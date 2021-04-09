Europe's vaccine drive set to pick up as 100 millionth dose delivered

Remote Alaska tribes receive COVID-19 vaccinations, in Fairbanks
·2 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe has taken delivery of more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that should help the region's initially sluggish inoculation drive finally gather momentum, according to a weekly monitoring report.

A total of 104 million doses have been sent to countries in the European Union and European Economic Area, working out at 27.7 doses per 100 inhabitants, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said.

That compared to 82 million doses that have been administered to date, according to figures https://covid19-vaccine-report.ecdc.europa.eu/#8_Notes_on_the_data showing an increase in the number of doses available to inject into the arms of Europeans.

It's a rare piece of good news for a vaccination campaign that has relied on a centralised EU procurement and approvals process that has been made to look slow by Israel, Britain and the United States.

Europe also bet heavily on the vaccine from AstraZeneca, which has encountered production problems, while cases of rare blood clotting in some recipients have prompted governments to recommend its use only in people aged over 60.

The data tied in with a pick-up in the pace in big EU countries like Germany, which hit a record daily tally of more than 700,000 doses administered on Thursday - after drafting family doctors this week to support its existing network of vaccination centres.

"With increasing deliveries, the number of vaccinations we can do is rising," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, forecasting a further acceleration in doses to be sent to family doctors in May.

On average, 16% of adults in Europe have received a first shot while 6.7% have been fully vaccinated, typically by getting a second injection. By contrast, 62% of Israelis have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 47% in Britain and 34% in the United States.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • France advises vaccine mixing for some, amid clotting fears

    French health officials said Friday that people under 55 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should get other vaccines for their second shot because of an extremely rare risk of a blood clotting disorder. Germany is expected to recommend a similar booster dose strategy for people under age 60. The World Health Organization says it's too early to know whether to recommend such vaccine mixing, however, and the European Medicines Agency hasn't advised putting any age restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Germany's vaccine rollout gets shot in the arm from doctors surgeries

    Germany's COVID-19 vaccination drive has picked up speed with more than 650,000 doses administered on Wednesday, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed on Thursday, supercharged by extending the rollout to family doctors. The RKI said Germany administered 656,357 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, almost 300,000 more than the number of shots given the previous day. Of these, 305,664 were delivered in doctors surgeries.

  • Nikola's fuel-cell development head exits, shares fall

    The departure comes just over a month after Nikola disclosed details on its hydrogen fuel-cell-powered product lineup that will include vehicles with a driving range of up to 900 miles. Schneider, who spent three years at the startup as an executive vice-president, oversaw the development of its fuel cell and hydrogen team, Nikola said in a statement. Nikola had publicly rejected all accusations.

