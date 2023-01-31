Europe's luxury stocks have room to rise, but becoming costly

Lucy Raitano
·4 min read

By Lucy Raitano

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's glittering luxury companies, the region's top stock-market performers in 2023, may see yet more gains driven by a rebound in Chinese spending, but for some the sector is starting to look expensive.

The likes of French luxury giant and Louis Vuitton-owner LVMH, and Swiss jewelry company Richemont, have benefited from the resilience of their wealthy customers against the cost-of-living crisis.

Since the start of 2023, China's decision to allow more normal activity and dismantle its strict COVID-19 restrictions has provided another boost for the sector.

An index of European luxury goods retailers has rallied around 18% so far this year, outperforming the wider pan-European STOXX 600, which is up 6.2% in the same time frame.

But the fact that luxury goods companies are not as cheap as they once were is a "concern/point of attention", said Kasper Elmgreen, Head of Equities at Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager.

"They’re much more fairly valued today, there is less that is perhaps undiscovered. The risk is that when something moves to being priced to perfection there is always a higher risk of disappointment."

The price-to-earnings ratio of the MSCI Europe luxury index is around 26, while that of the broader STOXX is closer to 13, according to Refinitiv data.

Ahead of the index https://www.reuters.com/graphics/EUROPE-STOCKS/LUXURYGOODS/zjvqjezxwpx/chart.png

European luxury has historically traded at a big premium relative to the broader market, but this has widened even further in recent years. At 23 times 12-month forward earnings, its current premium of 82% is almost twice as much as the 20-year average, according to Refintiv Datastream.

Luxury premium https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwpkdaxzmvm/Luxury%20premium.JPG

THE APPLE OF EUROPE'S EYE

LVMH, Europe's most valuable company by market capitalisation, has a PE ratio of around 30, while rival Hermes has a valuation of almost 60, according to Refinitiv data. Apple, the world's most valuable company, commands a PE ratio of around 23.

Jelena Sokolova, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said that China reopening is the key issue for European luxury stocks this year, and is already at least 50% priced in.

"Currently we don’t see this sector as undervalued anymore ... there were some opportunities last year, but they are fairly valued now, or a little too overvalued at the moment,” she said.

LVMH vs Apple https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zdvxdrmqovx/LVMH%20vs%20Apple.JPG

In a January research note, UBS analysts said 2023 was "the year of the Chinese consumer for European luxury”, and highlighted Richemont, Hermes and Italian luxury group Moncler as their top picks and "the most balanced, high-quality plays on China re-opening".

Ongoing concerns of recession, an expected fall in earnings expectations, and sky-high inflation mean the potential returns on luxury stocks could be a boon in what promises to be a difficult year for stock-pickers.

The ability to increase the price of products without losing customers has stood out as a key strength of Europe's luxury brands, and remains in focus for equity investors even as inflation on the continent eased in December.

"The things they sell don’t really depend on the price that they charge, with the average price of a product at Cartier of $10,000 whether it increases to $11,000 is neither here nor there," said Nick Clay, head of global equity income at investment manager Redwheel.

These shares have more room to run higher as Chinese consumers hit the shops again and luxury companies flex their pricing power. But with valuations already fairly lofty, investors question how much higher they can go.

LVMH's most recent earnings showed a 9% rise in organic sales in the fourth quarter as shoppers in Europe and the United States splurged over the holiday season, helping partly to offset COVID-19 disruptions in China.

But some analysts focused on the margins, taking some of the shine off the fourth-quarter sales boost. That said, it had little impact on the share price, which has risen by 600% in the last 10 years, compared with a 91% gain in the benchmark STOXX.

"Companies like LVMH have high quality businesses, they compound profits over long periods of time and deliver great returns for shareholders," said Mark Denham, head of European equities at French asset manager Carmignac.

"It is true that the ratings of these companies have risen so it becomes slightly more asymmetric, but over the long term earnings compounding is the dominant factor.”

