Europe's stimulus likely to keep running as economies reopen

FILE - In this Oct.5,2020 file photo red warning lights shine on the building of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany. The European Central Bank is expected to leave its stimulus efforts running full steam Thursday _ even as the economy in the 19 countries that use the euro currency shows more and more signs of a robust recovery as pandemic restrictions ease. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file)
DAVID McHUGH
·3 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is expected to leave its stimulus efforts running at full steam Thursday — even as the economy shows signs of recovery thanks to the easing of pandemic restrictions.

And that could present a challenge for ECB head Christine Lagarde. She faces a balancing act: acknowledging improving economic data without triggering a premature market reaction that anticipates the eventual reduction in central bank support for the economy.

Any talk of a stimulus taper could mean higher borrowing costs for companies — the last thing the ECB wants right now.

“Even if economic developments would in our view clearly justify at least having a first tapering discussion, the sheer mention of such a discussion could push up bond yields further and consequently undermine the economic recovery before it has actually started," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING bank.

The central bank for the 19 countries that use the shared euro currency has been purchasing around 85 billion euros per month in government and corporate bonds as part of a 1.85 trillion euro ($2.25 trillion) effort slated to run at least through early next year. The purchases drive up the prices of bonds and drives down their interest yields, since price and yield move in opposite directions. That influences longer-term borrowing costs throughout the economy, sending them lower.

That's exactly what the bank wants at a time when many companies are struggling with reduced demand and higher debt and need to keep credit lines open so they can get to the other side of the pandemic.

Any hint, however, that the ECB is thinking about tapering the purchases could send market rates higher earlier than the central bankers would like. That's why any discussion could be postponed until the bank's Sept. 9 meeting or later.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will face a similar communications challenge; several officials have said that as the economy recovers, the U.S. central bank will eventually have to reassess its stance. Currently it is purchasing $120 billion in bonds each month. Fed policymakers next meet June 15-16.

IHS Markit's surveys of purchasing managers showed activity increasing sharply in May, including for the hard-hit services sector. The index reached 57.1, with anything over 50 indicating expansion. Statistics for economic output in the first quarter were revised up to minus 0.3% from minus 0.6%; the ECB expects a strong rebound in the second half of the year and growth of 4.0% for all of 2021.

Rising inflation also complicates the ECB's messaging. Normally, rising prices would lead a central bank to withdraw its stimulus. But in this case, ECB officials and economists say recent higher inflation figures are the result of temporary factors that will fade, leaving inflation below the ECB goal.

Eurozone annual inflation hit 2.0% in May due largely to higher oil prices. The ECB's goal is less than but close to 2%. The base comparison to lower oil prices during the pandemic year 2020 will soon drop out of the statistics, however, meaning post-pandemic inflation could be weaker than current figures might otherwise suggest.

Top bank officials have been making stimulus-supporting comments in recent days, leading analysts to think no real change is coming on Thursday. At its March 11 meeting, the government council said it would “significantly increase” the pandemic purchases during the April-June quarter.

“After co-ordinated messages from ECB speakers in recent days, we expect the ECB to hold the course and keep purchasing assets at the current high pace,” said Paul Diggle, deputy chief economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "But either way, investors will want to see the ECB thread the needle of talking up the economic recovery, while avoiding the dreaded “tapering” word.”

Recommended Stories

  • Gunmen kill 27 in central Nigeria attack: police

    Gunmen stormed a market place and a football field in a rural town in central Nigeria over the weekend, killing at least 27 people and leaving others wounded, state police said on Tuesday.

  • Biden supply chain 'strike force' to target China on trade

    The United States will target China with a new "strike force" to combat unfair trade practices, the Biden administration said on Tuesday, as it rolled out findings of a review of access to critical products, from semiconductors to electric-vehicle batteries. The "supply chain trade strike force," led by the U.S. trade representative, is looking for specific violations that contributed to a hollowing out of supply chains that could be addressed with tariffs or other remedies, including toward China, White House senior director for international economics and competitiveness Peter Harrell told reporters.

  • Bond yields hit fresh 1-month low as taper bets recede

    World stock prices teetered near record highs on Wednesday, while U.S. bond yields touched their lowest levels in a month, as investors bet the Federal Reserve is some way off tapering its economic stimulus. Attention was focused on Thursday's release of U.S. consumer price data and a European Central Bank meeting for further clues about how soon policymakers may begin to withdraw support for Europe's economy rolled out following the COVID-19 crisis. In the United States, Nasdaq futures were 0.3% firmer and S&P 500 futures up 0.1%.

