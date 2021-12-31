Europe's shared notes and coins turn 20 at New Year's

DAVID McHUGH
·3 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is celebrating the 20th anniversary of euro notes and coins as member countries wrestle with the pandemic's impact on the economy and the European Union forges a new level of financial cooperation to help boost the recovery.

The event is being marked at midnight New Year's Eve with a light display in blue and yellow, the colors of the EU, projected on its skyscraper headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.

The introduction of notes and coins in 12 countries on Jan. 1, 2002, was a massive logistical undertaking that followed up on the introduction of the euro for accounting purposes and electronic payments three years earlier, on Jan. 1, 1999. Today, the euro is used in 19 of 27 EU countries.

The cash introduction saw the new euro notes and coins quickly replace German marks, French francs and Italian lire in ATMs, cash registers, and wallets and purses. Shop customers who paid in the old currencies received change in euros under fixed exchange rates. That swept the old currencies out of circulation as people spent their remaining national cash.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a video message that “the euros have become a beacon of stability and solidity around the world, thanks to you, the hundreds of millions of Europeans who trust it, gave it strength, confidence, and transact with it every day.”

The bank plans to redesign the banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024. The original designs with generic windows, doorways and bridges from various eras that don’t represent any specific place or monument have undergone one relatively minor update since introduction.

The euro has been through its ups and downs since its launch as a major project of European integration. The currency union faced speculation it would break up during an extended crisis over government and bank debt in 2011-2015. European Central Bank head Mario Draghi helped end market turbulence with his July 26, 2012, promise to “do whatever it takes” to preserve the euro, followed by the ECB's offer to purchase the government debt of countries facing excessive borrowing costs.

Under current head Christine Lagarde, the central bank deployed a 1.85 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) bond purchase program aimed at keeping borrowing costs down for companies so they can get through the worst of the pandemic.

In response to the pandemic, European Union governments have taken a further step toward economic and financial integration by agreeing to borrow money together for the 807 billion euro Next Generation EU recovery fund. The fund aims to support the post-pandemic recovery by financing projects that help the economy reduce emissions of carbon dioxide in order to fight climate change, and that support increasing use of digital technology.

Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who heads the Eurogroup panel of finance ministers from the member countries, said that the currency “has strengthened its foundations over the last 20 years. It’s proven its mettle in dealing with great challenges and great crises.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britain approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill

    The approval comes as the country scrambles to build its defences amid a record hit a daily record of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, government data showed surge in COVID-19 cases. Based on data, the pill, Paxlovid, is most effective when taken during the early stages of COVID-19, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Friday, recommending that the drug be used within five days of the onset of symptoms. Pfizer this month said Paxlovid showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

  • Royal Mint releases 2022 coins

    These coins celebrate the Queen's Platinum JubileeThe Royal Mint has unveiled two new coins: a 50p and a £5to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's reignThe collection goes on general sale on January 6, 2022Elizabeth ascended the throne on February 6, 1952Celebrations will be held in the UK throughout 2022with a special weekend of events in June

  • Sinovac COVID-19 shot with Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron - study

    The study, which has not been peer-reviewed yet, was conducted by researchers from Yale University, the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Health and other institutions. The Sinovac two-dose regimen along with the Pfizer shot produced an antibody response similar to a two-dose mRNA vaccine, according to the study.

  • Covid Cases in U.S. Soar to New Daily Record of Nearly 500,000

    The U.S. broke its own record for daily Covid-19 infections after reporting more than 486,000 new cases of the virus, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded 486,428 new cases of the virus, the CDC data showed. U.S. health experts urged Americans to prepare for severe disruptions in coming weeks as the surge threatens hospitals, schools and other sectors.

  • Biden officials now fear booster programs will limit global vaccine supply

    A looming shortage of doses for low- and moderate-income countries puts increased pressure on Novavax to obtain regulatory approvals for global manufacturing.

  • What I got wrong in 2021

    Too much 'coup' quibbling, too little recognition for Liz Cheney's heroism, and more

  • Fauci on track to collect largest federal retirement in US history: report

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said recently that he does not plan on retiring soon but if were to step down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases the 81-year-old would reportedly be eligible for the largest federal retirement package in American history.

