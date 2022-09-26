Europe's outlook "darkening," ECB head hedges on recession

FILE - President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde speaks during a press conference following the meeting of the governing council in Frankfurt, on Oct. 28, 2021. Lagarde said Monday Sept. 26, 2022 that the economic outlook “is darkening” and she expects business activity to “slow substantially” in the coming months as high energy and food prices pushed up by the war in Ukraine sap consumer spending power. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
DAVID McHUGH
·4 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank said Monday that the economic outlook “is darkening” and she expects business activity to “slow substantially” in the coming months as high energy and food prices pushed up by the war in Ukraine sap consumer spending power.

ECB President Christine Lagarde hedged her remarks to the European Parliament regarding whether the eurozone would sink into recession, saying the bank's baseline scenario was subdued economic growth. But she appeared to qualify that by saying some assumptions in that outlook — such as the remaining supply of Russian natural gas — have been “overridden by events.”

She also mentioned that next year would be “certainly, a difficult year” and that the first three months of 2023 “will most likely be negative, as we believe that the fourth quarter of 2022 will be negative as well." Two consecutive quarters of negative output are one definition of recession, but Europe's recession dating committee uses a broader range of data including job figures.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine “continues to cast a shadow over Europe," driving up energy prices that are dampening consumer spending and production by businesses hit with higher costs, Lagarde said.

Meanwhile, the strong summer rebound in tourism-dependent countries was fading, while weakening global demand would mean less support for the European economy, which is heavily focused on trade. Higher interest rates from central banks in major economies also would dampen demand from outside Europe.

Lagarde urged governments to target assistance programs to the most needy, saying that across-the-board handouts would not help the fight against inflation. With countries clamoring to help households and businesses with soaring energy costs, she said most of the support announced so far was not sufficiently “tailored, temporary and targeted” and that there was “work to be done" to adjust the approach.

The ECB raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at its last meeting Sept. 8, the biggest rate hike in its history, and says it will be raising rates at its next several meetings.

It is joining the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in sharply raising interest rates to combat a global outbreak of inflation. The 19 countries that use the euro currency saw annual consumer prices rise at a record 9.1% annually in August, well above the ECB's target of 2% considered best for the economy.

Many economists are predicting the eurozone will sink into a recession at the end of this year and the start of next year. Lagarde has said, however, that the bank's baseline case is growth will not turn negative but that a much darker worst-case scenario would include a 2023 recession. That worst-case scenario implies that Russia would cut off the last trickle of natural gas flowing through its pipelines to Europe.

Lagarde said the baseline case, established before Russia cut off the major Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, was for 0.9% growth next year. The darker forecast signals a drop of 0.9%. She said her personal outlook was that the outcome would be “somewhere in between" and that more would be known when new bank forecasts are published in December.

State-owned Gazprom has steadily dialed back deliveries to a fraction of what they were before the war. European officials say it's energy blackmail aimed at pressuring them over their support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Some Russian gas is still flowing through pipelines through Ukraine and Turkey.

Europe is more exposed to the economic fallout from the war than other major global economies such as the U.S. or China. That is because Europe relied for years on Russia as a major supplier of oil and pipeline gas — ties that have now come unraveled. Russia has cut off most gas shipments, while Europe is moving to ban most Russian oil imports at the end of the year.

The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday that it expects the eurozone economy to grow 1.25% this year in the 19 countries using the euro currency and 0.3% in 2023. But it said there were risks of deeper declines in several European economies during the winter months and that the impact of energy shortages could push many countries into recession next year.

Recommended Stories

  • There were 6 Fresno County homicides over the weekend, including a teen mom and her baby

    Police have announced an arrest in one of the killings.

  • Investors Are Getting a Painful Lesson in Discontinuity

    Neither the U.K. nor the world economy are coming to an end. But economic theory is straining to explain the forces at work, writes Larry Hatheway.

  • Commentary: Why Californians are working to flip red state legislatures blue

    Republicans dominate in state capitols. But with abortion access now up to states, more Democrats are realizing they need more power in statehouses.

