Europe's PEPP-PT COVID-19 contacts tracing standard push could be squaring up for a fight with Apple and Google

A coalition of EU scientists and technologists that's developing what's billed as a "privacy-preserving" standard for Bluetooth-based proximity tracking, as a proxy for COVID-19 infection risk, wants Apple and Google to make changes to an API they're developing for the same overarching purpose.

The Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT) uncloaked on April 1, calling for developers of contacts tracing apps to get behind a standardized approach to processing smartphone users' data to co-ordinate digital interventions across borders and shrink the risk of overly intrusive location-tracking tools gaining momentum as a result of the pandemic.

PEPP-PT said today it has seven governments signed up to apply its approach to national apps, with a claimed pipeline of a further 40 in discussions about joining.

"We now have a lot of governments interacting," said PEPP-PT's Hans-Christian Boos, speaking during a webinar for journalists. "Some governments are publicly declaring that their local applications will be built on top of the principles of PEPP-PT and also the various protocols supplied inside this initiative.

"We know of seven countries that have already committed to do this -- and we're currently in conversation with 40 countries that are in various states of onboarding."

Boos said a list of the governments would be shared with journalists, though at the time of writing we haven't seen it. But we've asked PEPP-PT's PR firm for the info and will update this report when we get it.

"The pan-European approach has worked," he added. "Governments have decided at a speed previously unknown. But with 40 more countries in the queue of onboarding we definitely have outgrown just the European focus -- and to us this shows that privacy as a model and as a discussion point... is a statement and it is something that we can export because we're credible on it."

Paolo de Rosa, the CTO at the Ministry of Innovation Technology and Digital Transformation for the Italian government, was also on the webinar -- and confirmed its national app will be built on top of PEPP-PT.

"We will have an app soon and obviously it will be based on this model," he said, offering no further details.

PEPP-PT's core 'privacy-preserving' claim rests on the use of system architectures that do not require location data to be collected. Rather devices that come near each other would share pseudonymized IDs -- which could later be used to send notifications to an individual if the system calculates an infection risk has occurred. An infected individual's contacts would be uploaded at the point of diagnosis -- allowing notifications to be sent to other devices they had come into contact with.

Boos, a spokesman for and coordinator of PEPP-PT, told TechCrunch earlier this month the project will support both centralized and decentralized approaches. The former meaning IDs are uploaded to a trusted server, such as one controlled by a health authority; the latter meaning IDs are held locally on devices, where the infection risk is also calculated -- a backend server is only in the loop to relay info to devices.

It's just such a decentralized contacts tracing system that Apple and Google are collaborating on supporting -- fast-following PEPP-PT last week by announcing a plan for cross-platform COVID-19 contacts tracing via a forthcoming API and then a system-wide (opt-in) for Bluetooth-based proximity tracking.

That intervention, by the only two smartphone platforms that matter when the ambition is mainstream adoption, is a major development -- putting momentum behind decentralized contacts tracing for responding digitally to the coronavirus crisis in the Western world, certainly at the platform level.

In a resolution passed today the European parliament also called for a decentralized approach to COVID-19 proximity tracking.

MEPs are pushing for the Commission and Member States to be "fully transparent on the functioning of contact tracing apps, so that people can verify both the underlying protocol for security and privacy, and check the code itself to see whether the application functions as the authorities are claiming". (The Commission has previously signalled a preference for decentralization too.)

However backers of PEPP-PT, which include at least seven governments (and the claim of many more), aren't giving up on the option of a "privacy-preserving" centralized option -- which some in their camp are dubbing 'pseudo-decentralized' -- with Boos claiming today that discussions are ongoing with Apple and Google about making changes to their approach.