  • Michelin Reinforces Bet on Hydrogen to Move Beyond Tires

    (Bloomberg) -- Michelin is intensifying efforts to make fuel cells as the French company bets that growing demand for hydrogen vehicles will help reduce its dependence on tires.Chief Executive Officer Florent Menegaux unveiled a growth strategy on Thursday including five main avenues for diversification. The tire maker expects to generate billions of euros from activities like fuel-cell production, 3D printing, and composite and medical materials to account for as much as 30% of sales by the end of the decade. That’s up from 5% in 2019.Part of the growth will come from acquisitions, Chief Financial Officer Yves Chapot said during the presentation. The manufacturer also pledged higher sales and profitability in 2023 compared with 2019 and an increase in its shareholder payout ratio beginning this year.Michelin’s expansion into hydrogen is built around Symbio, its venture with car-parts maker Faurecia SA. The business is developing what it claims will be Europe’s biggest hydrogen-systems factory. The Saint-Fons site in eastern France will supply fuel cells for a new range of cargo vans produced by Stellantis NV and is in talks for additional orders, according to Valerie Bouillon-Delporte, Michelin’s hydrogen ecosystem director.“Auto and parts makers are increasingly focusing on hydrogen and that’s positive,” she said in an interview. “The market is starting to put down a solid base.”Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is investing in hydrogen even as its importance to the transport sector remains limited. Automakers sold just 2,380 vehicles powered by fuel cells in the third quarter of last year, compared with 826,000 plug-in hybrid and fully electric cars, according to BloombergNEF. Still, shipments of hydrogen vehicles have been growing and manufacturers including Toyota Motor Corp., Daimler AG and Hyundai Motor Co. are investing in related projects.Green FuelEnergy companies are increasingly turning to hydrogen as a possible carbon-free fuel produced by electrolysis of water powered by renewable energy. So-called “green” hydrogen may be cheaper than natural gas in at least 15 countries by 2050, BNEF said Wednesday. It’s eyed mainly as a potential fuel for vans, trucks and ships because its higher storage density offers an advantage in weight and range over batteries used in passenger EVs.“There is real movement in the market on technology and consolidation to structure it,” Bouillon-Delporte said.Symbio targets about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in revenue and an about 12% share of the global fuel-cell market market by the end of the decade.Hydrogen RaceThe company supplied equipment for Renault SA’s first hydrogen-powered Kangoo delivery van, but the French carmaker has since partnered with Latham, New York-based Plug Power Inc. Additional rivals include Canada’s Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Ekpo Fuel Cell Technologies, a venture created by Germany’s ElringKlinger AG and France’s Plastic Omnium SA.“A few months ago I would have said that the race was between Europe and China, but I think the U.S. is emerging as a third actor,” Bouillon-Delporte said, pointing to President Joe Biden’s call for sweeping investment in electric vehicles and renewable power.Michelin and Symbio will seek to benefit from subsidies sparked by Europe’s plans to produce renewable hydrogen. France and Germany are among countries that plan to pour billions of euros into development programs.“State aid is necessary to get the industry off the ground,” Bouillon-Delporte said. “Each government is choosing its champions.”(Adds details from capital markets day in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rioters ignore pleas for calm as violence flares in Belfast

    Police in Northern Ireland deployed water cannons for the first time in six years Thursday as they tried to disperse protesters who hurled stones, fireworks and gasoline-filled bottles at officers during another night of violence in Belfast. The violence erupted last week as anger over COVID-19 restrictions and post-Brexit trade rules fueled tensions between the Protestant and Catholic communities in Northern Ireland. The latest violence came despite appeals from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish Premier Micheal Martin and U.S. President Joe Biden to calm tensions.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 2-8 April 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • D.C. official denies jail guard beat Capitol riot suspect

    Lawyer for Ryan Samsel says he was "viciously and savagely" beaten while zip-tied but the head of the district's jail system says it didn't happen.

  • Boeing's infamous 737 Max plane has a new issue, and 16 airlines are being told to ground planes

    Boeing said Friday it had recommended 16 airlines to ground their aircraft until it's fixed. The company released few other details about the issue.

  • Megan Rapinoe on Draymond Green: He wasn't ill-intentioned, he was ill-informed

    Sports Seriously: Mackenzie Salmon connected with Megan Rapinoe on this week's episode of Sports Seriously and get her take on Draymond Green's rant over how the WNBA and women sports should evolve to reach equality.

  • UK advises under-30s to use alternative to AstraZeneca

    Britain's vaccine advisory committee Wednesday said adults under 30 should be offered an alternative to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine when possible.That's due to a, quote, "vanishingly rare” side effect of blood clots in the brain.Chair of Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, Wei Shen Lim."We are not advising a stop to any vaccination for any individual in any age group. We are advising a preference for one vaccine over another vaccine for a particular age group, really out of the utmost caution, rather than because we have any serious safety concerns."Officials said the benefits of the shot continued to outweigh its risks for the vast majority, after safety concerns spurred over a dozen countries in recent weeks to suspend use of the vaccine following reports linking it to a brain blood clotting disorder. Britain has kept using the shot throughout.Now, rising cases caused by more infectious variants are threatening to overwhelm the hospitals of many EU countries - where the pace of vaccinations lags far behind Britain and the United States - and forcing France and others to reimpose social and economic lockdowns.The European Medicines Agency said it received reports of 169 cases of the rare brain blood clot by early April, after 34 million doses had been administered, which makes it appear to be extremely rare. In comparison, four women out of 10,000 would get a blood clot from taking oral contraception.Amid the news about AstraZeneca, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not expect to change the government's plans for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions. “I don't think that anything I have seen leads me to suppose that we will have to change the roadmap or deviate from the roadmap in any way."Britain's vaccine advisory committee on Wednesday said that people should continue to have a second dose of the AstraZeneca shot if they had already received the first dose.

