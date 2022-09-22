Europe's vegetable farmers warn of shortages as energy crisis bites

0
Ardee NAPOLITANO and Sybille de La Hamaide
·2 min read

By Ardee NAPOLITANO and Sybille de La Hamaide

BOUVINES, France (Reuters) - Emmanuel Lefebvre produces thousands of tonnes of endives on his farm in northern France annually, but this year he may abandon his crop because of the crippling energy costs required to freeze the harvested bulbs.

Across northern and western Europe, vegetable producers are contemplating halting their activities because of the financial hit from Europe's energy crisis, further threatening food supplies.

Surging power and gas prices will impact crops grown through the winter in heated greenhouses such as tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers, and those which need to be placed in cold storage, such as apples, onions and endives.

Endives are particularly energy hungry. After the bulbs are harvested in the autumn, they are stored in below-freezing temperatures and then later replanted in temperature-controlled containers to allow for year-round production.

"We really wonder if we'll harvest what is in the fields this winter," Lefebvre told Reuters at the site where his endives are packaged.

European farmers are warning of shortages. The anticipated hit to production and jump in prices means supermarkets may switch to sourcing more goods from warmer countries such as Morocco, Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt.

Surging gas prices are the biggest cost vegetable farmers cultivating inside greenhouses face, farmers said. Meanwhile, two French farmers renewing their electricity contracts for 2023 said they were being quoted prices more than 10 times those of 2021.

"In the coming weeks I will plan the season but I don't know what to do," said Benjamin Simonot-De Vos, who grows cucumbers, tomatoes and strawberries south of Paris.

"If it stays like this there's no point starting another year. It's not sustainable."

HEADING SOUTH

Farmers are not just contending with spiralling energy prices. The cost of fertiliser, packaging and transport are all on the rise and jeopardising margins.

"We face an overall increased production cost of around 30 percent," said Johannes Gross, deputy sales manager at the German cooperative Reichenau-Gemüse whose greenhouses cover some 60 hectares. Energy accounted for anywhere between half and two-thirds of these extra costs, he said.

"Some colleagues are thinking about leaving their greenhouses empty to keep the costs as low as possible. Nobody knows what will happen next year," he added.

Greenhouse industry group Glastuinbouw Nederland says up to 40% of its 3,000 members are in financial distress.

Even in sun-flushed countries like Spain, fruit and vegetable farmers are grappling with a 25% increase in fertiliser costs.

Jack Ward, chief executive of the British Growers Association, said it was inevitable production of fruit and vegetables would shift to warmer climes.

"We will move production further and further south, down through Spain and into Morocco and bits of Africa," Ward said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Ardee Napolitano in France, Nigel Hunt in London, Nette Noestlinger in Berlin and Emma Pinedo Gonzalez in Madrid; editing by Richard Lough and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Honda to cut car output by up to 40% in Japan on supply problems

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants in early October because of ongoing supply chain and logistical problems. The cutback provides further evidence of problems automakers likely face in trying to increase production volumes in the second half of the financial year to the end of March to make up for a shortfall caused by a persistent shortage of chips and supply chain disruptions in the first half of the business year. Two lines at Honda's Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut back production by about 40% in early October, while its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will cut back production plans by about 30% for the period.

  • Oil Fluctuates After Fed Reserve Hikes Rates to Combat Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated after a two-day drop as investors weighed the demand outlook following another interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: China Stands by Russia; Zelenskiy Wants WeaponsWest

  • Debt Control Key for Shunned EMs, Kenya Central Banker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging and frontier market nations need to manage their debt better after being priced out of global markets, according to Kenya’s central bank governor.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: China Stands by Russia; Zelenskiy

  • Powell’s Hike Till Inflation Breaks Makes Dollar the King Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The surging dollar is showing there’s only one macro asset worth buying when the Federal Reserve tightens above its long-term neutral rate.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: China Stands by Russia; Zelenskiy Wants WeaponsTra

  • India's Adani pledges shares of ACC, Ambuja Cements worth about $12.5 billion

    India's Adani Group has pledged shares worth about $12.5 billion in two cement units, days after the conglomerate controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani completed purchase of stakes in those businesses from Switzerland's Holcim. The agreement will be in the form of a non-disposal undertaking, under which Adani will not be able to offload the shares until the lender agrees that the debt is paid. The encumbered shares of ACC and Ambuja were worth around 989.46 billion indian rupees ($12.40 billion) based on Monday's closing prices and accounted for a 57% stake in ACC and a 63% stake in Ambuja Cements.

