Hulst said that Ryanair could always come back if it wanted more.

"I think we would continue to make sure that the 737 MAX 10 and you know other derivatives of the 737 can help Ryanair change the game even more," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian National (CNI) Stock Gains on Buyback Announcement

    Canadian National (CNI) aims to improve its operating ratio to 57% next year owing to reduced costs and improved efficiencies.

  • Dangerous transmissions: anti-vax radio shows reach millions in US while stars die of Covid

    Media watchdogs suggest that some basic level of responsibility to the public should be required to keep a broadcast license Phil Valentine died of Covid after mocking the vaccines. Photograph: Larry McCormack/AP Phil Valentine, a prominent Tennessee rightwing talk radio host, had released a song called Vaxman, an anti-Covid vaccination ditty based on the Beatles track Taxman. Marc Bernier, a host in Daytona Beach, Florida, had declared himself “Mr Anti-Vax”. Dick Farrel, also from Florida, urge

  • Equity Futures Rise as Selloff in Stocks Moderates: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in stocks moderated in Asia on Tuesday as traders assessed risks from China’s crackdown on the real-estate sector and looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Treasury yields edged up.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Mi

  • Jeff Bezos pledges $1 billion toward preserving 30% of Earth’s land and sea

    Jeff Bezos on Monday pledged to give $1 billion to global conservation efforts, as part of a $10 billion effort to battle climate change.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Sells Off On China Property Default Fears; These 4 Top Growth Stocks Tumbled

    Dow Jones futures were higher late Monday after the stock market sold off on China property default fears. Apple and Tesla tumbled.

  • I flew on a $65 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet and saw why it's a favorite of tech billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

    Elon Musk flew almost 160,000 miles on this aircraft in 2018 and after just one flight, I saw just how luxurious every mile is for the tech billionaire.

  • Melbourne to buy trains from French firm amid diplomatic spat

    French firm Alstom signed a contract on Monday to provide commuter trains to Melbourne, even as a diplomatic spat between France and Australia over a cancelled submarine deal rages.

  • Fears over the Delta variant derail fall travel plans

    Continued worries about the Delta variant are derailing fall travel plans.Driving the news: Thanksgiving domestic flight bookings in August were 18% lower this year compared with 2019, according to a new Adobe Digital Economy Index report out Monday morning. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Spring hopes that air travel would pick up later in the year, providing much-needed relief to a battered industry, have been dashed.The big picture: D

  • Managing traffic in the skies is becoming a lot harder

    Planes used to be the only aircraft crisscrossing the sky. Now there are drones, more frequent rocket ships and — soon — flying taxis, elbowing their way into the National Airspace System.Why it matters: Managing the congestion up above is becoming an urgent mission for America's traffic cops in the sky. While the Federal Aviation Administration has a stellar safety record when it comes to commercial aviation, its challenge is infinitely more complex today. Stay on top of the latest market trend

  • Taxis are back at RDU

    Yellow taxis are back at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

  • AerCap expects further consolidation in air leasing sector

    AerCap expects further consolidation in the global aircraft leasing sector after its takeover of General Electric's leasing business, a senior executive said on Monday. The combination of the world's two largest aircraft leasing companies, which will rank as the largest buyer of airliners built by Airbus and Boeing, is due to be completed by the end of the year. The aircraft leasing sector finances 50-60% of all new passenger aircraft deliveries, its highest ever level, Anderson said.