  • Burlington police looking for suspect in tobacco store burglary over the weekend

    Burlington police officers responded to Prime Tobacco & Vape on Sunday in reference to a business alarm, according to a department news release.

  • EU Countries Plan to Delay Russian Oil Price Cap Amid Divisions

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union nations are struggling to reach an accord on imposing a price cap on Russian oil and will likely push back a deal on the issue until after a broader sanctions package has been agreed. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekInterpol Issues

  • Hurry, this cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan is 40% off right now at Nordstrom

    With chilly weather on the way, add this cozy cardigan to your collection.

  • New Mexico allows funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting

    As many as four people could face charges, including actor Alec Baldwin.

  • Biden Abortion Policy Angers GOP as Democrats Urge More Action

    The administration is constrained by limits on how federal funding can be used and the risk of court challenges.

  • Swiss Back Plan to Work Longer, Lift VAT to Pay for Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekInterpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysSwiss voters backed a plan to reform the state pension system, which includes women working longer and higher sales taxes. The measure to increase the retir

  • Analysis: Latest Iran protests likely not last for Tehran

    Only glimpses of videos that make it online show the protests convulsing Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the nation's morality police. The demonstrations surrounding the death of Mahsa Amini — and the government crackdown emerging to stifle them — represent just the latest cycle of unrest to grip Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. The window through which the wider world can view them will only become more dim as authorities restrict internet access, detain journalists and tightly control all levers of the government's power.

  • Russia is preparing massive cyber attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:25 Russia plans to carry out massive cyberattacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, in particular the energy industry, as well as increase the number of DDoS attacks on institutions in Poland and the Baltic states, according to Ukrainian Intelligence.

  • Ukraine’s SBU finds another Russian torture chamber in liberated Kharkiv Oblast

    Another Russian torture chamber has been found in the recently liberated village of Lypka in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Sept. 26.

  • AFC Week 3 overreactions: Bills and Chiefs take their first losses

    Lorenzo Reyes overreacts to all the top storylines out of the AFC in Week 3 of the NFL season.

  • US military points to Ukraine in warning China against Taiwan attack

    U.S. defense officials are looking to leverage Ukraine’s unexpected success in resisting Russia to dissuade China from a potential invasion of Taiwan. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters last week that Chinese leaders “would be making an enormous mistake to invade Taiwan,” pointing to the economic consequences Russia has incurred and warning the tab…

  • Loud explosion in occupied Melitopol

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:12 A car has exploded in the north of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is temporarily occupied by the Russians. Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram Quote: "Just now: a loud explosion in the northern part of Melitopol, on Lomonosova Street.

  • France forecasts weak growth next year amid energy crisis

    France forecasts growth to slow down substantially next year in the EU's second-biggest economy, amid fears of a recession in neighboring Germany as the economic situation in Europe is slammed by the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine. France’s budget, presented Monday in a Cabinet meeting, is based on an predicted growth of 1% next year — down from an estimated 2.7% this year. As the country faces soaring energy and food prices, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said inflation in France is expected to reach 6% in the coming months and 4% later next year.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kremlin Says No Decision Made on Closing Borders

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Russians to flee or surrender to avoid the Kremlin’s mobilization effort, saying it would help sooner end what he called the “criminal war.”Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekInterpol Issues Red Noti

  • Steelers 3.5-point favorites over Jets this week

    The Steelers are finally favored this week.

  • Italy elects far-right government, Giorgia Meloni to become first woman prime minister

    Italy is expected to elect its first female prime minister, the far-right Giorgia Meloni after exit polls show her leading the election.

  • Moldova may revoke citizenship of those fighting for Russia in Ukraine, says President Sandu

    Moldova may revoke the citizenship of Moldovans who join the Russian army to fight against Ukraine, the local media outlet NewsMaker quoted Moldovan President Maia Sandu as saying at the Supreme Security Councilon Sept. 26.