  • China warns Walmart and Sam's Club over Xinjiang products

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc and its Sam's Club chain of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after Chinese news outlets reported Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. Last week, Sam's Club came under fire in China after several news outlets shared videos and screenshots on the Weibo social media platform that they said showed products from the far-western Chinese region of Xinjiang had been removed from the store's online app.

  • Melania Trump’s NFT Is Just a ‘Moneymaker’ from Someone ‘Trying to Look Busy,’ Former Trump White House Official Says

    "This is not exactly using her platform for larger global or domestic impact," said the former East Wing official

  • Philippines' Duterte signs $98.5 billion budget for 2022

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday signed a 5.024 trillion pesos ($98.45 billion) budget for next year, the Southeast Asian country's largest ever, as it aims to sustain economic recovery and manage COVID-19 outbreaks. The national budget, 11.5% bigger than this year's spending plan, is Duterte's last before his single, six-year term ends in June. The 2022 budget will "inspire actions that focus on building resilience amidst the pandemic, sustaining momentum towards recovery, and continuing the legacy of infrastructure development", Duterte's office said in a statement.

  • These States Saw the Biggest Population Gains. Their Home Prices Surged.

    Each of the 10 states with the highest population growth saw home prices increase more than the national median.

  • Alex Jones Threatens to ‘Dish Dirt’ on Trump for Pushing Vaccine

    Sergio FloresRight-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is threatening to “dish all the dirt” on Donald Trump to get back at the ex-president over his endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine. “Yeah, we all wish Trump would do the right thing,” Jones said on his Wednesday afternoon InfoWars program, before urging his listeners to “move on” from Trump due to his glowing endorsement of the vaccine. “In fact, maybe—you know what—to get Trump’s attention,” he continued, “maybe I should just dish all the d

  • Keith Olbermann criticized for tweet targeting Romney family

    Sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann drew backlash on Wednesday after tweeting about Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-Utah) family.Romney, who with his wife Ann has five sons and 25 grandchildren as well as one great-grandchild, tweeted a photo over the holidays showing himself gathered with his family. The 2012 GOP presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor regularly shares about his family on social media.Olbermann shared the...

  • Oklahoma court rules reservation no longer exists

    The appeals court rejected for the first time an attempt to extend the McGirt decision beyond the Muscogee (Creek) reservation.

  • Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says Visa and Mastercard will be the biggest business failures in 2022, losing out to altcoin-linked projects

    Palihapitiya cited Amazon's decision to ban Visa credit cards in the UK due to high transaction fees as one reason for his view.

  • 3 Reasons Why Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

    Several factors can shrink your monthly Social Security benefits payment. Here are three of the most common.

  • Lira hits the deck as Turkey prepares for crypto showdown

    A year of economic turbulence has sunk the Turkish Lira to new lows, and retail investors across Turkey (now Turkiye) are racing into cryptocurrencies in a desperate race to protect their savings from drastic devaluations.

  • Satellite images show smoldering wreckage at Syria port

    Satellite images taken this week over the Syrian port of Latakia show the smoldering wreckage after a reported Israeli missile strike, hours after firefighters contained a massive blaze. The raid launched from the Mediterranean Sea Tuesday was among the biggest launched by Israel into Syria, igniting a fire in the container terminal that raged for hours and caused significant material damage in the vicinity. The Latakia seaport handles most of the imports to Syria, a country ravaged by a decade-old civil war and Western-imposed sanctions.

  • Stimulus benefit that helps pay for internet and a new laptop has deadline coming this week

    A window is closing on government discounts on broadband and computers.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk about losses. Specifically, let’s talk about individual stock losses during a time of generally rising markets. While these situations can define stocks that are fundamentally unsound, they can also highlight stocks that are primed for rapid gains. To start with, we’re still in a long-term bullish trend. It got started back in March of 2020, when the economy hit bottom during the initial stage of the pandemic crisis. Since then, that first bounce back up has turned into a strong and s