  • EU Commission starts legal action against Belgium over privacy watchdog

    The European Commission on Wednesday launched the first step of legal action against Belgium for failing to ensure the independence of its privacy watchdog in breach of EU privacy rules. "Some of its members cannot be regarded as free from external influence because they either report to a management committee depending on the Belgian government," the EU executive said, referring the Belgian data protection authority. It said the agency's members also take part in governmental projects on COVID-19 contact tracing or they are members of the Information Security Committee.

  • GameStop set to report results as shares reach for peak

    GameStop is set to report its quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday, with a cult following of individual investors looking for progress in turning around the struggling videogame retailer following its recent share price surge. GameStop's volatile shares have risen over 80% in the past month, and they are now just 15% below their closing high in January. A recent surge in AMC Entertainment Holdings has attracted increasing amounts of attention from individual investors and commenters on wallstreetbets, but GameStop remains one of the most discussed stocks on the forum.

  • Sequans (SQNS) Stock Jumps 12.9%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Sequans (SQNS) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley being moved to federal prison for mental evaluation

    Trump fan who infamously donned an animal headdress at the 6 January Capitol riot will be transferred to facility in Colorado

  • Ferrari turns to tech for an electric era chief

    MILAN (Reuters) -Ferrari has turned to technology industry veteran Benedetto Vigna to drive the luxury sports car maker known for its roaring, high-octane engines into a new era of silent, electric powertrains. Vigna, a 52-year-old Italian and physics graduate, currently runs the biggest division of chip maker STMicroelectronics (ST), where he has worked since 1995 and helped pioneer screen technology used in early Apple iPhones. Vigna's appointment shows Ferrari's development strategy remains firmly anchored in making cutting-edge, high-end cars in an electric future, rather than repositioning itself towards pure luxury.

  • Daughter tries hiding mom’s death by burying her in backyard, Georgia cops say

    The woman was arrested Thursday.

  • Nine-year-old son is sole survivor of ‘premeditated’ truck attack on Muslim family in Canada

    Police believe victims were deliberately targeted ‘because of their Islamic faith’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s family complains prison breaching UN’s ‘Nelson Mandela’ rules of dignity

    Ms Maxwell’s lawyers have complained that the jail subjected her to isolation, dirty drinking water, and ‘inadequate’ food

  • Stormy Daniels slams Trump’s post-presidency as she says her attorney is in contact with prosecutors investigating Trump Org

    ‘I almost feel sorry for him... because I don’t believe he’s mentally all there,’ Daniels says of Trump

  • Her death appeared to be suicide. But eye drops poisoned Wisconsin woman, police say

    Eye drops killed a woman in 2018, officials say. Now a friend is charged in the death.

  • Trump’s impeachment lawyers now representing at least three Capitol riot suspects

    Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen defending cases connected to riot on 6 January

  • “She’s under a spell, it’s scary”: Son chronicles his mother’s descent into the dark world of Qanon

    Discussing the short, QAmom - Confronting my mom’s conspiracy theories, with Mr Donnelly and Tammy is as uncomfortable as watching the film itself

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders directs money to Trump through gubernatorial campaign events at Mar-a-Lago, report says

    She is one of several Republicans directing campaign events to the Palm Beach club

  • CDC and State Department downgrade travel alerts for dozens of countries

    Easing travel restrictions to dozens of countries, State Department says will update advice to US travellers

  • U.N. rights chief and genocide prevention adviser welcome Mladic conviction

    U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that a ruling upholding the conviction of former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic for genocide and war crimes meant the international justice system had held him to account. United Nations war crimes judges in The Hague upheld a life sentence for Mladic, who led Bosnian Serb forces during Bosnia's 1992-95 war, rejecting all grounds of his appeal.

  • U.N. says 100,000 flee fighting in Myanmar border state

    Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup on Feb. 1, with daily protests in towns and cities and fighting in borderlands between the military and ethnic minority militias, some of which have only existed for a few weeks. "This crisis could push people across international borders seeking safety, as already seen in other parts of the country," the United Nations in Myanmar said in a statement. Myanmar's foreign minister defended the junta's plan for restoring democracy, state media reported on Tuesday, after a meeting at which his counterparts from ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states pressed the junta to honour a consensus agreement to halt violence and start dialogue with its opponents.

  • Dominic Raab could be second high-profile casualty in boundary shake-up

    Dominic Raab could be the second Cabinet casualty of a major shake-up of constituency boundaries, new modelling has suggested. According to Britain Elects, the UK’s largest poll aggregator, proposed changes to the Foreign Secretary’s constituency of Esher and Walton suggest it now compromises more Liberal Democrat voters than Conservatives. The modelling, which is based on how voters living within the redrawn constituency voted in 2019, suggests the seat is now split 48.1 per cent Liberal Democr