  • Goldman, Barclays, SG raise Fed rate projections

    Goldman Sachs, Barclays and a bunch of investment banks raised their estimates for U.S. policy rates on Thursday, following the Federal Reserve's 75 basis point rate rise and hawkish message the previous day. Goldman said in its note "the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is willing to tolerate more labor market deterioration if necessary if inflation remains high." Goldman analysts also said they had expected a nod towards a slower pace of tightening in November, and were revising their forecast for rate hikes to 75 basis points (bps) in November, 50 bps in December, and 25 bps in February, for a peak funds rate of 4.5-4.75%, versus 4-4.25% previously.

  • Selloff Spreads as Traders Recoil From Hawkish Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Share market declines deepened amid diminishing odds of a soft economic landing after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 75 basis points and signaled further aggressive tightening.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest:

  • UN Latest: China Stands by Russia; Zelenskiy Wants Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- China backed Russia’s role in the United Nations as leaders from around the world decried the Kremlin at a session of the General Assembly for its war in Ukraine, which the leaders of France and Germany likened to imperialism.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With P

  • Hong Kong’s Share of Asian IPOs Slumps to Over Two-Decade Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s share of regional initial public offerings has shrunk to the lowest in more than two decades despite a recent pick up in deals, costing the financial hub its position as one of Asia’s biggest listing venues.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Politica

  • Kittyhawk, Larry Page’s Flying-Car Company, Will Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Kittyhawk, the air-taxi company backed by billionaire Google co-founder Larry Page, will be closing down, dealing a setback to the long-elusive dream of developing flying cars. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: China Stands

  • New tropical system may threaten Florida; Hurricane Fiona heading north

    Hurricane Fiona became a Category 4 storm after pounding Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands with wind and rain.

  • ‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War

    KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh

  • Michael Cohen says New York investigation will 'ultimately terminate' the Trump Organization: 'This is going to put an end to the entire company'

    Cohen said one or two of Trump's adult children might have to "fall on the sword" for him as a result of a New York probe into the Trump Organization.

  • Meghan Markle Reportedly Requested a ‘One-on-One‘ Meeting With King Charles III to ‘Clear the Air’

    A royal reporter said the Duchess of Sussex made the “formal request” in a letter amid strained family relations.

  • NY AG Letitia James says Mar-a-Lago was valued as high as $739M when it should've been at $75M.

    New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against Trump for violating the law as part of his efforts to generate profits. In a more than 200 page lawsuit, the Attorney General said that Donald Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization committed more than 200 criminal acts by falsifying asset evaluations to inflate their wealth. The lawsuit also names three of Donald Trump's children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

  • Prince William, Kate's kids George, Charlotte and Louis use new last name after Queen Elizabeth II's death

    Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, three of Queen Elizabeth II's 12 great-grandchildren, have taken on a new last name in the wake of the late monarch's death. George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, are now using the last name Wales, a change from the name they've each used since birth, Cambridge. The siblings, whose parents are Prince William and Kate, now go by the titles Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

  • Royal Expert Claims Harry’s Seat Behind Charles at Queen’s Funeral Was an “Honor,” Not a “Snub”

    A source claims that Prince Harry's seat behind King Charles at the Queen's funeral was an "honor" not a snub—here's why.

  • King Charles' Cousin Criticizes the Royal Family's Extra Dishing of 'Hellish Hazing' Geared at Meghan Markle

    According to King Charles III‘s cousin, royal Serbian descendant Christina Oxenberg, the royal family’s cold behavior toward Meghan Markle isn’t out of the ordinary — they simply give her an extra helping of “hellish hazing” compared to other women entering the family. Because, you know, treating every outsider like crap makes it okay to disrespect […]

  • Baby monitor alerts mom to movement at 12 a.m., captures unexpected visitor in baby’s crib: ‘Oh no’

    Some TikTokers are judging the mom for letting this happen — but others don't see the big deal.

  • Cop dad comes home early to surprise wife, breaks down when he discovers her ‘betrayal: ‘I would never do this to her’

    He wanted TikTok to witness "what she had done to him" — and now, millions are cracking up.