  • Another busy hurricane season predicted for 2021. What could it mean for Carolinas?

    At least 17 named storms are forecast for this year.

  • Army scientists hope their COVID-19 vaccine will be a universal booster shot

    Scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research are examining whether their COVID vaccine can “mix and match” with others.

  • Software flaw led to 'serious incident' on Tui flight

    A language difference meant some women were labelled as children, throwing out weight calculations.

  • A COVID-19 expert shares his simple sports analogy to explain why vaccines work against variants

    "If Serena Williams all of a sudden was 10% less effective than usual, or 50% less effective, she would still kick everyone's ass," he said.

  • Kim Jong Un likens North Korea's economic troubles to catastrophic 1990s famine

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday compared his country's economic struggles to the devastating 1990s famine that left hundreds of thousands of people dead. The Korean Central News Agency reports that while speaking to lower-level Workers' Party of Korea members, Kim said there are "many obstacles and difficulties ahead of us," and it's up to everyone in the WPK to "wage another ... arduous march in order to relieve our people of the difficulty, even a little." Earlier in the week, he told party members the country is facing its "worst-ever situation." Due to the coronavirus pandemic and sanctions over North Korea's nuclear program, Kim is facing his most difficult test as leader, foreign experts told The Associated Press. China is North Korea's biggest trading partner, but with the border closed because of the pandemic, that partnership has been crippled. In January, Kim told party officials the country needed to rely more on domestic manufacturing and less on imports. Food is needed in North Korea, but monitoring groups told AP there are no signs of mass starvation taking place. There were several driving forces behind the 1990s famine, including natural disasters, mismanagement, and the loss of aid from the Soviet Union, and experts told AP it's unlikely there would be another famine today, because China would first offer assistance in order to keep North Korean refugees from entering the country. More stories from theweek.comSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipAmerica's bipolar summerBritish unionist and Irish nationalist gangs are clashing in Belfast, and nobody can agree on why

  • South Korea ruling party suffers crushing defeat in mayoral vote

    South Korea's Democratic Party has suffered a crushing defeat in mayoral elections in Seoul and Busan.

  • Grim view of global future offered in intelligence report

    U.S. intelligence officials are painting a dark picture of the world's future, writing in a report released Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic has deepened economic inequality, strained government resources and fanned nationalist sentiments. The document focuses heavily on the impact of the pandemic, calling it the “most significant, singular global disruption since World War II, with health, economic, political, and security implications that will ripple for years to come.”

  • Biden seeks a new view of infrastructure, far beyond asphalt

    President Joe Biden is giving himself lots of latitude when he defines infrastructure for the purpose of spending money on it. The Republican Party says if it’s not a pothole, port, plane or bridge, forget about it. Never mind that Donald Trump, like Biden, wanted schools to get a piece of an infrastructure pie.

  • I Can See Your Voice: The show where singers are judged on appearance

    A new BBC One game show asks whether you can spot a good singer based on their appearance alone.

  • Hairdresser turns dog-groomer during lockdown

    This hairdresser swapped humans for dogs(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) OWNER OF DOG GROOMING SPA, JEJE JOULY TOUK, SAYING:"I am Jeje from Acre, owner and manager of Spa B-rex, offering treatments for dogs, grooming, care, and beauty and everything that dogs need."Location: Acre, IsraelWith salons closed for much of the past yearJeje Jouly Touk decided to set up a new businesscombining her hairdressing skills with her passion for dogs(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) OWNER OF DOG GROOMING SPA, JEJE JOULY TOUK, SAYING:'We offer first aid treatments, masks, fur treatment, skin treatment, trimming, cleaning, nail trimming, ear cleaning, we also have treats for dogs, and even special food forhyperactive dogs."(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) AFIFEH, A VOLUNTEER FOR DOG PROTECTION, SAYING:"It is such a nice idea, and very much needed here. Also, people do not have the awareness that dogs need treatment in their skin and fur and especially in areas we can call beauty -related, therefore it's a really nice idea and we are proud that a young woman has decided to work in this field.''Helping her keep the city’s pooches preened is her son, Omri