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Sharon Singleton)

Recommended Stories

  • LVMH’s Deal for Tiffany Is a Huge Win for World’s Richest Man

    Chairman Bernard Arnault boasted that the famed jeweler could be worth twice the $16 billion the luxury goods chain paid in 2021

  • Goldilocks is back! Markets start 2023 in red-hot form

    From stocks to government bonds, markets have had one of their best starts to the year in decades but whether the run lasts depends on a Goldilocks scenario of inflation easing, economic growth holding up and borrowing costs falling. After $14 trillion was wiped off world shares in 2022, $4 trillion has been added back this month. China's relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions has powered Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index to double-digit gains, while Europe's Stoxx 600 share index enjoyed its best start to the year on record.

  • Top Bond Fund Bets Markets Are Wrong on Rates, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- After successful bets against the world’s major bond markets paid off in 2022, a BlueBay Asset Management fund is positioned for another debt selloff this year.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causing Rents to FallEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Pay

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • Adani Faces Deadline as Fraud Allegations Spook Investors

    Indian conglomerate has suffered market losses of $68 billion following a critical report by a U.S. short seller.

  • Down More Than 50%: These Buy-Rated Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett investing techniques that no one talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • ChatGPT explains Warren Buffett's investment strategy - and names 2 stocks that could align with the billionaire's portfolio

    Insider asked OpenAI's viral bot for its thoughts on the Berkshire Hathaway legend's value-investing approach and what names Buffett could buy next.

  • Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.

    These high-yield energy stocks, which average a jaw-dropping 8.51% yield, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • Adani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani’s 413-page attempt to restore confidence in his business empire is falling flat with investors, as stock-market losses deepen and key dollar bonds sink to fresh lows.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalHistoric Crash for Memory Chips Threatens to Wipe Out EarningsNasdaq 100 Suffer

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher again today as an ongoing short squeeze seemed to lift shares of the beaten-down online used car dealer for the second day in a row. As of 10:22 a.m. ET, Carvana stock was up 26.8% on high-volume trading, following a 19.5% gain last Friday. What was also notable about today's jump is that, unlike Friday's, it came as tech stocks pulled back, meaning the squeeze wasn't correlated with any specific market news or optimism about slowing interest rates or something similar.

  • Adani Defends Itself After Fraud Allegations. But the Real Victim May Be India’s Reputation

    Given the oversized role Adani Group plays in India’s economy, the controversy has huge implications for the country and Prime Minister Modi.

  • Evercore Says Stick With Value Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Buy in This Market Environment

    The Street’s experts build their reputations by the quality of their market and stock assessments, and they’re coming out in force now to give their interpretations of the strong start we’ve seen in 2023. The S&P 500 index is up 5%, while the teach-heavy Nasdaq has gained nearly 10%. It’s a welcome reprieve from last year’s downward trends; the question is, will it hold? Watching the situation from investment firm Evercore ISI, strategist Julian Emanuel has his doubts. He’s recommending that inv

  • How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

    If you're Warren Buffett, you won't have to use your imagination. Here's how much income you could make investing $10,000 in each of Buffett's top five dividend stocks. Let me first define how I identified Buffett's top five dividend stocks.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation Right Now

    The growth stock meltdown over the past year has taught investors a tough lesson. Three companies with excellent track records of delivering above-average earnings growth are Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). Like most growth stocks, their share prices have taken a beating during the sell-off.

  • 5 easy and chic airport outfit ideas that aren’t just an old pair of black leggings

    You need to be prepared in case Harry Styles is assigned to the seat next to you! You can thank us later. The post 5 easy and chic airport outfit ideas that aren’t just an old pair of black leggings appeared first on In The Know.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why AT&T Inc. (T) is a Trending Stock

    AT&T (T) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • SoFi Earnings Fuel a Rally on Record Numbers - Is SOFI Stock a Buy Now?

    SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock surged 15% Monday morning after a strong earnings report. SoFi went public in 2021 and was dismissed as a meme stock, but earnings are proving otherwise. In fact, the company's earnings call provided a nice surprise for investors.